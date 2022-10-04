ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

IT IS THAT TIME OF YEAR: THE STATE FAIR OF TEXAS HAS ARRIVED

The smell of fried oreos, snickers and funnel cakes wafts through the open field as the sounds of children screaming and carnival rides echo all around the carnival grounds. The famous Big Tex statue casts a friendly wave over crowds of people trying award-winning baked goods and barbecue at the annual Texas State Fair in Dallas Fair Park.
