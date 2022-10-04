ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danger bells ring for PGA as TV ratings fall 60 percent compared to last year, LIV Golf’s YouTube viewership continues to grow

By Ashish Maggo
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 35

Helix
3d ago

Well, I would say “I told ‘ya so”; but that would be beneath me. Unsportsmanlike, as it were. But guess what? I told ya so. Maybe when the PGA stops acting like my 9th grade girlfriend, “if you leave, never come back”’ progress can be made past “wasn’t planning on it sweetie”.

USMCSpartan.Ret
3d ago

Those of us who grew up watching golf on TV started with Annie, Jack, and Gary and segued into Tiger and those who took their shots at him. Who ya got now? Nobody with their charisma that I can point to and the ones who might, win once and then fall back.

Kyle is a hero
3d ago

I would've watched both, even though Liv is better, but when the PGA started bullying these guys and Rory, well, started being Rory, I don't plan on watching PGA events anymore! Thankfully USGA maintained their cool and I can still watch the US Open. Can still watch the Open as well, and really The Masters had gotten boring the last few years, so screw the PGA, you won't be missed.

