ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Beaver Dams causing problems in Campbell County community

WHITE OAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Beavers are causing huge problems for the White Oak community in Campbell County. The unusual issue was reported about two weeks ago to County Mayor Jack Lynch by a resident who owns land in the area. “A man named David Marlow came and had a discussion with me and I […]
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
middlesboronews.com

A Murder in Harlan: Part II

Julia Loeb was counting coins and her husband Gus Loeb puffed on a corncob pipe as their horse plugged along toward the end of another long day. They looked forward to getting back home and to supper which Julia started early that morning. Gus planned to work a couple hours in the garden before going to bed. The elderly Loebs normally went to bed at nightfall and got up with the rising sun. Many people did likewise in that era.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, KY
Middlesboro, KY
Government
Pineville, KY
Government
City
Pineville, KY
City
Middlesboro, KY
County
Bell County, KY
Bell County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

Letcher County VFW - 11:00 p.m.

Flood Distribution Center Closing - 6:00 p.m. Flood Distribution Center Closing - 4:00 p.m. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Few adoptions, no fosters, full rescues: Ky. animal shelters struggle to find space amid ‘perfect storm’...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WBIR

Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — In a release by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, it was announced that the first manufacturing operation will be established in Morristown, Tennessee. Handsome Brook Farms, one of the nation’s top producers of organic, pasture-raised eggs, will invest $30.8 million through HBF Development...
MORRISTOWN, TN
middlesboronews.com

Nancy Louise Hancock, 97

Nancy Louise Hancock passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 97 at 5:11 p.m. the evening of Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center in Tazewell TN. She was surrounded by her daughter Janet, Janet’s husband of 51 years Marshall Gilliam, their son Nathan Gilliam and daughter Andrea Gilliam Baulch, and youngest son Mark Hancock.
TAZEWELL, TN
wymt.com

State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening. Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening. Their initial investigation concludes that a...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Pesticides#Bat Species#Tazewell
middlesboronews.com

Jadon Gibson: A Murder in Harlan – finale

In years past, it was common for songs to be written and sung about happenings like the murders of Gus and Julia Loeb. Songs about deaths of presidents, train wrecks, robberies, duels and many other events were common themes. Information about such events were often passed in this manner. The...
HARLAN, KY
wymt.com

EKY WWII veteran turns 106

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard has celebrated its fair share of milestones with the veterans residing there. But this week, those at the center celebrated something they never have before. World War II veteran and Clay County native Oakley Hacker turned...
HAZARD, KY
WATE

Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wkyufm.org

There’s a new plan for a prison in Letcher County, and public comment opens soon

The Bureau of Prisons has filed a new notice of intent to prepare an environmental impact statement for a new federal prison in Letcher County, Ky. It’s been three years since the Bureau of Prisons withdrew its original more than $500 million plan for a maximum security prison in Letcher County. That project had been in motion since 2005, heavily backed by Republican Hal Rogers, a U.S. Congressman from Kentucky who represents parts of eastern Kentucky. It would have been one of the most expensive prisons ever built in the country. The region’s representatives have pursued prison-building as a means of economic development; as the Ohio Valley ReSource previously reported, Rogers has worked to have three prisons built in his district. Like other American states, Kentucky has a higher incarceration rate per 100,000 people than any other country, according to data from the Prison Policy Initiative.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
News Break
Politics
wymt.com

Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
BELL COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County District Court News

• Mary S. Blair, 53, Ekron, instructional permit violations, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing. • William Gillis Dixon Jr., 39, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy