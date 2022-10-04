ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Florida mother credits Publix employee for brightening daughter’s 3rd birthday after Hurricane Ian

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eWQ6R_0iLpl4iv00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida mother wants the world to know that a little extra customer service goes a long way when Mother Nature turns everything upside down a few days before your daughter’s third birthday.

Caroline Rollins, who lives in Fort Myers, shared via Facebook her recent interaction with a Publix bakery employee in the hopes that small acts of kindness can be embraced and promoted after the near-Category 5 Hurricane Ian left a fearsome swath of destruction across the Sunshine State last week.

According to WTSP, Rollins asked Natasha, an employee of the Sky Walk Publix, on Friday if the bakery had any cakes after the storm passed, so she could help her daughter, Anna, celebrate in style. Unfortunately, the store’s inability to receive shipments and supplies as the hurricane hammered the area meant the bakery staff sent the mother away empty-handed.

A few minutes later, however, Natasha tapped Rollins on the shoulder while she finished her shopping and told her that they had located a cake in a freezer.

After a brief conversation about Anna’s preferences, Natasha went to work, presenting Anna with a princess-themed buttercream vanilla cake, complete with an icing wand and tiara, WTSP reported.

“You can’t teach little kids how to react,” Rollins told the TV station, adding, “(Anna) authentically was so excited and Natasha opened that cake up, and she got this little happy tap with her feet.”

“Talk about an above and beyond moment. Natasha went out of her way to make sure Anna had the perfect day even in the middle of rebuilding our decimated community,” Rollins wrote.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Food & Drinks
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mother Nature#Food Drink#The Sky Walk Publix
WSB Radio

Ian death toll hits 101 as evacuees return to mud, rubble

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island's streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe....
SANIBEL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WINKNEWS.com

5-year-old girl hospitalized after attack by dog pack in Collier County

On Thursday night, a 5-year-old girl was hospitalized after a pack of dogs attacked her in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Smith Road, east of Golden Gate, around 7 p.m. in response to a 911 caller who said a child had been seriously injured in a dog attack. The caller warned that the dogs would likely attack deputies when they arrived.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Residents living in tough conditions in Fort Myers apartment after Ian

Residents are struggling after a Fort Myers apartment was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s powerful storm surge. People living at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers are struggling to get their lives back to normal. Signs have been placed on some apartment doors saying there is a biological hazard due to mold growing inside.
FORT MYERS, FL
WSB Radio

Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, and experts warn such risks to society's oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WSB Radio

Surfer in California kicked a shark’s head during attack, survives

ARCATA, Calif. — A surfer in California said he kicked a shark’s head during an attack and was able to survive. According to the Times-Standard, Jared Trainor, 31, has been surfing for about 10 years and after hearing from a co-worker about the waves at Centerville Beach in northern California, he went to check them out last Sunday. When he got there, he paddled out to some waves, sat on his board and waited for more waves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims

Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
46K+
Followers
97K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy