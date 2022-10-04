Exactly, they need to be in the indoor facility practicing what they preach with tight coverage. I’m not sure what you I told you so people are talking about? They CAN fix these issues. Take the nerves out, have fun and play some damn football and quit worrying about the little things like the small minded “I told you so folk”. This guy can play this position much better than he has been and I think that starts with this week. Just look at that Auburn QB, he was tossing the ball around and made plays. If LSU does that same thing, we actually have the talent to finish those drives. I think we will see a different LSU team going forward but if these guys don’t put in the time that’s needed on the practice field together, with defenders to cover like on game day, then it’ll be a lot of growing pains to get where we want to be. But with this defense, I think we can afford to throw a pick every so often, if we are also scoring regularly. I also hope they don’t just mean throwing the ball deep when they say be aggressive and take chances! What needs to happen is Jalen can throw the ball up and out on post, down and in front and higher or a little lower on crossing routes and throw the ball to the sideline on those out routes. Stop trying to throw to the WR and throw the ball in front of that WR or over his head to the opposite side of the corner. Let those guys go up and get that ball or run into that ball. That’s what I hope they mean. Then when we mix the run with it, you can start going over the top and throw that ball up 50/50. Wear these guys out first then throw that 50/50 and give your WR an indication that it’s coming, if you can. That’s how we beat Tennessee in DV!

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO