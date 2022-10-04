ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Northwest Oregon

Portland, Ore. — The USGS says the earthquake hit at 5:52 A.M. about 14 miles from Sweet Home. There are no early reports of damage or injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
Earthquake in Linn County, here's what happened on the ground (video)

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Linn County early Friday morning, Oct. 7, with people all throughout the mid-Willamette valley feeling the shifting plates. The United States Geological Survey determined the epicenter of the quake was in Lacomb, and the depth was 13.2 kilometers, or 8.2 miles. The earthquake struck at around 5:52 a.m.
Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
Triple Fatal, Hwy. 99E, Marion Co., Oct. 4

On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at approximately 2:46 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 36. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, operated by Epifanio Jose Ruiz (21) of Beaverton, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda Accord, operated by Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz (36) of Woodburn. Epifanio Jose Ruiz was life-flighted to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. A passenger in Ruiz’s car, Jorge Valencia Cortez (22) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz also sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased and the passenger in his vehicle, Omar Jeu Pastor Martinez (26) of Woodburn, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. Alcohol is being investigated as the contributing factor to the crash as Ruiz’s BAC was determined .24% at the hospital. OSP was assisted by Woodburn Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
I-5 northbound off ramp just south of Roseburg reopened after crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that the I-5 northbound offramp at Exit 120, about 4 miles south of Roseburg, is closed due a crash. ODOT says this will likely be a long closure. They advise drivers to use alternate routes. For more information visit TripCheck.com.
SECTION OF HIGHWAY 99 SOUTH CLOSED DUE TO FATAL ACCIDENT

A section of Highway 99 South, south of Roseburg, is closed as of 9:30 a.m. due to a fatal accident. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck took place between the Shady Oaks Motel and Interstate 5. The Interstate Five northbound off-ramp at the milepost 120 interchange is closed as is the highway between the motel and the southbound freeway on-ramp at that interchange. O’Dell said the closure will likely be in place for several hours.
