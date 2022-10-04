ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelensky claims Russian occupiers ‘trying to escape’ liberated Ukraine regions

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
 2 days ago
Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed Russian occupiers are attempting to escape liberated settlements in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president also suggested there is a “growing understanding” that Vladimir Putin “made a mistake” by invading his nation.

“There are new liberated settlements in several regions,” Mr Zelensky said in his video address on Monday.

“Fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front. But the perspective of these hostilities remain obvious - more and more occupiers are trying to escape.”

