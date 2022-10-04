ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Massive Flower Mound Ranch Project Approved After Years of Planning

A massive new development approved this week in Flower Mound could support 20,000 new residents along with stores where they shop and offices where they work. The site is a rare 1,000 acres of vacant land surrounding all four corners of a major intersection at US 377 and FM 1171 near I-35W in far west Flower Mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville City Council approves economic development agreement for planned office, warehouse facility

A conceptual rendering shows the planned office and warehouse facility at 280 E. Corporate Drive, Lewisville. (Rendering courtesy the city of Lewisville) Lewisville City Council approved an economic development agreement for a planned office and warehouse facility during its Oct. 3 meeting. The developer, 280 Corporate LLC, plans to bring...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

DPC Healthcare to offer medical services in Keller

DPC Healthcare will open a location in Keller in early 2023 that will be similar to its existing location in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Community Impact staff) DPC Healthcare is opening a new location in Keller, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Lan Pham is the administrator of the Fort Worth location and is the tenant for the project, which is a build-out for a doctor’s office in a 5,400-square-foot building. DPC offers memberships for direct primary care with in-office or telemedicine visits with a doctor in addition to pharmacy services. DPC Healthcare also operates a facility in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. The new facility will be at 1732 Keller Parkway, Bldg. 6, Keller. The estimated completion date for the $590,000 project is Feb. 14, 2023, according to the listing. www.dpchealth.com.
KELLER, TX
dmagazine.com

Solving Affordability Gap With Creative Construction

As a longtime resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, I have witnessed firsthand the dramatic changes that have occurred in our North Texas region over the last 20 years. Today, first-time homebuyers and young families are hard-pressed to find viable homes in attractive neighborhoods and school districts for less than $400,000.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Community News

Aledo Growth Committee is addressing future needs of the district

A teacher, a preacher, and a lawyer were seated next to each other at a table. It might sound like the beginning of one of your uncle’s poorly timed Thanksgiving jokes, but those were the actual professions of three consecutive people introducing themselves at the initial meeting of the Aledo Growth Committee last month.
ALEDO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Carillon Parc plans on track with public library, commercial property

Carillon Parc is slated to be a nearly 43-acre mixed-use development at the corner of Hwy. 114 and White Chapel Boulevard. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) After almost five years of discussion and planning, the development of a space within Southlake’s Carillon neighborhood for commercial tenants and public space is set to break ground early next year.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion

The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney Farmers Market has new schedule; Whataburger coming to east Plano and more top DFW-area news

The McKinney Farmers Market welcomes as many as 2,000 visitors each weekend, according to Chestnut Square Executive Director Jaymie Pedigo. (Courtesy Chestnut Square) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 30-Oct. 6. The McKinney Farmers Market...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BENSON, KARL LYNCH; W/M; POB: LONG ISLAND NY; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: HOMELESS; ARREST AGENCY:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
