Hospital beds are full – but not with COVID-19 patients
When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand. On Sunday, the most recent data available, just 10...
Expect minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes next year
Good morning, everyone. Here’s some animal photos to start out your day (h/t NYT). As always, send news and tips our way: rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today’s edition: The Senate Finance Committee is releasing a draft of its legislation to bolster the mental health workforce. Updated booster shots for children 5 and up could come in October. But first …
How Well Do Hospitals Track Discrimination and Culturally Competent Care?
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
Marijuana vs Alcohol – which is the safer high?
Marijuana vs Alcohol(Shutterstock) In the 2002 Jack Ryan movie The Sum of All Fears, the President of the United States, played by James Cromwell, cracks a joke that he is entitled to all the California electoral votes because he smoked pot in college. In a 2014 interview with ‘The New Yorker’, President Obama also admitted to having been a pot user when younger.
Urgent prescription warning as thousands harmed and 29 killed by NHS mistakes
BRITS have been warned to check their prescriptions after 29 people died following mistakes to their medication. Data shows that almost 6,000 people were harmed due to errors. Millions of Brits rely on their regular prescriptions to keep them healthy and to control illness. The new NHS data shows that...
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 checks drop in weeks as 33 states boost SSI benefits – see exact date
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are expecting to receive a second September check later in just weeks. SSI payments are usually sent on the first of the month, except for when the day falls on a weekend or holiday. The first payment of this month was sent on...
Should you get the flu shot this year? Doctors reveal their decision
With influenza cases already being reported in the month of September 2022, many health officials are recommending that anyone six months and older get their flu shot in September and October of this year to prepare for the upcoming flu season. "It is a perfectly good time for [people] to...
Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
Nitazenes: You've probably never heard of these highly toxic drugs, and neither have many Americans who abuse opioid street drugs.
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
Although Social Security checks will receive a historic boost in 2023, retirees in select states can expect a bigger nominal-dollar increase than others.
What are the side effects of the latest COVID booster shots?
Those seeking a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today will not be getting the original recipe of the shot, but instead, the bivalent booster meant to target the original strain of the virus and the current dominant strain, the omicron variant.
Problems with Gabapentin Misuse are a Sign of Improper Prescribing: Report
Overdose deaths linked to the epilepsy drug gabapentin have increased in recent years, often involving combined use with opioid pain medications, according to the findings of a new report that suggests the problems with gabapentin must be addressed by more diligent prescribing practices. Gabapentin is a prescription medication commonly used...
Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer
Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
Marijuana Is Very Illegal In This State, But It Just Established A Cannabis Research Center: Guess Which One
The University of Kentucky (UK) announced it is home to a new cannabis research center that will study the health effects of marijuana, including its risks and benefits in treating certain medical conditions. Established in the UK College of Medicine’s Center on Drug and Alcohol Research (CDAR), the center will...
When’s the Perfect Time to Get a Flu Shot?
For about 60 years, health authorities in the United States have been championing a routine for at least some sector of the public: a yearly flu shot. That recommendation now applies to every American over the age of six months, and for many of us, flu vaccines have become a fixture of fall.
UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans
UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer says the plans will provide improved core and ancillary benefits, as well as lower prescription drug prices. More than 8.2 million...
New Guaranteed Income Program Sends $500 Per Household
Several states have implemented guaranteed income programs for residents. These initiatives benefit low-income households in specific counties. Here are the states with such programs.
When is the best time to get your flu shot? 2022-23 flu season explained
Fall is quickly approaching in the United States — which means the return of pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather, and unfortunately, flu season. In the U.S., flu season typically starts around October and continues through the fall and winter months. While influenza viruses can spread year-round, flu activity tends to peak between December and February and can continue as late as May, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health Department Reports Outbreak of Gastrointestinal Illness Linked to Suburban Restaurant
Health officials are investigating an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness believed to be linked to a popular suburban restaurant. McHenry County's health department said at 13 people have reported falling ill after eating at the D.C. Cobb's in the far northwest Chicago suburb. The cause of the outbreak wasn't immediately clear,...
