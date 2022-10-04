ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Naomi Osaka to publish picture book 'The Way Champs Play'

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QH0nF_0iLpnqdc00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Naomi Osaka has some life lessons she'd like to share.

The tennis superstar has a deal with HarperCollins Publishers for a children's picture book, "The Way Champs Play," scheduled to come out Dec. 6. Illustrated by Kamala Nair, the book was arranged through Osaka's new media company, Hana Kuma. The story is based on Osaka's organization Play Academy, which provides grants and training for community sports organizations.

“The Way Champs Play” is Osaka's first book.

“The leadership, confidence, teamwork, and resilience I’ve learned on the court have been so valuable to me and that’s why I am so excited about my new book, ‘The Way Champs Play,’” Osaka, 24, said in a statement released Tuesday.

“I’ve learned my greatest lessons on the court, and that’s why I started Play Academy, to ensure girls can stay in organized sports," the four-time Grand Slam singles champion added. "It’s proven to give them the skills they need to succeed not just in sports but in the classroom, in the boardroom, and within their communities."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

LeBron in Vegas? He makes an expansion pitch to Adam Silver

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game. And a pitch. James, who has spoken in the past about wanting to eventually own an NBA franchise — with Las Vegas on his mind — has sent another crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver, reminding him of his plans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WSB Radio

Former wrestler Sara Lee, WWE ‘Tough Enough’ winner, dead at 30

Sara Lee, who won a World Wrestling Entertainment reality series in 2015, has died, according to a statement from the former professional wrestler’s mother. She was 30. Lee’s mother, Teri Lee, shared the news of her daughter’s death in a Facebook post. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office in southern Texas also confirmed her death, E! Online reported.
WWE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
46K+
Followers
97K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy