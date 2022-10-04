ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gratiot County, MI

Dave in mi
3d ago

Whitmire is a good governor.The last republican governor is going to be charged for dereliction of duty.The republicans are full on fascist .Some may think that after they strip a woman's right to control their own body is it.Oh no next would be to take away their vote.

pissoffmoron
3d ago

And with Dixon spending 1 million and Whitmer 16 if she's re elected it just proves that ALL politicians are bought and paid for.

Scott Martin
3d ago

I liked it. Telling everyone how Governor Whitmore has done nothing for the State of Michigan!!!!

