Emporia, Kan. – The 23rd ranked Central Missouri Jennies (12-6, 7-2 MIAA) defeated the Emporia State Hornets (4-15, 1-9 MIAA) by a final of 3-1 (26-28, 25-18, 25-16, 25-10) on Friday, Oct. 7, inside the White Auditorium. After trailing 9-2 to begin the match, the Hornets fought back tying...

