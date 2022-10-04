ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tigerdroppings.com

Poll: What Will Be The Outcome Of The LSU-Tennessee Game?

No. 25 LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) returns to Tiger Stadium on Saturday morning to host No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Kickoff is set for 11:00 AM on ESPN. The Vols are a 3.0-point favorite over the Tigers, according to ESPN/Caesars. The over/under is set at 62. LSU's all-time record...
tigerdroppings.com

CFN Predicts The LSU-Tennessee Game

LSU returns to Tiger Stadium on Saturday to host No. 8 Tennessee for an early morning kickoff at 11 am on ESPN. The Vols are currently a 3-point favorite, but College Football News predicts that LSU will pull off a 4-point win. quote:. What’s Going To Happen:. The LSU...
tigerdroppings.com

LSU WR Chris Hilton Jr. Is Out For The Season

LSU coach Brian Kelly spoke with reporters after practice on Thursday and confirmed that wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. is done for the season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. Kelly is hopeful the redshirt freshman receiver will be back for spring football.
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Games vs. Tennessee & Alabama Are Officially Sold Out

It was announced Tuesday that LSU's home game vs. Tennessee on Saturday and the Nov. 5th matchup vs. Alabama in Tiger Stadium are both officially sold out. "Tiger Stadium will be filled to capacity for the games against Tennessee and Alabama. Fans still looking for tickets to these games are encouraged to purchase through StubHub, LSU's official ticket marketplace.
tigerdroppings.com

"Just Be More Aggressive Like Coach Kelly Said," Jayden Daniels On Fixing The Passing Game

Exactly, they need to be in the indoor facility practicing what they preach with tight coverage. I’m not sure what you I told you so people are talking about? They CAN fix these issues. Take the nerves out, have fun and play some damn football and quit worrying about the little things like the small minded “I told you so folk”. This guy can play this position much better than he has been and I think that starts with this week. Just look at that Auburn QB, he was tossing the ball around and made plays. If LSU does that same thing, we actually have the talent to finish those drives. I think we will see a different LSU team going forward but if these guys don’t put in the time that’s needed on the practice field together, with defenders to cover like on game day, then it’ll be a lot of growing pains to get where we want to be. But with this defense, I think we can afford to throw a pick every so often, if we are also scoring regularly. I also hope they don’t just mean throwing the ball deep when they say be aggressive and take chances! What needs to happen is Jalen can throw the ball up and out on post, down and in front and higher or a little lower on crossing routes and throw the ball to the sideline on those out routes. Stop trying to throw to the WR and throw the ball in front of that WR or over his head to the opposite side of the corner. Let those guys go up and get that ball or run into that ball. That’s what I hope they mean. Then when we mix the run with it, you can start going over the top and throw that ball up 50/50. Wear these guys out first then throw that 50/50 and give your WR an indication that it’s coming, if you can. That’s how we beat Tennessee in DV!
