Former Kentucky jailer convicted of using unlawful force on inmate
A former jail officer in Kentucky has been convicted in federal court of using unlawful force on an inmate, the Justice Department said Friday. Darrell Taylor, 32, a former officer with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, was found guilty by a federal jury in Louisville. The detainee, who suffered...
Massachusetts woman sentenced to 1 day in jail for over $250,000 in benefits fraud
BOSTON – A Massachusetts woman was sentenced yesterday for fraudulently receiving Social Security disability benefits, MassHealth, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and Section 8 housing assistance. Maribel Rodriguez, 63, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to time served (approximately one day) and three years...
Illinois woman charged with drug crimes
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
Richmond Kentucky Man, the last Defendant in Large Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy Sentenced to Federal Prison
LEXINGTON, KY (October 5, 2022) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Richmond, Ky., man, Bud Hembree, 49, was sentenced on Tuesday to 230 months in prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, for conspiracy to distribute 40 grams of more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Kentucky AG: Boone County man indicted on human trafficking, drug charges
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A tri-state area man was indicted on human trafficking and drug charges in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that his Special Prosecutions Unit was successful in getting an indictment of Jason Marley, 51, of Boone County for human trafficking, drug possession, and forgery. According to...
Devoted parents Holly and David Schulkers settle lawsuit with state CHFS over social workers’ actions
Holly and David Schulkers of Fort Thomas can now move on with their lives, now that a new son, baby Ashton, has joined their family and they have finally settled their lawsuit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Their ordeal with the Cabinet started in February, 2017...
Goodbye, Good Riddance: Louisville NAACP Demands AG Daniel Cameron Resign For Mishandling Of Breonna Taylor Case
It appears that Louisville’s branch of the NAACP is having no more of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron‘s perpetual tap dance routine and the organization is demanding that Cameron resign “for failing to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.”
Northern Kentucky group announces judicial race endorsements
Northern Kentuckians for the Judiciary announced Wednesday its endorsed candidates in local contested judicial races that are on the Nov. 8 ballot. The group was created to maintain the quality of the judiciary in Northern Kentucky, said its chairman, Mark Arnzen, a Covington attorney. It also endorses judicial candidates in the region.
Kentucky voters to decide constitutional amendment on abortion in November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A constitutional amendment concerning abortion will be on the ballot in Kentucky in November. The showdown over the ballot measure comes amid the latest abortion-related court battle. Kentucky's Supreme Court ruled in August that the state’s near-total abortion ban will stay in place while it reviews...
Election guide 2022: Who's running for office in Ohio, Kentucky?
Election Day for the November midterms is quickly approaching. Early voting starts on Oct. 12. In each election, Ohio's voters decide the fate of candidates and issues on their ballot. In 2022, voters throughout Ohio will cast their ballots for local candidates and issues. Ahead of the mid-term elections, we...
Police say Kentucky felon arrested for firing assault rifle in neighborhood
Kentucky police say a convicted felon has been charged after he allegedly fired an assault rifle in a residential neighborhood. Kenneth Colvin, 43, was charged on Thursday night with wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police say Colvin fired several shots from a semi-automatic assault-style...
EXPLAINER: Two Ky. constitutional amendments on the ballot
This November, Kentucky voters will find two proposed constitutional changes on their ballots. But what exactly are they voting on?
Kentucky Gov. Beshear says residents overwhelmingly support legalizing medical cannabis
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said state residents favor legalizing medical cannabis, according to feedback from the governor’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee.© Shutterstock “Polling suggests 90 percent of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis. Our team traveled the state to talk directly to Kentuckians, and they found our people do indeed overwhelmingly support it,” Beshear said. […] The post Kentucky Gov. Beshear says residents overwhelmingly support legalizing medical cannabis appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
Medicare cuts could impact senior care
Kentucky home health leaders are expressing deep concern over proposed Medicare cuts to essential senior care services, which they estimate will have an $18 million impact to Medicare home health in Kentucky next year. They are asking Congress to halt the action. The Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare says a...
There’s a new plan for a prison in Letcher County, and public comment opens soon
The Bureau of Prisons has filed a new notice of intent to prepare an environmental impact statement for a new federal prison in Letcher County, Ky. It’s been three years since the Bureau of Prisons withdrew its original more than $500 million plan for a maximum security prison in Letcher County. That project had been in motion since 2005, heavily backed by Republican Hal Rogers, a U.S. Congressman from Kentucky who represents parts of eastern Kentucky. It would have been one of the most expensive prisons ever built in the country. The region’s representatives have pursued prison-building as a means of economic development; as the Ohio Valley ReSource previously reported, Rogers has worked to have three prisons built in his district. Like other American states, Kentucky has a higher incarceration rate per 100,000 people than any other country, according to data from the Prison Policy Initiative.
Gov. Beshear announces new ‘Team Kentucky’ license plate option
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - In addition to the current standard license plate design, Governor Andy Beshear has announced Kentucky will soon offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option. “Everyone has a place on Team Kentucky, and these new license plates give motorists more options to showcase their...
ARREST: DRUGS, CASH SEIZED DURING JOINT INVESTIGATION BY AGENCIES IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY (October 6, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London Police Chief Travis Dotson report that on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and the London Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Winding Blade Road in northern Laurel County.
Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws
Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
'You're literally playing Russian Roulette with your life,' sheriff warns about local fentanyl problem
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — In an urgent message shared to social media on Wednesday, a west Kentucky sheriff says the fentanyl crisis spreading across the United States has arrived in the region. Fentanyl recently killed one person in Graves County, Sheriff Jon Hayden says, and caused several others to...
