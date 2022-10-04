Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy's Kate Walsh announces engagement to partner Andrew Nixon
Grey's Anatomy star Kate Walsh has announced her engagement to Andrew Nixon. The actress revealed the happy news during an Instagram Live on Wednesday night (October 5) with her Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman, where they were discussing the medical drama's 15th anniversary. "Here comes the jungle cat, that is...
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead boss explains introduction of "new" zombies in final season
The Walking Dead season 11 is about to unleash a different breed of zombie horde. During her exclusive chat to Digital Spy, showrunner Angela Kang delved into the trailer's evolved flesh-munchers and specifically why they're being introduced for the final episodes. "There are some parts of the process that are...
digitalspy.com
Whould a show like 'Eldorado' (1992) work today?.
A drama series about European Union expats in Benidorm, Valencia (Spain) or British expats in Eymet, Nouvelle-Aquitaine (Framce) and the American expat community in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuatp (Mexico). Maybe these type of drama series would ideal for the current streaming media companies?. Posts: 49,139. Forum Member. ✭. 06/10/22 -...
digitalspy.com
Netflix's Love Is Blind season 3 trailer hints at most dramatic episodes yet
Netflix has released a brand new trailer for Love Is Blind and it's promising some of the most dramatic moments yet. In the trailer we see clips of the famous pods, where the singletons get to know each other before proposing, as well as snippets from the couples' retreat and wedding planning with voice overs from cast members discussing what they're looking for.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Reported Missing (Series 4)- BBC One
4th Series starts next Tuesday at 9pm (10:40pm in Scotland) Every Series so far is also available on iPlayer excluding episode 1 of Series One and Two and episode 4 of Series Three. Posts: 3,483. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 06/10/22 - 12:30 #2. I remember the episode with the elderly...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Mason Chen-Williams gets sinister warning in Eric story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Mason Chen-Williams is set to get a sinister warning amid the Eric storyline. Fans will know that Mason has been falling under the influence of radical misogyny following his rejected feelings for Ella Richardson. Eric, meanwhile, goes on a date with Maxine Minniver, and hits out...
digitalspy.com
Live and kicking 90s BBC
Love this programme in the 90s. Made my Saturday morings. Love the shows on it. Interviews were fun with boybands girlbands. Such a shame there nothing on tv now for youngsters! Was a tv programme of its day. There is a show now - Saturday Mash Up!, CBBC, Saturdays 9:00-11:30.
digitalspy.com
Was Hyacinth Bucket a narcissist? Psychological disorders of TV characters
Was Hyacinth Bucket a narcissist? If so, what type? See here. https://www.betterhelp.com/advice/personality/7-types-of-narcissists-and-what-to-look-for/. What psychological disorders - even mild anxiety or anything - do you think TV characters of the past had but it wasn't officially touched on?. Posts: 9,467. Forum Member. ✭. 05/10/22 - 20:02 #2. Hard to answer really. So...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 6 - October 8 - 6.30pm - ITV1
And there was 5 with three unmaskings last week as we take another step closer to this year's winner being crowned. Not a triple elimination as such, but more a double with Pillar and Post and Tomato Sauce making their exits from the competition. Pillar and Post unfortunately had to...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer US reveals Mummies to be iconic TV stars
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US unmasked another act last night, revealing three celebrities in the process. Suitably for the TV Theme Week, in which the costumed stars (and judge Robin Thicke) performed songs from classic shows, Mummies were revealed to be the three boys from The Brady Bunch: Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams and Christopher Knight.
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing's Ellie Simmonds explains why competing on show is important for her
Paralympian Ellie Simmonds has opened up about the support she received after her waltz on Strictly Come Dancing, saying the comments made her "emotional". Appearing on tonight's (October 7) episode of It Takes Two alongside her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin, gold medalist Ellie was asked by host Rylan Clark how she was feeling after the routine.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdaily - 05/10/22: My Secret Love's No Secret Any More
Hello my loyal fans. I sadly had fish and chips earlier and I am feeling a bit bloated and tired. Hi all. 🙂 I remember the Kathy Kirby version best. Hello my loyal fans. I sadly had fish and chips earlier and I am feeling a bit bloated and tired.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas movie
Netflix has released the first trailer for Lindsay Lohan's upcoming film Falling for Christmas. In the trailer, we're introduced to Lohan's character – spoiled hotel heiress Sierra Belmont who's feeling unfulfilled in life. "All they see is the spoiled daughter of a hotel magnate," her character says in one scene. "I just want people to remember me for more than my last name."
digitalspy.com
Why has Sam double crossed Phil?
No one seems to have asked her why she’s done what she’s done which is weird. What has Phil done to Sam?. When he supposedly died in prison he wrote everyone a letter and he didn’t write one for her. Posts: 20,048. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 06/10/22...
digitalspy.com
David Tennant's Good Omens season 2 first look confirms release window
Good Omens has confirmed that its season 2 release date is on the horizon. A first-look poster for David Tennant and Michael Sheen's angelic reunion in the Neil Gaiman comedy series confirmed it will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video in the US next summer. A BBC Two airing should follow suit.
digitalspy.com
How do you turn acquaintances into friends?
It's easy to make acquaintances but making actual friends is something else entirely. This is something I've always struggled with personally and is a reason why I've remained stuck in a lost limbo of social ineptitude. I can make good acquaintances at work who I have some really good chats with but they always just stay as acquaintances. The workplace is supposedly 1 of the best places to meet people which it is but a lot of people will only speak to you out of professional courtesy in this environment. The few moments you do have with them are often very brief like on break in the staff room for instance.
digitalspy.com
2022 Week 3 (Movie Week) SPOILER THREAD - please DO NOT SHARE results outside this thread
After losing many of the wonderful spoiler thread team over the last few years, it seems we have reached a place where it’s hanging by a thread (excuse the pun)… last week, I offered to start the thread every week, and @Grols did an absolutely fantastic job, last-minute, at managing the guessing game!
digitalspy.com
Reagan assassination attempt 1981
Been reading about this recently, even though Ronald Reagan survived the attempt, how did British TV cover it? Were there newsflashes on both BBC 1 and ITV? As don't forget we still only had 3 channels (BBC 1, BBC 2 and ITV of course) at the time. Been reading about...
digitalspy.com
Best piece of commentary you have heard over the years
I loved the commentary from thirty years ago in the Sweden England game at the Euros and i think it was Barry Davies who said, Dahlin, Brolin, Dahlin Brolin when Sween scored the winner and knocked us out. Is Gascoigne going to have a crack he is you know. Tottenham...
digitalspy.com
The White Lotus season 2 trailer reveals new look at returning character
The White Lotus is returning for a second season, and now we have a brand new trailer which gives us a look at the new characters. But we also get to see the return of a familiar face as Jennifer Coolidge comes back to her Emmy-winning role of Tanya McQuoid in the show. She will be joined by her beau Greg (Jon Gries) as they go on a vacation to the hotel together.
Comments / 0