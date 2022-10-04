ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

Mayor Rilling (opinion): ccfor the City of Norwalk

As you may have heard this past week, I declared a water emergency for the City of Norwalk that went into effect on Friday. The city has been in close communications with the First District Water Department and South Norwalk Electric and Water (SNEW) for months, monitoring the rainfall. In July, I took a major first step by issuing a drought advisory for the city and asking residents to conserve water. While the community's conservation efforts made an impact, we have continued to see historically low rainfall. In 2022, we've experienced the least amount of rain on record in 43 years. Rainfall has continued to be scarce over the summer, and in our most recent meeting with the water companies, we determined that the voluntary efforts by residents since July were not enough to maintain adequate water reserves.
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?

Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
wiltonbulletin.com

Volleyball top performances from week 3 of the 2022 season

Lauren Bender, Bristol Eastern: Bender racked up 22 kills and 18 digs in the Lancers’ 3-1 victory over city rival Bristol Central on Monday. Lexi Bonato, Amity: The junior had 16 kills and 10 digs to help lead the Spartans to a four-set win over Mercy. Annika Burr, Sacred...
wiltonbulletin.com

25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Oct. 7 - Oct. 9

Performances from famous faces like Demi Lovato and food festivals like the Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival give Nutmeggers of all tastes something to do this weekend. Here are a few things to do this weekend in Connecticut. Demi Lovato. Wallingford. Demi Lovato, known for songs like "Sorry Not Sorry"...
wiltonbulletin.com

Wilton may have to pay $1.5 million for Scribner Hill repairs

WILTON — If a request for state funds is denied, Wilton may be on the hook for $1.5 million to make necessary repairs on Scribner Hill Road, officials said. The money would have to come from either the town's operating budget or through bonding,. The estimated $1.5 million pricetag...
wiltonbulletin.com

New owners purchase Hyatt Regency Greenwich, plan multimillion-dollar renovations

GREENWICH — The new owners are planning major upgrades after purchasing the Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a landmark building on the town's border with Stamford. The hotel, which frequently hosts fundraisers for local nonprofits as well as social functions for area residents, was purchased by an investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC, which is an affiliate of Trinity Real Estate.
