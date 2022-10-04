It's easy to make acquaintances but making actual friends is something else entirely. This is something I've always struggled with personally and is a reason why I've remained stuck in a lost limbo of social ineptitude. I can make good acquaintances at work who I have some really good chats with but they always just stay as acquaintances. The workplace is supposedly 1 of the best places to meet people which it is but a lot of people will only speak to you out of professional courtesy in this environment. The few moments you do have with them are often very brief like on break in the staff room for instance.

