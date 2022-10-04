Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
Related
foxsanantonio.com
$10,000 reward offered in push to arrest woman who lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard
A leading Latino advocacy group is stepping up its efforts to find a woman — identified by the news media this week — who allegedly lured a group of migrants onto a plane flying from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last month. The League of United Latin...
foxsanantonio.com
Case dismissed against retired San Antonio Police detective
San Antonio — Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon have been dropped against a 32-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. Retired detective John Schiller was charged after he allegedly tried to keep a suspect at the scene, whom his ex-wife and daughters said had stolen a cell phone with credit cards and IDs, until SAPD arrived.
foxsanantonio.com
Person who allegedly 'lured' migrants to Martha's Vineyard identified
SAN ANTONIO - The person who allegedly helped lure about 50 migrants from the resource center in San Antonio and helped send them to Martha’s Vineyard has now been confirmed by several sources as former Army counterintelligence agent Perla Haydee Huerta. Domingo Garcia, the president for the League of...
foxsanantonio.com
Officers say as many as 60 rounds were fired in fatal shooting of young man on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot on the East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at East Houston Street and North Polaris Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found a young man with several gunshot wounds. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Police shoot & kill domestic violence suspect at complainant's residence
SAN ANTONIO - A man has been shot dead following a domestic violence incident on the North Side of town. The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday off Bammel Lane near Patricia Drive and Blanco Road. According to Police Chief McManus, the 33-year-old male suspect had been in a...
foxsanantonio.com
Attorney Thomas J. Henry responds to Trish DeBerry's 'dark money' accusations
SAN ANTONIO - On Monday, GOP candidate, Trish DeBerry, accused Attorney Thomas J. Henry, along with advertisement placement agency, the PM Group, of using dark money to produce false, negative attack ads against her. In other words, DeBerry accused them of secretly funding spots through anonymous donations. DeBerry also called...
foxsanantonio.com
Two teens charged with murder in death of innocent woman killed in drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO - Two teenage boys are charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of a woman killed in a drive-by shooting on the Far West Side. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home off Bald Mountain Drive near Marbach Road and Loop 1604. Bexar...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Police officer fired after shooting suspect trying to drive off at McDonald's
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer still in his probationary period was fired Wednesday after an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Sunday. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the McDonald's off Blanco Road and West Avenue. Police said this started after officer James Brennand spotted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Woman arrested after brutally attacking her ex-boyfriend and his wife
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is behind bars, accused of carrying out a vicious attack on her ex-boyfriend and his wife in the parking lot of an East Side HEB. Police say 34-year-old Amanda Diann Cristan walked up to a woman who'd just finished shopping at the HEB in North New Braunfels and struck her across the face with a metal bar.
foxsanantonio.com
Two teen boys fire over 100 rounds at wrong house, killing innocent woman, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO - Two teenage suspects are in custody after a drive-by shooting killed one young woman and injured another in Far West Bexar County. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home off Bald Mountain Drive near Marbach Road and Loop 1604. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shoots daughter's mom, duct tapes teen's arms together, locks him in shed, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being shot in the stomach by her daughter's boyfriend. The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Fuente Alley near Clark Avenue and Highway 90 on the East Side. Police say the incident started after the boyfriend moved...
foxsanantonio.com
Man suspected of killing wife arrested for fatally stabbing man, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man suspected in his wife's murder has been arrested for fatally stabbing a man outside a Northside bar, police say. Police were dispatched to the 6800 block of North Loop 1604 West for a cutting in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered Bryan Humberto Aguilar, 25...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
Texas Rangers assist in Bandera County disappearances, one woman still missing
Bandera County sheriff's deputies are being assisted by the Texas Rangers as they investigate the mysterious disappearances of four people. News 4 Trouble Shooter Jaie Avila spoke to the mother of the one woman who remains missing and was the first to vanish. Jordan Tompkins went missing in April. Her...
foxsanantonio.com
Police looking for suspect who gunned down a man at Northwest Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help to find the suspect in the shooting death of a man at Northwest Side apartment complex. The deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the Westland Apartments off Northwest Loop 410 and Evers Road. Police said when they arrived, they...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed mom days before Mother's Day
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a mom during Mother’s Day weekend. 39-year-old Christopher Shad Sharp was charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury, and evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Sharp also had a parole violation.
foxsanantonio.com
New program supports San Antonio entrepreneurs
In an effort to support more local entrepreneurs, The Bank of San Antonio and Texas A&M University-San Antonio are hosting sessions for those looking to grow their business. Chief Marketing Officer for Texas Partners Bank Angelica Palm, and Owner of Salveo Direct Care, Dr. Monica Salas visit Fox News Midday to talk about the new program called STRIDE.
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA NIL Fund? PM Group to the rescue
Bob Wills' PM Group came up with $360-thousand which will help provide Name, Image and Likeness funds for 21 members of the football team for the rest of this season. Here's more.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio's R'Bonney Gabriel becomes 1st Filipino-American to be crowned Miss USA 2022
A San Antonio native has won the title of Miss USA 2022. Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss USA 2022 on Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, beating out Miss North Carolina Morgan Romano for the title, according to People magazine. Gabriel, 28, is the first...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio woman turns 110 years old, joining rare list of supercentenarians
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman is celebrating a big birthday, putting her in very rarified air. Rose Mary Degrasse of San Antonio turned 110-years-old. She was born in Oct. 4, 1912. On Tuesday, she became a super centenarian, of which there are fewer than 70 still alive in...
foxsanantonio.com
Grey Forest requests law enforcement presence from Bexar County Sheriff's Office
SAN ANTONIO – The City of Grey Forest has requested law enforcement presence from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, they will provide the City of Grey Forest 24/7 coverage and will assume all patrol responsibilities. BCSO says that they will...
Comments / 0