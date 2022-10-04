Read full article on original website
Science Focus
Best cheap smart TVs to save money in 2022
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Find the right, affordable smart TV for all-inclusive entertainment on a budget. With the plethora of smart TVs available, it's natural to assume that there are many affordable, yet good-quality, options out there. A smart TV is a great way to combine all of your entertainment into one device, where streaming apps and connectivity are all built into the TV.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 65-inch QLED TV just got a fantastic discount
If you’re looking to go big with your home theater, Samsung is providing plenty incentive with one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’ll find. The 65-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV is just $1,000 right now, which is an impressive savings of $400, as the TV typically costs $1,400. Free shipping is included, which is a nice bonus for such a large piece of tech, making this one of the best QLED TV deals available.
Best tech deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Offers to expect on tablets, laptops and more
They say Prime Day comes but once a year, but it seems Amazon has other ideas. For the first time, the retail giant is breaking all the rules and running a second Prime Day sale in 2022, called the Prime Early Access Sale. That means there’ll be savings on everything from homeware and clothing to technology, laptops and phones.Taking place on 11-12 October, the autumn shopping event lands just weeks before Black Friday – the biggest online shopping event on the calendar – and just three months after the most recent Prime Day in July.As always, our team of IndyBest...
whathifi.com
Apple AirPods Pro slashed to $169 ahead of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's flagship version of its AirPod earbuds, the AirPods Pro, is on sale right now at Amazon for 32 per cent or $80 off (opens in new tab), bringing the price down to just $170. This is a great deal ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and we'd be surprised if it was beaten during Amazon's event which runs over the 11th and 12th of October.
CNET
Google Pixel 7 vs. Apple iPhone 14 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22: The $200 Difference
Google's new $599 (£599, AU$999) Pixel 7 is the latest flagship phone from the company meant to compete against established phone leaders like Apple's iPhone 14 and Samsung's Galaxy S22. New to the Pixel 7 is the Tensor G2 processor, a camera with improved zoom, face unlock and a...
Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals 2022: what to expect this year
We're putting together some early predictions as to how this year's Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals might look.
Pixel Watch pre-order deals: Here’s where to buy Google’s new smartwatch
Google has just unveiled its first smartwatch. The Pixel Watch (£339, Google.com) is a sleek new wearable designed to be a companion piece to the Pixel range of smartphones, and it’s available to pre-order now for £339. The 4G-enabled model costs £379.You might want to pause and consider your options, however. In one of the most generous promotional giveaways we’ve seen lately, Google is gifting the more-expensive, 4G-enabled Pixel Watch to anyone who pre-orders the new Pixel 7 pro (£849, Google.com) between now and 17 October 2022.That’s more than £1,200 worth of Pixel gear for £849, which is outstanding value,...
The best TV deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day II: Samsung, Sony, LG and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. We've found the best TV deals ahead of Amazon's next major deals event. The Amazon Early Access Sale, a special...
Amazon Brings All-Day Beauty to the Living Room With Its New Omni QLED Series
Amazon’s Devices & Services event saw the announcement of more than a dozen new products, including an all-new Fire TV Omni QLED TV lineup, as well as upgrades to the Fire TV Cube and a new Alexa Voice Remote Pro. These products build on previous iterations of the devices with all-new features and functions that make them more useful than ever, while the new TVs look downright gorgeous. Think artwork for the living room. The new Fire TV Cube is available for preorder today for $140, while the new Alexa Voice Remote Pro is available for preorder for $35. The Fire...
techunwrapped.com
4 small Smart TVs ideal for your kitchen or living room
Whenever we think of someone who goes to a store to buy a Smart TV, we imagine that they are going to leave there with the largest model possible: 70, 75, 80 or more inches, for that of filling an entire wall of the living room and watching movies as if it were a cinema. But what happens when we don’t need so much and the gap that we must fill barely occupies the space that remains between a cupboard and the microwave?
Android Headlines
How To Pre-Order The Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro
So you’ve seen Google announce the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in full now. Even after they pre-announced them at Google I/O in May. And now you want to buy it. Well how do you do it? We have you covered there. Google is offering the Pixel...
Business Insider
Amazon Echo buying guide: Every smart speaker explained to help find which one is right for you
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon's Echo smart speakers and displays are handy digital assistant devices with built-in Alexa support. The lineup includes the Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Studio speakers, as well as four different Echo Show displays. Read on for a...
Android Headlines
Check Out All Official Pixel 7 Series & Pixel Watch Videos
As most of you know by now, Google hosted a press event yesterday, during which it announced a range of new products. The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch got announced, while Google also released a bunch of official videos for those products. Before we begin, do note...
Android Headlines
Will The Pixel Watch Be Exclusive To Only Pixel Phones?
Google just announced the new Pixel Watch along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and Android fans from all over are excited about it. Now, since Google likes to reserve certain key features for its Pixel phones, we were all wondering if the Pixel Watch was going to be compatible with all Android phones.
Android Headlines
The Google Home App Is Live For Wear OS, But There's A Catch
The Google Pixel Watch was recently unveiled, which means that Google is going to start focusing more on Wear OS. Shortly after launching a Pixel Watch app to the Play Store, Google has now released the Google Home app for Wear OS (via XDA Developers). The Pixel watch is Google’s...
Android Headlines
Check Out These Incipio Cases For The New Google Pixel 7
Now that the Google Pixel 7 series is official, it’s time to start talking about cases. Incipio and kate spade new york have announced their case lineup for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. For Incipio, they are announcing the Incipio Duo for $34.99 and the Incipio Grip...
Android Headlines
Best Google Pixel Watch Deals
The Google Pixel Watch is Google’s first smartwatch, which is a little surprising to say in 2022, but it’s true. It’s been rumored and leaked for literally years, and now it’s here. The Google Pixel Watch has a retail price of $349 for the Bluetooth model. But, as always, you can get it even cheaper than that. And that’s where we are here to help you with. In this article, we have rounded up the very best deals for the Google Pixel Watch that you can take advantage of today.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google announced its new flagship smartphone series, and we’re here to compare them. In this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro. As you probably already know, these two phones are quite similar in many ways. Still, there are a number of differences that make the Pixel 7 Pro the ‘Pro’ of the two models. The question is, are those differences worth the extra money. The Pixel 7 Pro is quite a bit more expensive, starting at $899, compared to the $599 price tag of the Pixel 7.
NFL・
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs. 3rd Gen
Both the Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) and the Fire TV Stick 4K are among Amazon's best streaming sticks on the market right now. But which device is the better fit for you?
TechRadar
Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini review
The Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini, a compact soundbar system from a traditional speaker-maker, distinguishes itself through impressive performance and an ability to stream audio (including high-res) directly from music services over Wi-Fi. Its HDMI ports lacks support for some of the latest gaming-related features, but overall it’s a great, though slightly pricey option for upgrading your TV’s audio.
