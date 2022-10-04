DPC Healthcare will open a location in Keller in early 2023 that will be similar to its existing location in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Community Impact staff) DPC Healthcare is opening a new location in Keller, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Lan Pham is the administrator of the Fort Worth location and is the tenant for the project, which is a build-out for a doctor’s office in a 5,400-square-foot building. DPC offers memberships for direct primary care with in-office or telemedicine visits with a doctor in addition to pharmacy services. DPC Healthcare also operates a facility in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. The new facility will be at 1732 Keller Parkway, Bldg. 6, Keller. The estimated completion date for the $590,000 project is Feb. 14, 2023, according to the listing. www.dpchealth.com.

