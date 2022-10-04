Read full article on original website
Personal information of more than 12K Wisconsin Medicaid members exposed, possibly stolen, DHS says
MADISON, Wis. — More than 12,000 Wisconsin Medicaid members had their personal information, including their Social Security numbers and Medicaid ID numbers, exposed and potentially stolen, the state’s Department of Health Services announced Friday afternoon. The exposure happened when a presentation that included protected health information was emailed...
Personal data of Wisconsin Medicaid members potentially exposed on DHS website
As part of a cybersecurity incident investigation, DHS was notified that a presentation emailed to a council in April 2021 contained protected health information.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DHS reports 6k+ new COVID cases, as the state surpasses 13.5k deaths
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,649,510 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,534 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total9/30/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,649,5101,643,442 (+6,068) Received one dose of vaccine3,819,280 (65.5%)3,817,556 (65.5%)
cwbradio.com
$10 Million Investment for Wisconsin Veterans
(WMTV) The State of Wisconsin announced a $10 million investment on Wednesday to help veterans across the state. This expenditure was designed to provide immediate and long-term support for Wis. veterans facing hardships. Specifics of the investment include (as worded by Gov. Evers’ Office):. $4.5 million to support veteran...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin-based business accused of refusing to provide service to person with HIV, agrees to settlement
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A business that offers in-home caregiving services across northeast Wisconsin reportedly settled a claim that it refused to give services to someone with HIV. According to the Department of Justice, Helping Hands Caregivers LLC reached a settlement to resolve allegations regarding the company refusing...
news8000.com
Wisconsin Medicine tackles workforce shortage with new programs
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — The national workforce shortage has caused stress for all people, especially health care workers. Wisconsin Medicine, a partnership between UW Health and the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, is directly tackling those shortages with the creation and expansion of new programs. The company Epic helped...
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Proposes Increase in Funding for Local Governments
(AP) Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, just five weeks before he is up for reelection, says that if he wins he will propose a 4% increase in funding for local governments each of the next two years. Evers said Monday that the money, totaling more than $91 million over two years,...
cwbradio.com
DNR Encourages Hunters to Test Deer for CWD
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages hunters to get their deer tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) before consuming venison. As a precaution, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization recommend against consuming meat from deer that test positive for the disease.
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
cwbradio.com
DNR's Waste Characterization Study
(By Charlie Hildebrand and Riley Sumner, Wisconsin Public Radio) The state Department of Natural Resources’ 2020-21 waste characterization study estimates that 854,000 tons of food were thrown away in Wisconsin last year; over 70 percent was still edible, which DNR calls "wasted food." While 1.7 billion pounds of edible...
cwbradio.com
DNR Asking the Public to Look for Harmful Disease on Needle-Bearing Trees
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall, watch for...
cwbradio.com
DNR Asking Hunters to Utilize CWD Self-Service Kiosks and Carcass Disposal Dumpsters
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is once again asking hunters to utilize the Chronic Wasting Disease self-service kiosks and carcass disposal dumpsters to help monitor and slow the spread of CWD. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, this year, the agency is looking for more volunteers...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin DOT Holding Virtual Public Involvement Meeting On Hwy 98 Pavement Replacement
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public involvement meeting to obtain input on a pavement replacement project proposed in Clark County on WIS 98 from WIS 73 in the town of Eaton east to Helm Street in Loyal. The public is invited to go to the project...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Justice Announces Partnership to Help Fight Robocalls
The Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission announced a new robocall investigations partnership. This Memorandum of Understanding between state and federal robocall investigators establishes critical information sharing and cooperation structures to investigate spoofing and robocalls scam campaigns. More than forty states, including Wisconsin, have established formal working...
Wisconsin joins three other states in plan to develop ‘clean hydrogen hub’
MADISON (WKBT) — Wisconsin will join Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota for an initiative to advance hydrogen production and use. Hydrogen can be used in a fuel cell, only producing water as a byproduct. In a statement released Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) office said clean hydrogen production “has the potential to be a key component of decarbonizing multiple sectors of Wisconsin’s economy, including transportation, agriculture, manufacturing, and other industries.”
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Attorney General Issues Warning on Election Security
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says there will be heightened security for this fall's mid-term elections. After federal Justice officials briefed the country about election security on Tuesday, Kaul issued his own warning. The Democrat says that they'll be responding to anyone threatening other people at the polls, brandishing firearms near polling places, or confronting voters in the line.
wpr.org
Two of Wisconsin's largest utilities reach deal with groups as they seek to raise rates next year
Two of Wisconsin’s largest utilities have reached a deal to recover half a billion dollars from customers through higher rates next year due largely to rising inflation, natural gas prices and costs tied to their clean energy transition. We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service filed the proposed settlement Monday...
wizmnews.com
EXPLAINER: Tax cut trend reaches two-thirds of states — not Wisconsin — as budget surpluses grow
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — States brimming with cash are cutting taxes at a rapid pace. With the enactment Wednesday of an income tax cut in Missouri, about two-thirds of U.S. states have adopted some sort of tax relief in 2022. For taxpayers, the trend means billions of dollars...
wpr.org
Wisconsin tribe seeks to protect a historic site where company plans to mine for gold
Authorities in Wisconsin and Michigan have now signed off on the Menominee Indian Tribe's nomination of a site to the National Register of Historic Places, but that’s drawn backlash from some Michigan lawmakers who say it’s a veiled attempt to stop the Back Forty mine on the Michigan-Wisconsin border.
Wisconsin law firm sues to block student loan forgiveness
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative Wisconsin law firm on Tuesday sued to stop federal student loan forgiveness, saying President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is discriminatory and constitutes taxation without representation. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty’s federal lawsuit asks a judge to immediately block student...
