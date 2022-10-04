Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City’s National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum looks at the cultural roots of tequilaD.J. EatonOklahoma City, OK
Related
CBS Sports
Jeremy Lin says Knicks didn't re-sign him due to 'multiple points of opposition' inside organization
Jeremy Lin said in a new interview with the Daily Beast that he did not re-sign with the New York Knicks after his "Linsanity" run in 2012 due to "multiple points of opposition" inside the organization. Instead, Lin ended up signing a three-year deal with the Houston Rockets that summer.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green faces possible disciplinary action after altercation with Jordan Poole, per report
The Golden State Warriors are considering disciplinary action for Draymond Green following an altercation between he and teammate Jordan Poole at practice, per The Athletic. Green and Poole were reportedly in a heated altercation when Green "forcefully struck" Poole, which required the two needing to be separated. The altercation forced...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Won't return Friday
Murray won't return to Friday's preseason game against the Bulls due to left thigh soreness, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but his removal may have been simply precautionary. After Friday's game, the Nuggets will have three more preseason games before they open the regular season against the Jazz on Oct. 19.
Chris Paul Reacts To Team USA Documentary
On Friday night, Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul tweeted about the new Netflix Documentary "The Redeem Team."
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Shifts to bench Thursday
Nowell will come off the bench for Thursday's preseason game against the Lakers. With D'Angelo Russell set to make his preseason debut Thursday, Nowell will shift to a reserve role against the Lakers. The rest of Minnesota's starters will be Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Scores 16 points in win
Collins compiled 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes in Thursday's 123-113 preseason win over Milwaukee. Collins scored nine of his points in the third quarter as he made four of his five shot attempts and his lone three-pointer. All three of his rebounds came in the first half, and he was unable to secure a board in 11 minutes during the second half. The 25-year-old missed 23 of the last 27 games last year with finger and foot issues before returning in the playoffs in a limited capacity. He's averaged 17.8 points and 8.7 rebounds as a starter in his five seasons and looks to return to that form if healthy.
NBA・
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: On bench during crunch time
Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton discussed the running back rotation, which has Pierce on the bench late in games, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "Just like with any young player, it's not always in the best interest of the unit to put them in those situations," Hamilton said.
CBS Sports
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Bob Myers reveal details about incident
Whether verbal or physical, altercations between teammates come with the territory of sports at any level, from pee-wee to professional. However, there's a level of respect that needs to be maintained, and the line is different for every team. It's clear that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green crossed that line when he got into a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday, which the team confirmed on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Misses practice Thursday
Ingram (toe) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Friday's preseason game versus the Pistons, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Ingram also missed Tuesday's preseason game with a toe injury. There is no indication that the star forward's injury will cause him to miss any regular season action, but he may receive some load management throughout the rest of the preseason.
CBS Sports
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5
Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Rays' Josh Fleming: Struggles in spot start
Fleming (2-5) was tagged with the loss after he pitched 4.2 innings, giving up four runs on eight hits while striking out four in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox. Fleming struggled to keep the Red Sox of the basepaths Wednesday, surrendering eight hits including two home runs, most notably a three-run shot by J.D. Martinez in the opening frame. It was the left-hander's first outing in the majors since Sept. 14 and his third start on the campaign overall. Over three appearances against the Red Sox in 2022, Fleming gave up 11 runs over 12.2 frames while striking out 11 batters. The 26-year-old will finish the regular season having posted a 6.43 ERA and 1.89 WHIP with 29 punchouts over 35 innings in 10 appearances including three starts with the Rays.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits in season finale
Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. With lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the Cardinals, the lefty-hitting Gamel will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. Diego Castillo will step in at first base for Gamel, who will finish with a .232/.324/.369 slash line in 2022 unless he's used off the bench.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Placed on waivers Friday
Connauton has been placed on waivers on Friday, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. The 32-year-old defenseman is on a two-way contract, so this move is no surprise. Connauton had a goal and two assists last season in 39 games, split between Florida and Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Dealing with ankle injury
James missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. This might explain, at least partially, why James dropped from 31 or more snaps and five or more targets in each of the Giants' first three games down to 21 snaps (32 percent) and three targets in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears. His role was scaled back early on, however, so it may have been more about the Giants giving Kenny Golladay (knee) another chance without taking David Sills off the field. Golladay then left the game early, at which point Darius Slayton got significant playing time for the first time this year. At this early point in the week with so many guys injured, it's nearly impossible to decipher who will get targets at WR for the Giants this Sunday against the Packers in London.
Pac-12 media rights to hit open market after deal with ESPN and Fox Sports fails to be made
The Pac-12 will now have a chance to field offers from anyone that is interested
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Misses practice Thursday
Beasley (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice session, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Beasley sustained a left ankle sprain during Tuesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, and the issue continued to bother him a few days later. Whether he'll be available for Tuesday's matchup against San Antonio remains to be seen.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Franmil Reyes: Finishes with a bang
Reyes went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and three total RBI in Wednesday's 15-2 win over the Reds. Reyes led the way in Chicago's blowout win, hitting his 14th and final home run of the season as part of the romp. He hit five of those long balls in 48 games with the Cubs and batted .234 with his new club. Reyes cooled off some after a strong start in Chicago, but his power potential could earn him another look with the Cubs as they head into 2023. He has some fantasy appeal when he's hot, though he's pretty much limited to a DH role at this point, which caps his value.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not slated to play Sunday
Elliott (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Elliott emerged from the Eagles' Week 4 win versus the Jaguars with a right ankle injury, which hasn't allowed him to practice this week. The team signed undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker to its practice squad Tuesday, and it appears he's destined to be elevated Saturday and sub in for Elliott on Sunday. As for Elliott, his absence isn't expected to be a long-term one, so he could be available Week 6 against the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: No additional torn ligaments
Shepard (knee) did not suffer any ligament tears in addition to his ACL, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Shepard is likely to undergo surgery in one or two weeks, and his recovery timetable will be made somewhat more manageable with the news that he's avoided additional ligament damage. Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Shepard expressed confidence that he has another injury comeback in him, after already having already worked his way back from a torn Achilles to start the 2021 season. The longest tenured Giant will focus his efforts on recovering for the 2023 campaign, which will be his age-30 season. He is scheduled to become a free agent in the coming offseason.
CBS Sports
Bears' David Montgomery: DNP on Wednesday
Montgomery (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Montgomery didn't practice last week due to knee and ankle injuries on his right leg before sitting out the Bears' eventual Week 4 loss to the Giants. This time around, he's only listed with an ankle issue, but it still is keeping him out of drills. Montgomery will have two more chances to get on the field this week, at which point the team may make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game at Minnesota. If Montgomery requires another absence this weekend, Khalil Herbert will be the primary beneficiary out of the backfield, with rookie sixth-round pick Trestan Ebner available for any lingering touches.
Comments / 0