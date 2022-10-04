Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon stays put in most recent AP Poll despite 49-22 victory over Arizona
The latest edition of the AP Poll offers no change for the Ducks, who, despite handling Arizona 49-22, stay at No. 12 overall and are now third in the Pac-12. UCLA has jumped the Ducks and is now No. 11 overall, moving up seven spots after their victory over Utah.
Oregon jumps back to No. 1 in Pac-12 team rankings following OL commitment
With the surprise announcement of Bryce Boulton's commitment to Oregon, the Ducks have surpassed USC for the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 just mere days after the Trojans regained high ground. The race to finish in the top spot is now a two-headed race with 50 composite point leads...
Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona Wildcats: Game preview, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
No. 12 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (3-2, 1-1) Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (4-1); Jedd Fisch, 2nd year (5-14 overall; 4-13 at Arizona) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. How to watch live stream online: You can...
Yardbarker
Oregon Ducks will wear sick black and white uniforms vs. Arizona this weekend
Oregon has made a name for itself because of awesome jerseys. Sure, technically it was Chip Kelly and his high-flying read-option offense that originally put the Ducks on the map, but Phil Knight's Nike money made Oregon's jerseys cool before cool jerseys were the "in" thing. The Ducks were the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXL
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Northwest Oregon
Portland, Ore. — The USGS says the earthquake hit at 5:52 A.M. about 14 miles from Sweet Home. There are no early reports of damage or injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
Earthquake is reminder to prepare for the Big One, experts warn
Friday’s 4.4 earthquake in Linn County is an excellent reminder for Pacific Northwest residents to prepare for the potential 9.0 “megathrust” earthquake that could occur along the Cascadia subduction zone in our lifetime.
Lebanon-Express
Earthquake in Linn County, here's what happened on the ground (video)
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Linn County early Friday morning, Oct. 7, with people all throughout the mid-Willamette valley feeling the shifting plates. The United States Geological Survey determined the epicenter of the quake was in Lacomb, and the depth was 13.2 kilometers, or 8.2 miles. The earthquake struck at around 5:52 a.m.
KVAL
Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oregontoday.net
Triple Fatal, Hwy. 99E, Marion Co., Oct. 4
On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at approximately 2:46 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 36. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, operated by Epifanio Jose Ruiz (21) of Beaverton, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda Accord, operated by Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz (36) of Woodburn. Epifanio Jose Ruiz was life-flighted to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. A passenger in Ruiz’s car, Jorge Valencia Cortez (22) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz also sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased and the passenger in his vehicle, Omar Jeu Pastor Martinez (26) of Woodburn, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. Alcohol is being investigated as the contributing factor to the crash as Ruiz’s BAC was determined .24% at the hospital. OSP was assisted by Woodburn Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
kezi.com
I-5 off-ramp south of Roseburg closed by investigation of likely fatal crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- An off-ramp on Interstate 5 about four miles south of Roseburg was closed due to a crash that may be a fatal collision, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. At about 10:24 a.m. on October 4, ODOT declared the I-5 off-ramp at Exit 120, which is about...
KVAL
I-5 northbound off ramp just south of Roseburg reopened after crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that the I-5 northbound offramp at Exit 120, about 4 miles south of Roseburg, is closed due a crash. ODOT says this will likely be a long closure. They advise drivers to use alternate routes. For more information visit TripCheck.com.
kqennewsradio.com
SECTION OF HIGHWAY 99 SOUTH CLOSED DUE TO FATAL ACCIDENT
A section of Highway 99 South, south of Roseburg, is closed as of 9:30 a.m. due to a fatal accident. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck took place between the Shady Oaks Motel and Interstate 5. The Interstate Five northbound off-ramp at the milepost 120 interchange is closed as is the highway between the motel and the southbound freeway on-ramp at that interchange. O’Dell said the closure will likely be in place for several hours.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0