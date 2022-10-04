Read full article on original website
St. Paul man sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison for fatal shooting in Payne-Phalen
A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in November in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen area. The gunman who committed the crime was given a sentence of almost 27 years in jail. Deveon Quintarius Kirk, 48, entered a plea of guilty in July to a charge of second-degree murder, admitting that on November 20, at about 11:30 p.m., he shot Rashaad Van Pelt nine times in an alley in the 1000 block of York Avenue.
