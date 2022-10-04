ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Personal information of more than 12K Wisconsin Medicaid members exposed, possibly stolen, DHS says

MADISON, Wis. — More than 12,000 Wisconsin Medicaid members had their personal information, including their Social Security numbers and Medicaid ID numbers, exposed and potentially stolen, the state’s Department of Health Services announced Friday afternoon. The exposure happened when a presentation that included protected health information was emailed...
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin DHS reports 6k+ new COVID cases, as the state surpasses 13.5k deaths

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,649,510 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,534 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s Total9/30/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,649,5101,643,442 (+6,068) Received one dose of vaccine3,819,280 (65.5%)3,817,556 (65.5%)
cwbradio.com

$10 Million Investment for Wisconsin Veterans

(WMTV) The State of Wisconsin announced a $10 million investment on Wednesday to help veterans across the state. This expenditure was designed to provide immediate and long-term support for Wis. veterans facing hardships. Specifics of the investment include (as worded by Gov. Evers’ Office):. $4.5 million to support veteran...
news8000.com

Wisconsin Medicine tackles workforce shortage with new programs

WISCONSIN (WKBT) — The national workforce shortage has caused stress for all people, especially health care workers. Wisconsin Medicine, a partnership between UW Health and the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, is directly tackling those shortages with the creation and expansion of new programs. The company Epic helped...
cwbradio.com

DNR Encourages Hunters to Test Deer for CWD

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages hunters to get their deer tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) before consuming venison. As a precaution, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization recommend against consuming meat from deer that test positive for the disease.
cwbradio.com

DNR's Waste Characterization Study

(By Charlie Hildebrand and Riley Sumner, Wisconsin Public Radio) The state Department of Natural Resources’ 2020-21 waste characterization study estimates that 854,000 tons of food were thrown away in Wisconsin last year; over 70 percent was still edible, which DNR calls "wasted food." While 1.7 billion pounds of edible...
cwbradio.com

DNR Asking the Public to Look for Harmful Disease on Needle-Bearing Trees

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall, watch for...
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Department of Justice Announces Partnership to Help Fight Robocalls

The Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission announced a new robocall investigations partnership. This Memorandum of Understanding between state and federal robocall investigators establishes critical information sharing and cooperation structures to investigate spoofing and robocalls scam campaigns. More than forty states, including Wisconsin, have established formal working...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin joins three other states in plan to develop ‘clean hydrogen hub’

MADISON (WKBT) — Wisconsin will join Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota for an initiative to advance hydrogen production and use. Hydrogen can be used in a fuel cell, only producing water as a byproduct. In a statement released Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) office said clean hydrogen production “has the potential to be a key component of decarbonizing multiple sectors of Wisconsin’s economy, including transportation, agriculture, manufacturing, and other industries.”
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Attorney General Issues Warning on Election Security

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says there will be heightened security for this fall's mid-term elections. After federal Justice officials briefed the country about election security on Tuesday, Kaul issued his own warning. The Democrat says that they'll be responding to anyone threatening other people at the polls, brandishing firearms near polling places, or confronting voters in the line.
WausauPilot

Wisconsin law firm sues to block student loan forgiveness

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative Wisconsin law firm on Tuesday sued to stop federal student loan forgiveness, saying President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is discriminatory and constitutes taxation without representation. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty’s federal lawsuit asks a judge to immediately block student...
