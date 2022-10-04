Gwen Stefani Convinced She Has ‘The Voice’ “Winner” with Daysia Singing Patsy Cline Classic “Crazy”

Nervously taking the stage, 17-year-old Daysia Reneau (who goes by Daysia) was determined to capture the attention of the Voice coaches with her Blind Audition on Oct. 3, when she decided to take on Patsy Cline’s 1961 hit “Crazy.”

Before her performance, the Kansas native shared that she was 12 years old when her mother tragically died and soon discovered singing as an outlet to cope with the anger and grief of losing her mother.

“I grew a hatred for wanting to do anything,” admitted Daysia in her pre-audition interview. “I never thought I could find anything I was passionate about. I gave up on myself. Then I met Mrs. Morgan [teacher], who showed me theater and gave me opportunities to feel happy again. I’m so fortunate to have a wonderful group of people I surround myself with every day, who make me feel that I belong.”

As she sang through the the country classic, originally written by Willie Nelson for Cline, Daysia prompted the dueling husband-and-wife coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to turn their chairs.

“That’s crazy,” said new coach Camila Cabello after Daysia’s performance, and learning the contestant’s age. “You sound like a grown-ass woman.” John Legend added, “I’m excited, because you have two great choices here.”

Daysia (Photo: Dave Bjerke/NBC)

Battling it out to get Daysia on their team, Stefani blurted out”Mom and dad,” referencing her relationship with Shelton.

“I’m a little bit nervous right now because I don’t think my wife’s going to roll over on this one, but I’m gonna fight,” said Shelton, before Stefani interjected, “Let’s see what fighting looks like in our marriage.”

Shelton, who teased Daysia for appearing more excited when she saw Stefani turn her chair over him, went on to tell the singer that she had an “incredible” voice and already looked like a star standing on stage. “You have this cool [energy] about you, and that’s half of it,” said Shelton. “t’s awkward for me to fight [with Gwen] in these situations, [but] I just wanna tell you that I’m a fan and I’m so glad that you’re on the show, no matter what happens.”

Stefani continued her pitch and added, “I really do love you. There is nobody on my team like you. I love the quality of your voice. You can do all the runs, but you also want to just tell a story. You just wanna speak from your heart. That’s the kind of person I want to be around.”

Daysia ultimately joined Team Gwen.

“She’s a star,” said Stefani dancing around the stage after Daysia joined her team, “I just got the winner of ‘The Voice.'”

Photo: Tina Thorpe/NBC