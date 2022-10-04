ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys 4 keys to victory over the Rams in Week 5

Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys will face off against a wounded Los Angeles Rams team with an offensive line starting deep depth players at right guard, center and left guard. No Rams offensive lineman has played 100% of the offensive snaps this season. Matthew Stafford is running for his life behind an offensive line littered with injuries.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

FanSided

289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy