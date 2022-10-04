Read full article on original website
Lewisville City Council denies Oncor’s rate change request
Lewisville City Council approved a resolution that will deny Oncor Electric Delivery Company's proposed rate change. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lewisville City Council approved a resolution Oct. 3 that will deny Oncor Electric Delivery Company’s proposed rate change. Oncor filed an application with cities retaining original jurisdiction in May seeking...
Dallas to hold meetings on accountability for housing equity
Dallas Accountability for Housing Equity meetings will aim to address issues concerning and create solutions for housing equity. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Dallas Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization will host two public meetings in October to help develop long-term equitable and affordable housing in the city, according to a press release.
Massive Flower Mound Ranch Project Approved After Years of Planning
A massive new development approved this week in Flower Mound could support 20,000 new residents along with stores where they shop and offices where they work. The site is a rare 1,000 acres of vacant land surrounding all four corners of a major intersection at US 377 and FM 1171 near I-35W in far west Flower Mound.
Coppell City Council approves adoption of FY 2022-23 budget
Coppell City Council approved the adoption of the fiscal year 2022-23 budget during its Sept. 13 meeting. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Coppell City Council held a public hearing and approved adoption of the fiscal year 2022-23 budget during its Sept. 13 meeting. The total general fund revenues are estimated to be...
Plano ISD trustees extend one-time stipends to new employees
The Plano ISD board of trustees voted at their Oct. 3 meeting to extend stipends to new employees hired between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) New employees hired in Plano ISD during the first half of the school year will get a one-time stipend as part of the district’s recruitment and retention efforts.
Lucid Private Offices to bring upscale coworking spaces to McKinney
The building offers amenities including an onsite parking garage, a fitness center and a golf simulator. (Courtesy Lucid Private Offices) Lucid Private Offices is set to open in McKinney’s first Class-A multi-tenant office building on Oct. 14, according to a news release. The move-in ready leasable offices, located at...
Lewisville City Council approves economic development agreement for planned office, warehouse facility
A conceptual rendering shows the planned office and warehouse facility at 280 E. Corporate Drive, Lewisville. (Rendering courtesy the city of Lewisville) Lewisville City Council approved an economic development agreement for a planned office and warehouse facility during its Oct. 3 meeting. The developer, 280 Corporate LLC, plans to bring...
DPC Healthcare to offer medical services in Keller
DPC Healthcare will open a location in Keller in early 2023 that will be similar to its existing location in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Community Impact staff) DPC Healthcare is opening a new location in Keller, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Lan Pham is the administrator of the Fort Worth location and is the tenant for the project, which is a build-out for a doctor’s office in a 5,400-square-foot building. DPC offers memberships for direct primary care with in-office or telemedicine visits with a doctor in addition to pharmacy services. DPC Healthcare also operates a facility in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. The new facility will be at 1732 Keller Parkway, Bldg. 6, Keller. The estimated completion date for the $590,000 project is Feb. 14, 2023, according to the listing. www.dpchealth.com.
Solving Affordability Gap With Creative Construction
As a longtime resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, I have witnessed firsthand the dramatic changes that have occurred in our North Texas region over the last 20 years. Today, first-time homebuyers and young families are hard-pressed to find viable homes in attractive neighborhoods and school districts for less than $400,000.
Northwest ISD, city of Fort Worth agree to contract for school resource officers
The Northwest ISD board of trustees approved a contract with the city of Fort Worth for eight police officers to serve as school resource officers during the 2022-23 school year. (Community Impact file photo) The Northwest ISD board of trustees approved a contract with the city of Fort Worth to...
Aledo Growth Committee is addressing future needs of the district
A teacher, a preacher, and a lawyer were seated next to each other at a table. It might sound like the beginning of one of your uncle’s poorly timed Thanksgiving jokes, but those were the actual professions of three consecutive people introducing themselves at the initial meeting of the Aledo Growth Committee last month.
Carillon Parc plans on track with public library, commercial property
Carillon Parc is slated to be a nearly 43-acre mixed-use development at the corner of Hwy. 114 and White Chapel Boulevard. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) After almost five years of discussion and planning, the development of a space within Southlake’s Carillon neighborhood for commercial tenants and public space is set to break ground early next year.
Trophy Club trash service cost increases by 4%
The town of Trophy Club announced trash service rates increased by 4% on Oct. 1. (Courtesy Fotolia) The cost for trash service for Trophy Club residents increased by 4% on Oct. 1. Republic Services exercised an option in the contract signed in 2020 to increase residential and commercial collections. The...
Coppell City Council approves construction of mixed-use project in Old Town district
Coppell City Council approved a request to construct a mixed-use project in the Old Town district Sept. 13. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Coppell City Council approved a request to construct a mixed-use project in the Old Town district Sept. 13. The 10,215-square-foot building will be at 767 W. Main St. The...
City of Dallas considering $1 billion bond for 2024 ballot
The Lake Highlands North Aquatic Center opened in 2019 and was built using $5 million in funds from the 2017 city of Dallas bond. (Courtesy city of Dallas) As Dallas continues to use the $1.05 billion from the 2017 bond package to fund city improvements, voters could be asked to approve a new $1 billion bond in 2024.
Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion
The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
McKinney Farmers Market has new schedule; Whataburger coming to east Plano and more top DFW-area news
The McKinney Farmers Market welcomes as many as 2,000 visitors each weekend, according to Chestnut Square Executive Director Jaymie Pedigo. (Courtesy Chestnut Square) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 30-Oct. 6. The McKinney Farmers Market...
Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate to temporary facility
This conceptual rendering shows one possible design for the new Lewisville fire administration building and Central Fire Station as part of the new public safety complex. (Rendering courtesy city of Lewisville) Lewisville City Council approved plans for a temporary police and fire administration facility during its Oct. 3 meeting. The...
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BENSON, KARL LYNCH; W/M; POB: LONG ISLAND NY; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: HOMELESS; ARREST AGENCY:...
Frisco library’s construction to wrap up in early 2023
The Frisco Public Library is moving from the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center into the former Beal Building at 8000 Dallas Parkway. (Rendering courtesy Gensler) The new Frisco Public Library is projected to complete construction in early 2023, according to an update presented during a City Council meeting Aug. 2.
