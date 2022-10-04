ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

Expect minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes next year

Good morning, everyone. Here’s some animal photos to start out your day (h/t NYT). As always, send news and tips our way: rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today’s edition: The Senate Finance Committee is releasing a draft of its legislation to bolster the mental health workforce. Updated booster shots for children 5 and up could come in October. But first …
POZ

How Well Do Hospitals Track Discrimination and Culturally Competent Care?

Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Marijuana vs Alcohol – which is the safer high?

Marijuana vs Alcohol(Shutterstock) In the 2002 Jack Ryan movie The Sum of All Fears, the President of the United States, played by James Cromwell, cracks a joke that he is entitled to all the California electoral votes because he smoked pot in college. In a 2014 interview with ‘The New Yorker’, President Obama also admitted to having been a pot user when younger.
AboutLawsuits.com

Problems with Gabapentin Misuse are a Sign of Improper Prescribing: Report

Overdose deaths linked to the epilepsy drug gabapentin have increased in recent years, often involving combined use with opioid pain medications, according to the findings of a new report that suggests the problems with gabapentin must be addressed by more diligent prescribing practices. Gabapentin is a prescription medication commonly used...
BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
The Atlantic

When’s the Perfect Time to Get a Flu Shot?

For about 60 years, health authorities in the United States have been championing a routine for at least some sector of the public: a yearly flu shot. That recommendation now applies to every American over the age of six months, and for many of us, flu vaccines have become a fixture of fall.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans

UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer says the plans will provide improved core and ancillary benefits, as well as lower prescription drug prices. More than 8.2 million...
TODAY.com

When is the best time to get your flu shot? 2022-23 flu season explained

Fall is quickly approaching in the United States — which means the return of pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather, and unfortunately, flu season. In the U.S., flu season typically starts around October and continues through the fall and winter months. While influenza viruses can spread year-round, flu activity tends to peak between December and February and can continue as late as May, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
