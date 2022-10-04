ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman sentenced to 1 day in jail for over $250,000 in benefits fraud

BOSTON – A Massachusetts woman was sentenced yesterday for fraudulently receiving Social Security disability benefits, MassHealth, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and Section 8 housing assistance. Maribel Rodriguez, 63, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to time served (approximately one day) and three years...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCIA

Illinois woman charged with drug crimes

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
clayconews.com

Richmond Kentucky Man, the last Defendant in Large Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy Sentenced to Federal Prison

LEXINGTON, KY (October 5, 2022) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Richmond, Ky., man, Bud Hembree, 49, was sentenced on Tuesday to 230 months in prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, for conspiracy to distribute 40 grams of more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
RICHMOND, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clay County, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
County
Clay County, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky group announces judicial race endorsements

Northern Kentuckians for the Judiciary announced Wednesday its endorsed candidates in local contested judicial races that are on the Nov. 8 ballot. The group was created to maintain the quality of the judiciary in Northern Kentucky, said its chairman, Mark Arnzen, a Covington attorney. It also endorses judicial candidates in the region.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Fraud#The Kentucky House#Republican#Medicare And Medicaid
wdrb.com

Kentucky voters to decide constitutional amendment on abortion in November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A constitutional amendment concerning abortion will be on the ballot in Kentucky in November. The showdown over the ballot measure comes amid the latest abortion-related court battle. Kentucky's Supreme Court ruled in August that the state’s near-total abortion ban will stay in place while it reviews...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Election guide 2022: Who's running for office in Ohio, Kentucky?

Election Day for the November midterms is quickly approaching. Early voting starts on Oct. 12. In each election, Ohio's voters decide the fate of candidates and issues on their ballot. In 2022, voters throughout Ohio will cast their ballots for local candidates and issues. Ahead of the mid-term elections, we...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Financial Regulation News

Kentucky Gov. Beshear says residents overwhelmingly support legalizing medical cannabis

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said state residents favor legalizing medical cannabis, according to feedback from the governor’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee.© Shutterstock “Polling suggests 90 percent of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis. Our team traveled the state to talk directly to Kentuckians, and they found our people do indeed overwhelmingly support it,” Beshear said. […] The post Kentucky Gov. Beshear says residents overwhelmingly support legalizing medical cannabis appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
KENTUCKY STATE
middlesboronews.com

Medicare cuts could impact senior care

Kentucky home health leaders are expressing deep concern over proposed Medicare cuts to essential senior care services, which they estimate will have an $18 million impact to Medicare home health in Kentucky next year. They are asking Congress to halt the action. The Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare says a...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

There’s a new plan for a prison in Letcher County, and public comment opens soon

The Bureau of Prisons has filed a new notice of intent to prepare an environmental impact statement for a new federal prison in Letcher County, Ky. It’s been three years since the Bureau of Prisons withdrew its original more than $500 million plan for a maximum security prison in Letcher County. That project had been in motion since 2005, heavily backed by Republican Hal Rogers, a U.S. Congressman from Kentucky who represents parts of eastern Kentucky. It would have been one of the most expensive prisons ever built in the country. The region’s representatives have pursued prison-building as a means of economic development; as the Ohio Valley ReSource previously reported, Rogers has worked to have three prisons built in his district. Like other American states, Kentucky has a higher incarceration rate per 100,000 people than any other country, according to data from the Prison Policy Initiative.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear announces new ‘Team Kentucky’ license plate option

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - In addition to the current standard license plate design, Governor Andy Beshear has announced Kentucky will soon offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option. “Everyone has a place on Team Kentucky, and these new license plates give motorists more options to showcase their...
KENTUCKY STATE
hancockclarion.com

Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws

Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy