Five keys to the game: No. 12 Oregon at Arizona
It's the day before the day, so it means it's time to identify some keys for No. 12 Oregon's conference road game with Arizona (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. The Ducks (4-1, 2-0) hit the road for the second time in conference play after narrowly escaping Pullman with a win last month. The Ducks are winners of four straight games, including three home blowouts.
DuckTerritory's staff picks for No. 12 Oregon at Arizona
No. 12 Oregon heads down south to Tucson to take on the upstart Arizona Wildcats in a conference road game that should bring plenty of fireworks. Oregon and Arizona have historically played wild and crazy games down in the desert and this year's game could be the same. Oregon enters...
Three-star OL Bryce Boulton announces commitment to Oregon
Oregon landed its 19th commitment for the class of 2023 early on Friday morning as three-star offensive lineman Bryce Boulton announced his commitment on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 255 pounds offensive lineman from Palm Desert, CA, had five offers, including one from Colorado. Three 247 Sports Crystal Balls were logged for Boulton, and all of them picked Oregon as the potential landing spot.
Oregon jumps back to No. 1 in Pac-12 team rankings following OL commitment
With the surprise announcement of Bryce Boulton's commitment to Oregon, the Ducks have surpassed USC for the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 just mere days after the Trojans regained high ground. The race to finish in the top spot is now a two-headed race with 50 composite point leads...
The DuckTerritory War Room: The inside scoop on the Ducks
The Oregon Ducks get back out on the road this weekend when they head to Tucson to take on the upstart Arizona Wildcats in a night game. The Ducks are riding a four-game winning streak and the Wildcats are trying to use a sellout crowd to produce yet another big upset win over the Ducks.
PODCAST: The storylines and picks for No. 12 Oregon at Arizona
What are the keys to the game for Oregon to get a big win down at Arizona this weekend? What are a few storylines to watch? How do we see this game playing out, and what will the final score look like?. DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack...
New Oregon OL commit Bryce Boulton breaks down his decision
Palm Desert (Calif.) offensive lineman Bryce Boulton just announced he’ll play his college ball at Oregon. The public commitment has been a long time coming. He actually committed silently to the Ducks back in July when he visited for Oregon's big Saturday Night Live event. "I committed at that...
How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs Stanford Cardinal
The Oregon State Beavers hit the road once again, this week to Palo Alto, California to take on the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. This week's game will air on ESPN, while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz. Here is...
How to Watch: No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0) moved to 2-0 on the young season in conference play as they took care of business against a Stanford that hasn't beaten an FBS opponent in over a year. Oregon heads south-east for its second true road game of the year, taking on...
Emerald Media
Highlighting one of Oregon's most important wins against the Wildcat program
For Oregon to punch the ticket to its first College Football Playoff ever, it needed to take care of business against a high-powered Arizona Wildcats team. Thanks to Marcus Mariota’s impeccable performance, that’s exactly what it did. The stage for the 2014 Pac-12 championship was set in the...
BeaverBlitz Staff Picks: Oregon State at Stanford
Oregon State and Stanford are almost ready to do battle, and on Saturday, we’ll have live updates and conversations throughout the game here at BeaverBlitz. Today, on our final day of preparation, the site staff and a special guest are providing score predictions for the contest. Here’s how the BeaverBlitz crew thinks Saturday’s game will unfold.
Duck softball takes seasoned lineup featuring new faces into fall exhibition season
This Sunday, the Oregon softball team will begin its fall exhibition season with a matchup against Salem-area NAIA school Corban University. Wednesday afternoon, head coach Melyssa Lombardi spoke alongside senior catcher Terra McGowan and newly-transferred outfielder Kyla Morris, outlining the status of the Duck lineup as they prepare for their series of off-season tune-ups.
Pac-12 Network special on 2020-21 Arizona women’s basketball team wins regional Emmy Award
The 2020-21 season was a historic one for Arizona women’s basketball program. It was only fitting that the Pac-12 Network would produce an episode of “Our Stories” about the team that reached the Wildcats’ first national championship game. The television special about a special group of women impressed the entertainment industry, too, as the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the National Academy of Televisions Arts & Sciences honored “Our Stories: Made For It: The 2020-21 Arizona Wildcats” as the best in the Sports Program Post-Produced or Edited category.
Report: Move to Big Ten Might Not Make Sense for Cal, Oregon, Stanford, Washington
Former Fox president explains to San Jose Mercury News reporter why those four schools are better off staying with Pac-12
Who Said Girls Can’t Play Football?
Sahuaro High School has a female football player, Cecilia Rodriguez Estrada. Cecilia plays on the JV team and is a sophomore that finds football to be something new, exciting, and fun. Her reason for starting football is, “During the summer I was deciding whether or not to play volleyball or football. When volleyball season came around I was out sick, so I figured it was my fate to go ahead and try football.” Cecilia explains how playing a “man’s” sport is very different and weird but, “Why can’t a girl play it?” When it comes to being the only female on the team, things can get very interesting. “Of course, I have other parts than a boy, and because of that I change in a different locker room, which is fine, but it’s so annoying to carry around my football stuff all day every day when the boys get to leave it in their locker room and know it will be there for them after school.”
Albany: 7 Best Places To Visit In Albany, Oregon
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Albany Oregon. Albany is the eleventh largest city in the State of Oregon. It is the county seat of Linn County and is located in the Willamette Valley at the confluence of the Willamette and Calapooia rivers. It is located east of Corvallis and south of Salem.
It’s for sale, and it’s a butte
Sonoran Desert land is for sale and it’s a butte. Owl Head Butte, the only privately owned of seven buttes in the Owl Head Buttes area, is for sale for $600,000. The land includes 9.1 acres and spectacular views. The owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, is a Tucson...
3 places you can't miss on a day trip from Phoenix to Tucson
I'm back in the Valley after a jam-packed day in Tucson, where I tried as many of your recommendations as I could!Here's what I ate and drank, and why you should hit up these spots, too!Thanks to Axios Phoenix subscribers Daniel, Paul, Fred and Alex for the suggestions.Flora's Market RunThe brains behind Prep & Pastry opened this adorable restaurant and market last year on East Sixth Street.What I ordered: The Tucson Bowl — a hearty but healthy combo of sweet potatoes, carnitas and kale, topped with mole and a sunny-side up egg. If you go: Make sure to stop into...
OREGON STATE POLICE ARREST MAN FOLLOWING MENACING REPORT
Oregon State Police arrested a man following an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday night. The OSP report said at 8:45 p.m. a trooper responded to the area of Highway 138 just east of Glide after a caller said a man had menaced a victim with a knife. The 37-year old was cited for menacing and detained due to three failure to appear warrants. He was held on $20,000 bail.
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police. The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed...
