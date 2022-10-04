Read full article on original website
Related
Beaver Dams causing problems in Campbell County community
WHITE OAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Beavers are causing huge problems for the White Oak community in Campbell County. The unusual issue was reported about two weeks ago to County Mayor Jack Lynch by a resident who owns land in the area. “A man named David Marlow came and had a discussion with me and I […]
Knoxville home once owned by hero of Coal Creek disaster up for sale
North Broadway Ave., a house stands that was once owned by a dedicated Tennessee Coal Miner, nicknamed "Lead Man."
middlesboronews.com
A Murder in Harlan: Part II
Julia Loeb was counting coins and her husband Gus Loeb puffed on a corncob pipe as their horse plugged along toward the end of another long day. They looked forward to getting back home and to supper which Julia started early that morning. Gus planned to work a couple hours in the garden before going to bed. The elderly Loebs normally went to bed at nightfall and got up with the rising sun. Many people did likewise in that era.
Community Baby Shower held for Perry County residents
Several organizations recently set up at the Perry County Park to participate in a community baby shower sponsored by the local Family Resource and Youth Centers (FRYSCs) on Sept. 29. The baby shower, said event organizers, focused on families with children from ages 0-5 and expectant mothers. “The event was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Letcher County VFW - 11:00 p.m.
Flood Distribution Center Closing - 6:00 p.m. Flood Distribution Center Closing - 4:00 p.m. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Few adoptions, no fosters, full rescues: Ky. animal shelters struggle to find space amid ‘perfect storm’...
Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — In a release by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, it was announced that the first manufacturing operation will be established in Morristown, Tennessee. Handsome Brook Farms, one of the nation’s top producers of organic, pasture-raised eggs, will invest $30.8 million through HBF Development...
middlesboronews.com
Nancy Louise Hancock, 97
Nancy Louise Hancock passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 97 at 5:11 p.m. the evening of Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center in Tazewell TN. She was surrounded by her daughter Janet, Janet’s husband of 51 years Marshall Gilliam, their son Nathan Gilliam and daughter Andrea Gilliam Baulch, and youngest son Mark Hancock.
wymt.com
State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening. Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening. Their initial investigation concludes that a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
middlesboronews.com
Jadon Gibson: A Murder in Harlan – finale
In years past, it was common for songs to be written and sung about happenings like the murders of Gus and Julia Loeb. Songs about deaths of presidents, train wrecks, robberies, duels and many other events were common themes. Information about such events were often passed in this manner. The...
wymt.com
EKY WWII veteran turns 106
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard has celebrated its fair share of milestones with the veterans residing there. But this week, those at the center celebrated something they never have before. World War II veteran and Clay County native Oakley Hacker turned...
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
wkyufm.org
There’s a new plan for a prison in Letcher County, and public comment opens soon
The Bureau of Prisons has filed a new notice of intent to prepare an environmental impact statement for a new federal prison in Letcher County, Ky. It’s been three years since the Bureau of Prisons withdrew its original more than $500 million plan for a maximum security prison in Letcher County. That project had been in motion since 2005, heavily backed by Republican Hal Rogers, a U.S. Congressman from Kentucky who represents parts of eastern Kentucky. It would have been one of the most expensive prisons ever built in the country. The region’s representatives have pursued prison-building as a means of economic development; as the Ohio Valley ReSource previously reported, Rogers has worked to have three prisons built in his district. Like other American states, Kentucky has a higher incarceration rate per 100,000 people than any other country, according to data from the Prison Policy Initiative.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
‘It is really scary’ UT students sleep on the street to get into downtown apartment complex
A large group of University of Tennessee students chose to camp outside an apartment complex in hopes of scoring a home for the 2023-2024 school year. Students told WATE the crowd started to form out The Standard at Knoxville Sunday evening.
Unannounced Greyhound stop change leaves woman in the cold
A Knoxville woman was left frustrated and in the cold after the Greyhound bus line switched their drop-off and pick-up site without warning.
wymt.com
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
Knoxville parents struggle to find residential care for autistic son
The parents of a 20-year-old disabled man are wondering how long it will take the state to find their son residential care.
clayconews.com
Fugitive from Ohio wanted in Knox and Whitley Counties in Kentucky arrested in Laurel County
LONDON, KY (October 3, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson along with K-9 Deputy Brian France and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested Ronnie Roberts age 29 of Foley Road, Corbin early Monday morning October 3, 2022 at approximately 1:32 AM. The arrest...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County District Court News
• Mary S. Blair, 53, Ekron, instructional permit violations, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing. • William Gillis Dixon Jr., 39, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of...
London police confiscate ‘large quantity of drugs’ in traffic stop
Authorities in London have arrested one man and cited another after finding a "large quantity of drugs" in a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Comments / 0