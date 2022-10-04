ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News CEO warned against 'crazies' after 2020 election, Dominion says

Besieged by angry viewers, denounced by then-President Trump, questioned by some of its own stars, Fox News found itself in a near-impossible spot on Election Night 2020 after its election-analysis team announced before any other network that Joe Biden would win the pivotal swing state of Arizona. Fox News CEO...
ELECTIONS
Why worker productivity has fallen in the U.S.

Productivity is probably the most important economic indicator for the health of an economy, and it's falling. There is a battle over the narrative around worker productivity and the stakes are high. Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money. She's also a correspondent for...
ECONOMY
Elon Musk
Some leading robot makers are pledging not to weaponize them

Boston Dynamics and five other robotics companies have signed an open letter saying what many of us were already nervously hoping for anyway: Let's not weaponize general-purpose robots. The six leading tech firms — including Agility Robotics, ANYbotics, Clearpath Robotics, Open Robotics and Unitree — say advanced robots could result...
ELECTRONICS
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

