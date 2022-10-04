Read full article on original website
wibqam.com
Hoosiers help Hurricane Ian victims, donations needed
VINCENNES/DUGGER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, several local organizations and residents are raising much-needed disaster relief funds. Helping His Hands in Vincennes has sent both manpower and food down to Fort Meyers and Naples, Florida. Chief Operating Officer, Jason Burkhart, said volunteers have been cleaning...
wibqam.com
Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most popular festivals in the valley kicks off Friday, October 14. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival always starts on the second Friday in October. Booths and tents can already be found surrounding the courthouse square in Rockville. Organizers say the...
wibqam.com
Dugger 6th grader hula hooping for a great cause
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 6th grader at Duggar Community Schools is hula hooping to raise money to those effected by Hurricane Ian. Abby Shepler and the Sullivan Salvation Army partnered to organize a hurricane relief fundraiser. Shepler has several donors already and has raised over $300. In...
wibqam.com
Local park receives 30 acres from power company
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A special ceremony took place Thursday at a historical park in Sullivan County. The Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mounds Historical Park celebrated as Indiana-Michigan Power signed over 30 acres of land to the park. Former state senator John Waterman is a board member of the park. He said that they’ve been developing the park for about 18 years.
wibqam.com
Illinoisan dies trying to pass farm equipment
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three vehicles involving farm equipment resulted in one death from an accident. Officials said that Gary Phillips, an 81-year-old man of Atwood, was driving North on Route 45 and trying to pass a tractor pulling grain wagons. As Phillips attempted to pass, he saw the John Deer Tractor and tried to pull back into his lane. In doing so, he struck the tire of the Deere.
wibqam.com
Head-on collision kills Danville man, injures another
Vermilion County, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Danville man has died and another injured following a two-vehicle head-on collision near Oakwood, Illinois. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 150 just east of Olmstead Road Wednesday at approximately 4:05 p.m. Investigating troopers found that a 2022...
wibqam.com
Ind. man charged with attempted murder in Bloomington while awaiting trial for another attempted murder in Johnson County
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — “I just shot a [expletive] in his chest the other day in Bloomington. You can see the report online.”. Investigators say Snapchat messages helped link a 19-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Johnson County to a shooting in Bloomington. The Bloomington Police Department was...
wibqam.com
Update: One injured in Sycamore St. house fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was brought to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a house fire Wednesday evening in the 1400 block of Sycamore St. Fire officials reportedly saw a plume of smoke around 7:00 pm and headed over to investigate where they...
