OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front that moved through overnight brought some cooler weather to the area today. That said, temperatures are still coming in above average with most of the metro in the middle 70s. The storm system and cold front that brought a few showers to the area will move away this evening, allowing skies to clear out as we approach sunset. That also means temperatures will cool rather quickly, down to around 60 by 10pm. Clear skies and lighter winds overnight will allow us to drop into the low 50s.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO