Dave in mi
3d ago
Whitmire is a good governor.The last republican governor is going to be charged for dereliction of duty.The republicans are full on fascist .Some may think that after they strip a woman's right to control their own body is it.Oh no next would be to take away their vote.
pissoffmoron
3d ago
And with Dixon spending 1 million and Whitmer 16 if she's re elected it just proves that ALL politicians are bought and paid for.
Scott Martin
3d ago
I liked it. Telling everyone how Governor Whitmore has done nothing for the State of Michigan!!!!
Michigan couple claims vandals sprayed anti-political messages on cars.
The couple woke up to messages of GOP terrorist, ANTIFA Revenge, and Trump lost outside their Lansing home.
Ann Arbor joins Whitmer’s legal fight against Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor has officially joined the legal fight for abortion rights in Michigan. Attorneys for the city and Washtenaw County recently laid out arguments in an amicus brief filed with the Michigan Supreme Court in support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lawsuit challenging the state’s 1931 abortion ban.
Swartz Creek Schools Address False Accusations After Rumors Flood Social Media
As can often happen on social media, rumors began to fly on Facebook on Thursday (10/6) about staff members and alleged misconduct at Swartz Creek High School. Rumors can often "take on a life of their own" as speculation and personal grievances began to take over various social media pages.
Fact Check: Is That Strange Tudor Dixon Commercial Real Or A Skit?
No matter what side of the aisle you're on politically or whichever candidates you support, you'll likely agree that political commercials get OUT OF HAND during mid-term and presidential elections. But one new commercial has people wondering, "Is that for real?" Is THAT Tudor Dixon commercial real or a skit?
WSGW newsman Dave Maurer resigns after 43 years at mid-Michigan station
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Longtime WSGW-790 AM radio journalist Dave Maurer during a Friday, Oct. 7, broadcast announced he would step away from the company where he first began working 43 years ago. Mauer and WSGW station administrators did not immediately return messages from The Saginaw News/MLive Friday seeking...
Kent County clerk objects to MyPillow founder’s demand for 2020 election records
KENT COUNTY, MI – County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons has asked a federal judge to quash a subpoena by Mike Lindell, founder of MyPillow, for 2020 election records in his defense of a $1.3 billion lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems. Lindell, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump,...
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.
The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters. Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
michiganradio.org
Top Genesee County election official to stand trial in January on ballot tampering charge
On Tuesday, a circuit court judge set a January trial date for a Genesee County election official accused of ballot tampering. The Michigan attorney general's office alleges Kathy Funk broke a seal on a ballot box following the August 2020 primary, back when she was the Flint Township Clerk. Breaking the seal prevented a possible recount in her close re-election race.
Detroit News
Dog torture videos, international manhunt leads feds to Michigan trucker
A truck driver from Grand Rapids sexually abused and tortured dogs in videos distributed around the world, according to federal court records that describe the rare use of a federal law targeting dark web wrongdoing. The case charges Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, with creating and distributing so-called "animal crush" videos,...
Flint CFO boycotts council committee meetings, alleging hostile work environment
FLINT, MI -- The city’s chief financial officer is boycotting City Council committee meetings, saying they have become a “waste of time and energy” and have subjected him and others to bullying and harassment. CFO Robert Widigan announced his plans in a memorandum to council President Dennis...
WJR
Governor Whitmer Announces the Development of Two New Electric Battery Factories in Michigan
BIG RAPIDS, Michigan, October 6, 2022 ~ Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Wednesday in announcing two new substantial investments in EV battery plants to be built in Michigan. The first is a $1.6 billion dollar investment by Michigan-based Our Next Energy to build a battery manufacturing...
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids woman claims she was fired for social media pictures of LGBTQ+ people
A Grand Rapids woman claims she was fired because of posts she made on social media. The company says this is not true.
Open Letter to Genesee County: No More Holiday Inflatables!
It's time to issue a warning for the holiday season. This isn't about checking Halloween candy or being aware of the latest gift card scam. No, this is... much more important:. Stop putting inflatables in your yard for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas!. NOTHING says "I'm lazy" or "that'll do" quite...
January trial date set for Genesee County elections supervisor accused of ballot tampering
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county’s elections supervisor will have the chance to defend herself against ballot tampering and misconduct in office charges early next year. Genesee Circuit Judge Mark W. Latchana has set a Jan. 25 trial date for Kathy Funk, who has been on unpaid leave from her county job since March when she was charged with the two felony counts that allege she broke open or violated the seals or locks of a ballot box used in a primary election when she was a candidate.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
East Lansing CEO arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing poll workers data
The CEO of a Michigan-based election software company was arrested Tuesday as part of an investigation into the "possible theft of personal identifying information" of election poll workers data.
Flint lockup contract expires. Genesee County says blame rests with city
FLINT, MI -- The $2.7-million contract that pays Genesee County to operate Flint’s jail holding facility has expired and members of the county Board of Commissioners say the city is to blame for the lapse and for resulting reimbursement delays. “This is something we’ve gone over time and time...
Documents detail former Genesee County school administrator’s relationship with student
FLINT, MI – A scrapbook assembled by Eugene Pratt for one of his prior students in the 1990s contained 69 entries over a six-year span, including several notes the district described as containing language that may be inappropriate between a teacher and a student. The entries included Pratt signing...
