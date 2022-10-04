ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy's Kate Walsh announces engagement to partner Andrew Nixon

Grey's Anatomy star Kate Walsh has announced her engagement to Andrew Nixon. The actress revealed the happy news during an Instagram Live on Wednesday night (October 5) with her Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman, where they were discussing the medical drama's 15th anniversary. "Here comes the jungle cat, that is...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead boss explains introduction of "new" zombies in final season

The Walking Dead season 11 is about to unleash a different breed of zombie horde. During her exclusive chat to Digital Spy, showrunner Angela Kang delved into the trailer's evolved flesh-munchers and specifically why they're being introduced for the final episodes. "There are some parts of the process that are...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Whould a show like 'Eldorado' (1992) work today?.

A drama series about European Union expats in Benidorm, Valencia (Spain) or British expats in Eymet, Nouvelle-Aquitaine (Framce) and the American expat community in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuatp (Mexico). Maybe these type of drama series would ideal for the current streaming media companies?. Posts: 49,139. Forum Member. ✭. 06/10/22 -...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Netflix's Love Is Blind season 3 trailer hints at most dramatic episodes yet

Netflix has released a brand new trailer for Love Is Blind and it's promising some of the most dramatic moments yet. In the trailer we see clips of the famous pods, where the singletons get to know each other before proposing, as well as snippets from the couples' retreat and wedding planning with voice overs from cast members discussing what they're looking for.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#Treason#Austrian#Viennese
digitalspy.com

Reported Missing (Series 4)- BBC One

4th Series starts next Tuesday at 9pm (10:40pm in Scotland) Every Series so far is also available on iPlayer excluding episode 1 of Series One and Two and episode 4 of Series Three. Posts: 3,483. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 06/10/22 - 12:30 #2. I remember the episode with the elderly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks' Mason Chen-Williams gets sinister warning in Eric story

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Mason Chen-Williams is set to get a sinister warning amid the Eric storyline. Fans will know that Mason has been falling under the influence of radical misogyny following his rejected feelings for Ella Richardson. Eric, meanwhile, goes on a date with Maxine Minniver, and hits out...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Live and kicking 90s BBC

Love this programme in the 90s. Made my Saturday morings. Love the shows on it. Interviews were fun with boybands girlbands. Such a shame there nothing on tv now for youngsters! Was a tv programme of its day. There is a show now - Saturday Mash Up!, CBBC, Saturdays 9:00-11:30.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Was Hyacinth Bucket a narcissist? Psychological disorders of TV characters

Was Hyacinth Bucket a narcissist? If so, what type? See here. https://www.betterhelp.com/advice/personality/7-types-of-narcissists-and-what-to-look-for/. What psychological disorders - even mild anxiety or anything - do you think TV characters of the past had but it wasn't officially touched on?. Posts: 9,467. Forum Member. ✭. 05/10/22 - 20:02 #2. Hard to answer really. So...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Netflix
digitalspy.com

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 6 - October 8 - 6.30pm - ITV1

And there was 5 with three unmaskings last week as we take another step closer to this year's winner being crowned. Not a triple elimination as such, but more a double with Pillar and Post and Tomato Sauce making their exits from the competition. Pillar and Post unfortunately had to...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

The Masked Singer US reveals Mummies to be iconic TV stars

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US unmasked another act last night, revealing three celebrities in the process. Suitably for the TV Theme Week, in which the costumed stars (and judge Robin Thicke) performed songs from classic shows, Mummies were revealed to be the three boys from The Brady Bunch: Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams and Christopher Knight.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdaily - 05/10/22: My Secret Love's No Secret Any More

Hello my loyal fans. I sadly had fish and chips earlier and I am feeling a bit bloated and tired. Hi all. 🙂 I remember the Kathy Kirby version best. Hello my loyal fans. I sadly had fish and chips earlier and I am feeling a bit bloated and tired.
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas movie

Netflix has released the first trailer for Lindsay Lohan's upcoming film Falling for Christmas. In the trailer, we're introduced to Lohan's character – spoiled hotel heiress Sierra Belmont who's feeling unfulfilled in life. "All they see is the spoiled daughter of a hotel magnate," her character says in one scene. "I just want people to remember me for more than my last name."
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Why has Sam double crossed Phil?

No one seems to have asked her why she’s done what she’s done which is weird. What has Phil done to Sam?. When he supposedly died in prison he wrote everyone a letter and he didn’t write one for her. Posts: 20,048. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 06/10/22...
SPAIN
digitalspy.com

David Tennant's Good Omens season 2 first look confirms release window

Good Omens has confirmed that its season 2 release date is on the horizon. A first-look poster for David Tennant and Michael Sheen's angelic reunion in the Neil Gaiman comedy series confirmed it will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video in the US next summer. A BBC Two airing should follow suit.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

How do you turn acquaintances into friends?

It's easy to make acquaintances but making actual friends is something else entirely. This is something I've always struggled with personally and is a reason why I've remained stuck in a lost limbo of social ineptitude. I can make good acquaintances at work who I have some really good chats with but they always just stay as acquaintances. The workplace is supposedly 1 of the best places to meet people which it is but a lot of people will only speak to you out of professional courtesy in this environment. The few moments you do have with them are often very brief like on break in the staff room for instance.
RELATIONSHIPS
digitalspy.com

Reagan assassination attempt 1981

Been reading about this recently, even though Ronald Reagan survived the attempt, how did British TV cover it? Were there newsflashes on both BBC 1 and ITV? As don't forget we still only had 3 channels (BBC 1, BBC 2 and ITV of course) at the time. Been reading about...
U.S. POLITICS
digitalspy.com

Best piece of commentary you have heard over the years

I loved the commentary from thirty years ago in the Sweden England game at the Euros and i think it was Barry Davies who said, Dahlin, Brolin, Dahlin Brolin when Sween scored the winner and knocked us out. Is Gascoigne going to have a crack he is you know. Tottenham...
SOCCER
digitalspy.com

The White Lotus season 2 trailer reveals new look at returning character

The White Lotus is returning for a second season, and now we have a brand new trailer which gives us a look at the new characters. But we also get to see the return of a familiar face as Jennifer Coolidge comes back to her Emmy-winning role of Tanya McQuoid in the show. She will be joined by her beau Greg (Jon Gries) as they go on a vacation to the hotel together.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy