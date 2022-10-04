Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
Join In On All The Fun and Festive Activities in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Related
wiltonbulletin.com
Mayor Rilling (opinion): ccfor the City of Norwalk
As you may have heard this past week, I declared a water emergency for the City of Norwalk that went into effect on Friday. The city has been in close communications with the First District Water Department and South Norwalk Electric and Water (SNEW) for months, monitoring the rainfall. In July, I took a major first step by issuing a drought advisory for the city and asking residents to conserve water. While the community's conservation efforts made an impact, we have continued to see historically low rainfall. In 2022, we've experienced the least amount of rain on record in 43 years. Rainfall has continued to be scarce over the summer, and in our most recent meeting with the water companies, we determined that the voluntary efforts by residents since July were not enough to maintain adequate water reserves.
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?
Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
wiltonbulletin.com
Calendar Close-up: STAR has helped people with disabilities in Westport area for 70 years
Seventy years ago, parents of children with disabilities like Down Syndrome had two choices. Their children could be kept at home, without access to school and peers. Or they could be sent to a “training center” – essentially, warehouses for those who were different. Jeanne Howes –...
wiltonbulletin.com
Where are CT's incarcerated from? New data shows prison and jail population by ZIP code
People incarcerated in Connecticut come mostly from large cities, new data shows, though nearly every town in the state has at least some portion of its population in jail or prison. According to a report released this week by the Prison Policy Initiative, more than half of those incarcerated in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiltonbulletin.com
Volleyball top performances from week 3 of the 2022 season
Lauren Bender, Bristol Eastern: Bender racked up 22 kills and 18 digs in the Lancers’ 3-1 victory over city rival Bristol Central on Monday. Lexi Bonato, Amity: The junior had 16 kills and 10 digs to help lead the Spartans to a four-set win over Mercy. Annika Burr, Sacred...
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Oct. 7 - Oct. 9
Performances from famous faces like Demi Lovato and food festivals like the Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival give Nutmeggers of all tastes something to do this weekend. Here are a few things to do this weekend in Connecticut. Demi Lovato. Wallingford. Demi Lovato, known for songs like "Sorry Not Sorry"...
wiltonbulletin.com
Johnny Depp in Port Chester, Hall and Oates at Mohegan and more concerts around CT this weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The temperatures might be dropping but there are plenty of chances to turn the music up around Connecticut this weekend. The neo-classic rock, Led Zeppelin-channeling band of brothers Greta Van Fleet will swing through Mohegan Sun Friday. The group...
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton may have to pay $1.5 million for Scribner Hill repairs
WILTON — If a request for state funds is denied, Wilton may be on the hook for $1.5 million to make necessary repairs on Scribner Hill Road, officials said. The money would have to come from either the town's operating budget or through bonding,. The estimated $1.5 million pricetag...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wiltonbulletin.com
New owners purchase Hyatt Regency Greenwich, plan multimillion-dollar renovations
GREENWICH — The new owners are planning major upgrades after purchasing the Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a landmark building on the town's border with Stamford. The hotel, which frequently hosts fundraisers for local nonprofits as well as social functions for area residents, was purchased by an investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC, which is an affiliate of Trinity Real Estate.
wiltonbulletin.com
New exhibit in NYC chronicles Westport photographer’s life-risking career, from Libya to Ukraine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In February 2003, the young photojournalist Lynsey Addario sent an email to an editor asking for advice about the body armor she would need on a New York Times assignment to cover the pending invasion of Iraq. “Basically, I...
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley breaks down team: Adama Sanogo, 3-point threat?
ROCKY HILL — UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley has used his annual appearance at the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce breakfast to break down his roster and offer some insight into his team. On Friday morning, Hurley said three starters are set: Adama Sanogo, Andre Jackson, and Jordan...
wiltonbulletin.com
Meet Samson Aletan, Yale men's basketball's highest-rated recruit in program history
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The highest-rated recruit in Yale men’s basketball history only started taking basketball seriously about five years ago. The summer before eighth grade, Samson Aletan’s father, Samuel, died of a heart attack. Samuel Aletan, a Nigerian immigrant, was Samson’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wiltonbulletin.com
Pulitzer-nominated fashion writer Marian Christy talks celebrity interviews and new art exhibit in Westport
Born in Ridgefield, Marian Christy moved to Cambridge, Mass., when she was very young. She grew up in an emotionally abusive household, she said, where her father discouraged her at every turn, telling her she would never amount to much. In spite of his words, she not only went on...
Comments / 0