BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — At some point this season, the Michigan football team was going need JJ McCarthy to win the Wolverines a game. The talented sophomore’s arm, mobility and overall playmaking ability are what got him to Ann Arbor and won him the Wolverines’ starting quarterback job, and the former five-star recruit has spoken about wanting to win championships for the Wolverines. After a run of quarterbacks who were largely ignored by NFL scouts, the expectations surrounding McCarthy were that of a difference-making quarterback. The kind who, when Michigan needs a spark or offensive creator, has the array of skills to win for the Wolverines when other approaches aren’t working.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO