ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Teen sought in ambush outside school that killed 1, hurt 4

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0iLpZc5u00

Police are seeking a 16-year-old youth in last week's ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage

Police said Tuesday that the 16-year-old is wanted on active arrest warrants for a charge of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder as well as criminal conspiracy, theft, obstructing justice, evidence-tampering and firearms offenses. He should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said.

The teenager is the first suspect identified since five people jumped from a parked sport utility vehicle Sept. 27 and opened fire on teens walked away from an athletic field at Roxborough High School. Nicholas Elizalde, 14, of suburban Havertown, was killed and three other teens were rushed to a hospital. One was treated at the scene

The shooting drew national attention around the U.S. amid a stream of mass shootings that have become chillingly commonplace amid the nation’s staggering murder rate. It also came just after Philadelphia surpassed 400 homicides for the year, only slightly behind the pace of last year’s toll, which ended up being the highest in at least six decades.

Police said the shooters appeared to be juveniles, and they were also seeking a sixth person who remained in the vehicle. They said one of the shooters chased a 17-year-old victim down the street, striking him with shots to the leg and arm, and tried to fire as he stood over the victim but the gun either jammed or was out of bullets.

At a late-afternoon news conference, police officials declined to say whether they believe the suspect was one of the five shooters or the getaway driver. Capt. Jason Smith said investigators are looking at seven other people — both teenagers and young adults — and believe "some or most" will turn out to be suspects sought in the crime.

The police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw, urged those responsible to “turn yourselves in."

“We know who you are, and you're just delaying the inevitable,” she said. “And all you're doing by hiding is continuing to re-victimize the families of those that you harmed and your very own as well.”

Smith said investigators were still trying to determine whether some incident such as a lunchroom dispute may have preceded the shooting, and whether the shooting was connected to any other shootings police are investigating.

Police have said Elizalde is not believed to have been one of the intended targets. The teens taken to the hospital were all reported in stable condition after the shooting.

Hours before the shooting, Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, had signed an order banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools. A judge has barred the city from enforcing that order, siding with a legal challenge citing state law barring any city or county from passing gun-control measures.

Outlaw said she was concerned about “an entire generation of children” beginning to believe that “street life is the only way to go" and that the way to settle a score was with a firearm.

“And what these kids don't realize, unfortunately, is that some of the solutions that they're coming with — they're final," she said. “This is the end for them. There's no going back. They're ruining their futures and they're ruining families.”

Comments / 7

Rich B
2d ago

Rest in Peace..🙏🙏🙏 And God Bless all who have suffered..🙏🙏🙏More "Cowards" to scared to throw knuckles..PERIOD..!! Karma's a Scary thing..!

Reply
2
conservative Frank
1d ago

Uncle Fester AKA fetterman would give this person probation. think about that before you vote

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delawarevalleynews.com

More Suspects Identified In Roxborough High School Ambush

Philadelphia police are working nonstop to identify those responsible for the shooting at Roxbourough High School. They hope to have people in custody soon. Police hope that those responsible will turn themselves in. This can go one of two ways, authorities say. The first if a suspect turns themself in, they can have a nice meal, prior to waling into the Police Headquarters Building. They can come with family or clergy or even their lawyer. They will be able to hug their loved ones goodbye and their loved ones will be treated with respect. They will be arrested and probably spend a good portion of the rest of their lives in jail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman shot in the head outside house after walking with a friend in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head while walking with a friend in West Philadelphia. CBS3 has been told the woman who was shot is in extremely critical condition.Doctors are working hard to try and save her life, but police said she lost a lot of blood after getting shot in the head.The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police got multiple 911 calls about a shooting on the 700 block of South 60th Street in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood of West Philadelphia.When officers got there, they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Havertown, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Video shows 3 gunmen firing dozens of shots in murder of 19-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Surveillance video was released of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing a 19-year-old man who was sitting on some steps. This happened last Monday, Sept. 26 on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Police say the gunmen were driven by a fourth person in a dark-colored Nissan Altima. The same car is believed to have been used in another shooting last month, also on North 13th Street. Two teens and an 8-year-old girl were wounded in that shooting. There is a $20,000 reward. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
nccpdnews.com

COLD CASE SQUAD VIDEO RELEASE: KELVIN POWERS HOMICIDE (2015)

(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle Division of Police Cold Case Squad are releasing surveillance footage from a 2015 homicide to help generate additional leads. On February 11, 2015, at 6:55 PM officers were dispatched to Amstel Drive – William Penn Village Apartments in reference to a...
NEW CASTLE, DE
phl17.com

18-year-old shot at Center City SEPTA station

N 18-year-old was shot at a SEPTA station in Center City, Philadelphia early Thursday morning. An 18-year-old was shot at a SEPTA station in Center City, Philadelphia early Thursday morning. Philadelphia police say the shooting happened on the mezzanine level of the Market-Frankford station at 15th and Market streets. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Murder#Violent Crime#Roxborough High School
firststateupdate.com

Police: Robbery Suspect Stabbed By Store Clerk Found Three Days Later

Delaware State Police have arrested 61-year-old Jeffrey Cagle of Newark, Delaware following a robbery investigation that began on Saturday evening according to officials. Authorities said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 9:43 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the Dash In convenience store located at 1148 Christiana Road in Newark regarding a robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that a male suspect had entered the business and presented a demand note to the clerk. The suspect then approached the clerk and began attacking her said police. The victim was able to stab the suspect before he fled from the store on foot. The clerk was treated at an area hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Man dies after accident escalates into shootout in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man is dead after a car accident escalated into a shootout in the middle of rush hour traffic along Broad Street in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened just a few feet from the entrance of Temple University Hospital's main campus and Shriner's Hospital.One of the victims is in police custody. Witnesses say he was at least one of the shooters. "There was some sort of argument or altercation and that's when shots were fired," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.A three-car fender bender near Broad and Venango Streets on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. turned deadly when...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Judge rules former Philadelphia police officer to be held on all charges in shooting of Thomas Siderio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former Philadelphia police officer charged in the deadly shooting of 12-year-old Thomas Siderio last March appeared in court Tuesday. A judge ruled Edsaul Mendoza to be held on all charges, including first-degree murder.Mendoza is accused of shooting and killing Siderio on the 1700 block of Barbara Street after Siderio allegedly shot at Mendoza and three other undercover officers. Mendoza will be back in court on Oct. 25 for his formal arraignment. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police release image of suspect wanted in hit-and-run involving 2 children, 1 adult

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police continue to search for a man in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 5-year-old girl fighting for her life last month. Police identified the man as Andre Shuford.The 5-year-old's little sister and a family friend who was walking with them were also injured. The crash happened at 56th and Vine Streets in Haddington on Sept. 2 around noon.Investigators say Shuford was spotted in surveillance video around the time of the crash.If you know where he is, you're urged to call 911.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

21-year-old shot 20 times throughout body, killed in Kensington double shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A double shooting in Kensington left a 21-year-old man dead and another man in critical condition, police say. The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. Monday on the 1900 block of East Wishart Street. Police say the 21-year-old victim was shot 20 times throughout the body. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Another man, believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30, was shot three times in the back, once in the abdomen, and twice to the right leg. He was transported to a local hospital and placed in critical but stable condition. Police say five schools in the area were placed on lockdown following the shooting. The lockdowns were lifted at 12:40 p.m. No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves woman dead, man in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 48-year-old woman and a man in his 50s were shot in a home in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace around 5:15 a.m.Police say the woman was found in the hallway on the second floor with gunshot wounds to her back. She was unresponsive and medics pronounced her dead at 7:30 a.m., police say.The man was found in the bedroom on the second floor with a gunshot wound to the head and a wound to the left eye. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC News

ABC News

857K+
Followers
182K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy