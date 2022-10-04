ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

MN groups brainstorm ways to address poverty disparities￼

Nonprofits, government leaders and people who’ve seen poverty firsthand gathered last week in Duluth to get a deeper sense of the connection between poverty and race in Minnesota, and discuss how to overcome long-standing disparities. Bill Grant, executive director of the Minnesota Community Action Partnership, which hosted the event,...
DULUTH, MN
First United Bank honored with National Marketing Award

Durant, OK – Each year, the American Bankers Association (ABA) recognizes the nation’s best bank marketing initiatives at the ABA Bank Marketing Conference. The 2022 Brand Slam awards honored elite bank marketing strategies that stood out among hundreds of nationwide entries from banks of all sizes. First United...
DURANT, OK
IT IS THAT TIME OF YEAR: THE STATE FAIR OF TEXAS HAS ARRIVED

The smell of fried oreos, snickers and funnel cakes wafts through the open field as the sounds of children screaming and carnival rides echo all around the carnival grounds. The famous Big Tex statue casts a friendly wave over crowds of people trying award-winning baked goods and barbecue at the annual Texas State Fair in Dallas Fair Park.
TEXAS STATE
Top 10 things to do at the State Fair of Texas

Watch the opening day parade: each year the fair begins with the annual parade through downtown Dallas. Say Howdy to Big Tex!: Go ahead and get a picture with the face of the State Fair of Texas; he’s been there since 1952. Grab a corndog: Before you go on...
TEXAS STATE

