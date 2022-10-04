Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Clark County UW-Extension's Human Development & Relationships Educator Discusses Money Saving Tips for Holiday Shopping
We all continue to feel the effects of persistent inflation. Just like with back-to-school shopping, the approaching holiday season could have a harsh impact on people’s budgets. I spoke with Nancy Vance, the Clark County UW-Extension’s Human Development and Relationships Extension Educator, and she discussed some tips people can follow to fight inflation this holiday season.
cwbradio.com
Applications for 2023 Funding From Marshfield Area United Way Now Being Accepted
Applications for 2023 funding from Marshfield Area United Way are now being accepted. The application for consideration is available online at marshfieldareaunitedway.org. All applications must be submitted electronically. Handwritten applications will not be accepted. .To be considered for funding, your organization or program must be a 501(c)3 charitable health or...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin DOT Holding Virtual Public Involvement Meeting On Hwy 98 Pavement Replacement
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public involvement meeting to obtain input on a pavement replacement project proposed in Clark County on WIS 98 from WIS 73 in the town of Eaton east to Helm Street in Loyal. The public is invited to go to the project...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Solves Recent Rash of Vandalism
(Mike Warren, Hub City Times) Marshfield police, working with officials at the Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, have solved a recent rash of vandalism. According to Mike Warren with the Hub City Times, Executive Director Dale Christiansen told Hub City Times the vandalism involved someone coming through the fairgrounds during overnight hours, and using a knife to break out multiple windows along the lower level of the Round Barn’s northern-most side.
Wausau holds off on recommendation for Grand Avenue housing project
City leaders on Tuesday heard proposals from four companies interested in providing affordable housing developments in Wausau, but held off on making a final recommendation for the council. The group did enter into closed session after hearing from all four developers, but held off on a decision to allow more...
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
WSAW
Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19, authorities seek public tips
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about a 17-year-old girl reported missing on Sept. 19 to come forward. Morgan Torrens is believed to have walked away from the alternative high school. She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, jeans and blue and white Nike shoes. She has three piercings in her left ear, and two in her right. She has a small cross tattoo on her left hand.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: September 27-October 2
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Police Reports:. Complainant reported that a line of credit had been opened in his name. He stated that he found out about this a couple of months ago through viewing Credit Karma, and then he received a billing statement. He stated he did not open this account. He was advised to contact the company and report the fraud. He later spoke with Officers and stated that the company is investigating the incident and will reach out to him within 90 days.
13 students, 1 adult injured in Wisconsin school bus crash
NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) - An adult and 13 students were injured and taken to hospitals after a cargo van crashed into the back of a school bus in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday.Police said the bus from the Manawa School District was stopped at some railroad tracks in New London when it was rear-ended by the van about 8:30 a.m.There were 36 people on the school bus, including the driver, three staff members and 32 students.According to authorities, the driver of the van and the 13 students sustained injuries that weren't life threatening. Police said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.The crash is under investigation.
onfocus.news
Wheeler’s Family Auto Group Implementing Infrastructure Improvements in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Wheeler’s Family Auto Group is implementing infrastructure improvements in the Marshfield community, including a new Quick Lube Center, Electric Vehicle charging stations, and upgrades to their north side tire center. “We think it’s important to invest back into our communities and we felt these...
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Waters in New London
NEW LONDON, WI (WFRV) – Whether you dock your boat in the back, or roll in from the front, it’s not just soup and salad with supper but a super salad bar that awaits at “The Waters” supper club. The salad bar on Saturdays extends along...
Rothschild man faces 5th OWI after Wausau traffic stop
A 52-year-old man is facing a felony charge of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated after radar captured him driving at speeds of about 52 mph on Grand Avenue in Wausau, court records show. Buddy Opelt, of Rothschild, was arrested in the early morning hours of Oct. 1 after a Wausau Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan man missing; last seen in Langlade County
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. - The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate 58-year-old Adam Krause of Sheboygan. A post on the Langlade County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says Krause was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 – having left Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Officials say he was wearing a black and white plaid shirt or jacket -- possibly the one in the photograph above.
cwbradio.com
Popular Marathon County Cheese Destination Will Soon Get a Distillery
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A popular cheese destination in Marathon County will soon get an accompanying distillery. Knowlton House Distillery will be making craft spirits like vodka, gin, and whiskey using milk sugar, a byproduct of making cheese, and will be run by Luke and Heather Mullins, he's a cheese maker for Mullins cheese, and she holds a master's degree in brewing sciences and has worked with other brewers and distillers in the past.
spmetrowire.com
No injuries in early morning Metro call
No one was injured in an early morning fire call on Tuesday. Firefighters from Stevens Point, Plover, and Hull were called to ...
wrcitytimes.com
Seven arrested in Wood Co. drug bust
VESPER – The Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6 executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and in the Village of Vesper, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. Investigators also seized a large quantity of U.S. currency and firearms. Members of...
spmetrowire.com
Man loses vehicle, but uninjured, after Tuesday fire
One man is without his vehicle following a Tuesday afternoon fire. Stevens Point police and fire departments responded to a ve...
Plea date set for Wausau man facing terror charges
A plea hearing has been set for a Wausau man facing terrorism charges, signaling that a deal may have been reached in the case. John M. Erickson, 39, faces five charges of terrorist threats in a case filed in June 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court. The official charges accuse Erickson of threatening to cause the death or bodily harm of his victims, causing panic and fear.
WJFW-TV
Stevens Point Police Department looking for a woman who allegedly stole a wallet
STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying a woman. According to the Stevens Point Police Department's Facebook page, the woman allegedly stole a wallet from the Aldi on Highway 10 E. If anyone has information, you are asked to contact...
Wausau-area fatal stabbing suspect reaches plea deal
Prosecutors in Wausau appear to have reached a plea deal with a man accused of stabbing a Weston woman to death in April 2021. David H. Morris, 44, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the death of Renee Hindes. Two of the charges carry a domestic abuse modifier. During a pretrial conference late last week, a judge agreed to take Morris’ jury trial dates off the calendar and set a plea and sentencing hearing instead.
