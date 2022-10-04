ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Redesigned iPhone 15 Ultra with bigger changes expected next year

Now that the iPhone 14 launch is behind us, it's time to pay more attention to iPhone 15 rumors, and per a new report, Apple's 2023 models, or at least the premium variants, will be majorly revamped. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is back today with another edition of his weekly newsletter....
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

7 ways to make your iPhone speakers louder

To make your iPhone louder, adjust Apple Music EQ settings or increase Spotify's volume level. You can also disable Reduce Loud Sounds in Settings or use a Bluetooth speaker. Placing your iPhone in a bowl — or upside down — will help make it louder. Most iPhone models...
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Apple will be forced to change its iPhone charger in Europe after EU approves new law stating that all mobile phones, tablets and cameras must use USB-C by 2024

In a blow for Apple, the EU has approved a law that will make USB-C charging ports mandatory on all phones, tablets and other electronic devices. Approved by the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, the law will force Apple to stop selling iPhones with that use its proprietary power connector, known as 'Lightning', in EU countries.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#European Union#Usb C#Smart Phone#Ios#Eu
makeuseof.com

6 Ways the iPhone Is Still Years Behind Android

Every time Apple releases a new iPhone, the company does its best to market it as the most advanced smartphone ever. But a lot of the time, that simply isn't the case. Whether it's the notch, the lack of a folding iPhone, or the fact that we're still stuck with the Lightning connector, in a lot of ways, the iPhone seems hopelessly far behind Android.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

This week's best Apple deals on Amazon knock up to $400 off Macs, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch & more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Save up to $400 on a wide selection of Apple products this week at Amazon, as the e-commerce giant gears up for itsPrime Early Access Sale.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple Changed the New iPhone Battery Icon in iOS 16.1 to What Everyone Wanted

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone used to show the percentage of battery left directly in the status bar, viewable from anywhere on your phone, which offered a handy way to quickly glance at your battery level -- until Apple removed the feature with the release of the iPhone X. The reason? Apple needed to make room for the various sensors in the minimized notch at the time.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Phone Arena

Where is the Pixel foldable?

Android strikes back. Today, Google announced a plethora of new devices at its hardware event. Alongside the much-anticipated. Pixel 7 Pro, the American tech giant unveiled its first ever wearable (the. Pixel Watch) and tablet (the. Pixel Tablet). There is, however, one notable device that did not make an appearance....
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Best laptop deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Offers to expect on Huawei, Asus and more

Amazon Prime Day is coming back for a second sales event this year for the first time since it started with discounts promised on all the latest tech, gaming, fitness, TV and home appliance deals, just to name a few.One of the biggest areas to grab a saving is on laptops and if the WFH trend is going to continue, it’s an excellent time to pick up a new portable PC.In previous Prime Day sales, we’ve seen our favourite laptops make the rounds during the two-day event and we’re expecting similar deals to pop up this time around as well,...
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

3 iPhone Apps Apple Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery

There can be a few culprits behind a rapidly declining iPhone battery, and all of them are worth exploring. For starters, how old is your phone? Could the solution be a new battery? How are you charging your device — are you only using Apple-certified chargers and cables? If you’re relying on cheap, questionable accessories, you could be doing so at the expense of your phone’s battery. Are you only charging your phone in moderate temperatures and not exposing it to extreme heat or cold (including leaving it in the car when you grocery shop)?
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google launches two new apps for the Pixel Watch on its Play Store

After many years of speculations and rumors, the Pixel Watch is finally a reality. On October 6th, during its Made By Google event, the tech giant officially revealed its first-ever smartwatch. And it looks like Google has already launched a new app for its Pixel Watch. As first reported by...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

They grow up so fast: Google Pixel gets its own Twitter account

Google is all set to fully announce its next flagship smartphones, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which it previewed back in May. Nearly everything is apparently known about the phones, so the event will be more of a formality. The company may also tell us more about. two other...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals are expected during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. If you're due for a new laptop, now is great time to buy a MacBook. Following this year's release of the MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2, MacBook M1 notebooks are getting notable price cuts.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy