WOWT
Heat, drought force Nebraska farmers to balance nitrogen more closely
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Every farmer in Nebraska knows there's not a drop of water to spare. So when you find yourself with a little leftover nitrogen after losing corn crop due to climate challenges, do the math and take it. "It is very important on those fields that...
WOWT
Thursday Oct. 6 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today's updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
WOWT
Nebraska Legislature considers changes following Omaha daycare abuse
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature is trying to figure out if policy changes need to be made following abuse at a chain of metro daycares. An owner and an employee at Rosewood Academy were cited for child abuse in December of 2020 and January of 2021. Parents did...
WOWT
Nebraska officials to hold public hearing on CARES Act housing funds plan
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state announced Thursday that it will hold a hearing next week to welcome public comment on plans to reallocate CARES Act funds. In its release, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development called the changes a "substantial amendment to its 2019 Annual Action Plan," noting it will specifically impact funds earmarked for housing.
WOWT
One of Texas’ most wanted fugitives arrested in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - One of Texas' most wanted criminals was just captured with assistance from Council Bluffs Police. According to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, Paul Anthony Basaldua of McAllen, Texas, was arrested Thursday in Council Bluffs. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the...
WOWT
Nebraska governor responds to Biden's pardon of simple possession offenders
6 News On Your Side: Douglas County Historical Society looking for space to hold sale. The Douglas County Historical Society is struggling to find a place for its annual fundraiser after thieves damaged the venue they secured for this year. 6 News First Alert: Drought monitor. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WOWT
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Fall cold front arrives tomorrow
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front that moved through overnight brought some cooler weather to the area today. That said, temperatures are still coming in above average with most of the metro in the middle 70s. The storm system and cold front that brought a few showers to the area will move away this evening, allowing skies to clear out as we approach sunset. That also means temperatures will cool rather quickly, down to around 60 by 10pm. Clear skies and lighter winds overnight will allow us to drop into the low 50s.
WOWT
Election 2022: Early voting begins
Iowa Senator Charles Grassley pledges to serve an entire six-year term if he's re-elected as his Democratic opponent Mike Franken says Iowa needs a new voice to represent them. Garage destroyed by fire in near south neighborhood. Updated: 9 hours ago. Firefighters responded to a garage fire near 16th and...
WOWT
Gov. Ricketts issues statement about replacing Sasse in U.S. Senate
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Gov. Pete Ricketts responded to speculation Friday on what might happen if U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse were to give up his seat and take the job as president at the University of Florida. "The first I learned about Senator Sasse's plan to resign from the United...
