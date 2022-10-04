ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Case dismissed against retired San Antonio Police detective

San Antonio — Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon have been dropped against a 32-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. Retired detective John Schiller was charged after he allegedly tried to keep a suspect at the scene, whom his ex-wife and daughters said had stolen a cell phone with credit cards and IDs, until SAPD arrived.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Person who allegedly 'lured' migrants to Martha's Vineyard identified

SAN ANTONIO - The person who allegedly helped lure about 50 migrants from the resource center in San Antonio and helped send them to Martha’s Vineyard has now been confirmed by several sources as former Army counterintelligence agent Perla Haydee Huerta. Domingo Garcia, the president for the League of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Update on the UTSA smoke detector camera incident

SAN ANTONIO- Last week, information surfaced about the use of a fake smoke detector fitted with a camera being used inside an apartment at University Oaks. The UTSA Police Department has since searched for all on-campus living accommodations including Alvarez Hall, Chaparral Village, Chisholm Hall, Guadalupe Hall, and Laurel Village, to ensure that no other smoke detectors have been tampered with. The owners of the University Oaks and Campus Living Villages have also conducted searches. Nothing suspicious was identified at any of these locations.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Bexar Co. Juvenile center says teen crime is increasing

Teen crime is on the rise, according to the Bexar County Juvenile Probation Center, teen violent felonies have increased 25% in the last year. Overall, teen crimes of felonies and misdemeanors have increased. After a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead on the city's far West side, neighbors were...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman arrested after brutally attacking her ex-boyfriend and his wife

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is behind bars, accused of carrying out a vicious attack on her ex-boyfriend and his wife in the parking lot of an East Side HEB. Police say 34-year-old Amanda Diann Cristan walked up to a woman who'd just finished shopping at the HEB in North New Braunfels and struck her across the face with a metal bar.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Longtime Bexar County Judge Karen Crouch dies at age of 62

SAN ANTONIO - Longtime Bexar County at Law Judge Karen Crouch passed away Tuesday from injuries she sustained from a 2011 crash. She was 62. While attending a Vermont Law School training session back in 2011, the vehicle Judge Crouch was driving was hit head-on by an 18-year-old drunk driver. Her sister-in-law, Zyra Flores, was killed instantly.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New program supports San Antonio entrepreneurs

In an effort to support more local entrepreneurs, The Bank of San Antonio and Texas A&M University-San Antonio are hosting sessions for those looking to grow their business. Chief Marketing Officer for Texas Partners Bank Angelica Palm visits News 4 San Antonio at Noon to talk about the new program called STRIDE.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

These are the Top 10 favorite Halloween candies in America

SAN ANTONIO – Americans have spoken, and their favorite Halloween candy is... Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, according to the Kroger Co. Snickers bars came in second place while Kit Kats came in third. The ranking is based on 2022 sales projections that are based on sales from the previous...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

