Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
news4sanantonio.com
$10,000 reward offered in push to arrest woman who lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard
A leading Latino advocacy group is stepping up its efforts to find a woman — identified by the news media this week — who allegedly lured a group of migrants onto a plane flying from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last month. The League of United Latin...
news4sanantonio.com
Case dismissed against retired San Antonio Police detective
San Antonio — Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon have been dropped against a 32-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. Retired detective John Schiller was charged after he allegedly tried to keep a suspect at the scene, whom his ex-wife and daughters said had stolen a cell phone with credit cards and IDs, until SAPD arrived.
news4sanantonio.com
Person who allegedly 'lured' migrants to Martha's Vineyard identified
SAN ANTONIO - The person who allegedly helped lure about 50 migrants from the resource center in San Antonio and helped send them to Martha’s Vineyard has now been confirmed by several sources as former Army counterintelligence agent Perla Haydee Huerta. Domingo Garcia, the president for the League of...
news4sanantonio.com
Update on the UTSA smoke detector camera incident
SAN ANTONIO- Last week, information surfaced about the use of a fake smoke detector fitted with a camera being used inside an apartment at University Oaks. The UTSA Police Department has since searched for all on-campus living accommodations including Alvarez Hall, Chaparral Village, Chisholm Hall, Guadalupe Hall, and Laurel Village, to ensure that no other smoke detectors have been tampered with. The owners of the University Oaks and Campus Living Villages have also conducted searches. Nothing suspicious was identified at any of these locations.
news4sanantonio.com
Officers say as many as 60 rounds were fired in fatal shooting of young man on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot on the East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at East Houston Street and North Polaris Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found a young man with several gunshot wounds. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
news4sanantonio.com
Police shoot & kill domestic violence suspect at complainant's residence
SAN ANTONIO - A man has been shot dead following a domestic violence incident on the North Side of town. The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday off Bammel Lane near Patricia Drive and Blanco Road. According to Police Chief McManus, the 33-year-old male suspect had been in a...
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar Co. Juvenile center says teen crime is increasing
Teen crime is on the rise, according to the Bexar County Juvenile Probation Center, teen violent felonies have increased 25% in the last year. Overall, teen crimes of felonies and misdemeanors have increased. After a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead on the city's far West side, neighbors were...
news4sanantonio.com
Two teens charged with murder in death of innocent woman killed in drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO - Two teenage boys are charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of a woman killed in a drive-by shooting on the Far West Side. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home off Bald Mountain Drive near Marbach Road and Loop 1604. Bexar...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Police officer fired after shooting suspect trying to drive off at McDonald's
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer still in his probationary period was fired Wednesday after an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Sunday. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the McDonald's off Blanco Road and West Avenue. Police said this started after officer James Brennand spotted...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman arrested after brutally attacking her ex-boyfriend and his wife
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is behind bars, accused of carrying out a vicious attack on her ex-boyfriend and his wife in the parking lot of an East Side HEB. Police say 34-year-old Amanda Diann Cristan walked up to a woman who'd just finished shopping at the HEB in North New Braunfels and struck her across the face with a metal bar.
news4sanantonio.com
Longtime Bexar County Judge Karen Crouch dies at age of 62
SAN ANTONIO - Longtime Bexar County at Law Judge Karen Crouch passed away Tuesday from injuries she sustained from a 2011 crash. She was 62. While attending a Vermont Law School training session back in 2011, the vehicle Judge Crouch was driving was hit head-on by an 18-year-old drunk driver. Her sister-in-law, Zyra Flores, was killed instantly.
news4sanantonio.com
Police looking for suspect who gunned down a man at Northwest Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help to find the suspect in the shooting death of a man at Northwest Side apartment complex. The deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the Westland Apartments off Northwest Loop 410 and Evers Road. Police said when they arrived, they...
news4sanantonio.com
New program supports San Antonio entrepreneurs
In an effort to support more local entrepreneurs, The Bank of San Antonio and Texas A&M University-San Antonio are hosting sessions for those looking to grow their business. Chief Marketing Officer for Texas Partners Bank Angelica Palm visits News 4 San Antonio at Noon to talk about the new program called STRIDE.
news4sanantonio.com
Homeless encampment removed, but neighbor hoping she won't have to foot the bill
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Sue Ellen Hotchkiss' neighborhood is not one where you'd expect to see this, a homeless encampment that's been growing by the day since at least mid-August. Everything from a grill, to flammable items scattered around near brush, a danger to everyone who lives nearby including Hotchkiss's...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Humane Society welcomes more than 100 pets from Florida shelters
SAN ANTONIO - More than 100 cats and dogs are arriving in San Antonio from Florida shelters. The San Antonio Humane Society is partnering with a Florida Rescue Team to transport the incoming pets and give them a chance at finding homes. This move will also free up space in...
news4sanantonio.com
GOP candidate Trish DeBerry accuses local business of trying to 'buy the race'
SAN ANTONIO - One candidate accused a local business of trying to "buy the race." The race pins GOP candidate Trish DeBerry against Democrat Peter Sakai. The winner will replace long-term Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. Trish DeBerry held a news conference on the courthouse steps Tuesday saying she is...
news4sanantonio.com
Man in critical condition after being stabbed during an attack near Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being stabbed just West of Downtown. The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday off N. Colorado Street near W. Martin Street and Interstate 10. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with a stab wound in his...
news4sanantonio.com
Reimagined Alazan Courts getting new tenant-influenced $150 million redesign
SAN ANTONIO - After several years of turmoil, progress is being made on the reimagined Alazan Courts on the near Westside. The Courts have been the subject of discontent from residents who are desperate for better living conditions. For Pearl Antu, a single mother who has lived at Alazan for...
news4sanantonio.com
These are the Top 10 favorite Halloween candies in America
SAN ANTONIO – Americans have spoken, and their favorite Halloween candy is... Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, according to the Kroger Co. Snickers bars came in second place while Kit Kats came in third. The ranking is based on 2022 sales projections that are based on sales from the previous...
