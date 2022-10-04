Read full article on original website
Heisman Trophy betting: Midseason odds update
I'd love to tell you we've got some spicy bets to talk about this week with the College Football Playoff odds. But even though Alabama's (+210) been tested twice and Georgia (+210) was on upset watch in the fourth quarter at Missouri last Saturday, there's still a trio of teams at the top, with Ohio State (+200) as the favorite and no other team to get excited about ... yet.
Hometown hero Teddy Bridgewater is more than just the Dolphins QB. ‘He represents us’
When Bridgewater makes his first start as a Dolphins quarterback against the New York Jets on Sunday, it will mean a lot to him — and to the local community he’s inspired.
Bryce Young to be game-time decision vs. Texas A&M
Head coach Nick Saban said he won't know until Saturday whether quarterback Bryce Young will be good to go for Alabama's game against Texas A&M, according to ESPN's Chris Low. "Bryce has been practicing, and all week, he's been saying that he could play," Saban said. "But that's going to be a medical decision. We've still got some time, and I want to talk more to Bryce. He's the only one who knows how he feels because it's going to be a pain tolerance thing.
CFB Week 6 best bets: The 'Saturday 7'
One way to evaluate your handicapping is to tally up how far away your wins and losses were from the point spread. However, sometimes that can be misleading. We lost Stanford (+17) when they lost by 18 points last week. However, the Cardinal were never in that game and scrambled to get even that close.
Kentucky, Gonzaga establish 6-game series
Kentucky and Gonzaga agreed to a six-game series that lasts until the 2027-28 campaign, extending a previous agreement from August that lasted for two seasons. The first matchup is set for Nov. 20 at Spokane Arena. Kentucky will host the next season's game in Lexington at Rupp Arena, followed by two neutral-site games in Seattle and Nashville in 2024-25 and 2025-26.
Report: Texas' Ewers expected to return vs. Oklahoma
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to start against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown on Saturday, sources told Pete Thamel of ESPN. Ewers missed the last month with an injury in his non-throwing shoulder but has reportedly been a full participant in practice all week. The redshirt freshman suffered...
Bill Self took a subtle shot at John Calipari’s ‘basketball school’ comment on College GameDay
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari made an unforced error earlier this year as he pled his case for a new practice facility. He called UK a “basketball school” and made it clear he feels his program is more important than the school’s football team. That didn’t go...
Pac-12 media rights to hit open market after deal with ESPN and Fox Sports fails to be made
The Pac-12 will now have a chance to field offers from anyone that is interested
5 takeaways from showdown between Wembanyama, Henderson
It's not often that the consensus top two prospects in an NBA draft class go head to head, but Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson did just that this week. Wembanyama's French club, Metropolitans 92, made the trip across the pond for a pair of exhibition matchups against Henderson's G League Ignite squad at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.
Cole Beasley retires after 11 seasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons, his agent told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons, and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband," his agent said. Beasley was...
TNF player props: Trotting out a pair of unremarkable ponies
Last season, we rock and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
NFL Week 5 best bets: Spread, moneyline, total, and teaser
The Cardinals' kicker gets hurt, setting off a series of failed two-point conversions, and a sure-fire over 42.5 falls a half-point short in Carolina. The Raiders beat the Broncos by three field goals, and the winning margin lands on nine - a result that happens in the NFL 1.46% of the time. As a result, two half-points cause a 4.3-unit swing. Welcome to betting on the NFL.
Magic's Jalen Suggs has knee capsule sprain and bone bruise, but escapes serious injury
Orlando Magic fans, you can let out that breath you were holding. Guard Jalen Suggs, who had to be helped off the court during Friday night's preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks, has avoided a serious knee injury. The team announced on Saturday that Suggs has a a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise.
NFL Week 5 round-robin underdog moneyline parlay
There are a variety of different ways to evaluate your handicapping, with wins and losses being further down the list than you may think - especially when it comes to betting moneyline underdogs. The biggest fear each week shouldn't be that we don't pick the right upsets but that there aren't any upsets available to pick.
Johnny Rodgers 50-Year Heisman Celebration
Eric Crouch will host the celebration and watch party in Kearney during the Nebraska-Purdue game on Oct. 15
Saints' Dalton set to start 2nd straight game with Winston doubtful
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start his second straight game Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Dennis Allen announced Friday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Jameis Winston is doubtful for the Week 5 meeting due to back and ankle injuries. Michael Thomas will also...
Hackett considering simplifying Broncos' offense amid struggles
After another disappointing loss in which the Denver Broncos' offense didn't live up to its billing, head coach Nathaniel Hackett plans to make changes. Hackett said Friday he'll "without a doubt" consider simplifying his offensive unit, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. The first-year coach added, "We want to...
Falcons' Pitts to miss matchup vs. Bucs with hamstring injury
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a hamstring injury, the team announced. Pitts has been held out of practice all week due to the hamstring ailment. The former fourth overall pick has gotten off to a pedestrian start...
Watch: Draymond socks Poole in practice incident that led to discipline
Footage of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green striking teammate Jordan Poole hit the internet on Friday, two days after the altercation. Green apologized to the team Thursday for the incident. The four-time All-Star is expected to return to training camp Saturday. The Warriors are taking legal action to discover...
Free agent Cousins: 'I know I belong in this league'
Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins wants another shot to play in the NBA. In an interview with Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the four-time All-Star shared his desire to be back with a team. 'It would mean everything in the world to me to be back in the NBA," Cousins said....
