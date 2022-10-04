Head coach Nick Saban said he won't know until Saturday whether quarterback Bryce Young will be good to go for Alabama's game against Texas A&M, according to ESPN's Chris Low. "Bryce has been practicing, and all week, he's been saying that he could play," Saban said. "But that's going to be a medical decision. We've still got some time, and I want to talk more to Bryce. He's the only one who knows how he feels because it's going to be a pain tolerance thing.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO