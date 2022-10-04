“They like more unvaccinated than Russians” Fans blast Paris Masters for not keeping Daniil Medvedev on tournament poster

Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Alycia Parks reaches 1st WTA quarterfinal in Ostrava
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — American qualifier Alycia Parks is having quite the breakthrough tournament in Ostrava. The 21-year-old Parks earned her first win against a top-10 ranked opponent by beating fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 at the Agel Open on Thursday to reach her first WTA Tour quarterfinal.
ESPN
Novak Djokovic tops Karen Khachanov to meet Daniil Medvedev in Astana semis
ASTANA, Kazakhstan -- Novak Djokovic didn't play as well in his Astana Open quarterfinal on Friday as he did in the first two rounds. "Still, it was enough," Djokovic said after beating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3. "I managed to produce some good tennis when it was the most needed." Djokovic...
Yardbarker
Uncle Toni reveals when he expects Rafael Nadal to retire from tennis
Rafael Nadal will only retire from tennis when he feels has 'no chance' of winning tournaments anymore, says his Uncle Toni. Nadal suggested earlier this season that he feared that this year's French Open would prove to be his last as he battle a chronic foot problem. However, he underwent...
Yardbarker
"I don't know if he will be World No. 1 again" - Mischa Zverev questions Djokovic's chances
Mischa Zverev is unsure whether Novak Djokovic can return to the number on in the rankings because it will depend on several things. He is currently dominating the indoor circuit with some superb tennis. Djokovic appears to be in good shape, and Zverev anticipates him playing for at least 3–4 years. However, his ability to reclaim the top spot would rely on a number of factors.
Yardbarker
WTA roundup: Alycia Parks stuns Maria Sakkari at Ostrava
Alycia Parks delivered 15 aces and recorded the first Top 10 win of her career with a 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 triumph over fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece to reach the quarterfinals of the Agel Open at Ostrava, Czech Republic. The 21-year-old Parks, ranked 144th in the world, hit 59 winners...
Nick Kyrgios withdraws just minutes before Japan Open quarter-final
Nick Kyrgios has been forced to pull out of the Japan Open just moments before taking on Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals.The Australian, the 2016 champion in Tokyo, had been struggling with an ongoing knee issue. He beat Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak to set up the last-eight encounter with Fritz.Kyrgios has also withdrawn from the doubles at the Ariake Coliseum having reached the semi-final stage with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.“It’s obviously very disappointing,” Kyrgios said. “It’s one of my favourite tournaments. I’ve had great memories here... It’s heartbreaking, but I’ll be here next year. That’s for sure.“I’ve been playing amazing...
golfmagic.com
MENA Tour chief lashes out over LIV decision: "None of this was communicated!"
MENA Tour commissioner David Spencer has hit out at the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) over the governing body's decision to not immediately allow LIV Golf players in Bangkok to start earning points. In what was a huge surprise to the golf world and no doubt a dig towards the...
GOLF・
SkySports
Emma Raducanu withdraws from Transylvania Open due to wrist injury
British No 1 Emma Raducanu has been forced to pull out of the upcoming Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. A message on the tournament's Twitter feed read: "Sadly, Emma Raducanu is forced to withdraw from Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. Get well fast, Emma! We're looking forward to see you soon."
Yardbarker
"I played as well as I can" says Novak Djokovic after Astana round one victory
In his convincing 6-1 6-1 victory over Cristian Garin in the first round of the Astana Open, Novak Djokovic claimed to have "played as well as I can." In this match, Djokovic left very little to the imagination because the game's tone was established early on and never changed. Given the circumstances, it made the Serbian incredibly happy:
NBC Sports
Konnor McClain, U.S. all-around champion, to miss world gymnastics championships
U.S. all-around champion Konnor McClain posted that she will miss the world gymnastics championships that start in three weeks due to a back injury, writing that her season is “officially over.”. McClain, 17, was due to vie for a spot on the five-woman world team at a selection camp...
ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic rolls into Astana semifinals
No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia overwhelmed Russia’s Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3 on Friday to reach the semifinals of
Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Novak Djokovic
Serbian scientists have named a new species of beetle after tennis great Novak Djokovic due to its speed, strength, flexibility, durability and ability to survive in a difficult environment, Serbian media reported on Friday.
Yardbarker
"Rafael Nadal is intense as a coach" - says US Open girls champion Alexandra Eala
The 2022 US Open girls' champion, Alex Eala, had all praise for Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam victor whom she met at his academy. The Filipina talked about meeting the tennis legend at the Rafa Nadal Academy and how she found him to be humble and giving, understanding how hard he worked in his early years. In a talk with Olympics.com Eala said:
Phys.org
Balkan bug: Serbia names insect after tennis ace Djokovic
Scientists in Serbia said on Friday they had named a newly discovered insect species after tennis star Novak Djokovic, due to the bug's "speed and tenacity". "It is very quick and eats other small animals," Nikola Vesovic, a professor with Belgrade University's Faculty of Biology, told AFP. He described the...
ESPN
Qatar World Cup: Brazil to be top-ranked team at tournament; England at No. 5, USMNT ranked No. 16
Brazil will go to the World Cup as the top-ranked team after extending their lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday. They are the only nation to have competed in every World Cup finals and will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
MLS・
wtatennis.com
Swiatek passes McNally test in Ostrava to notch 59th win of 2022
No.1 seed Iga Swiatek reached her 10th semifinal of 2022 with a 6-4, 6-4 defeat of qualifier Caty McNally at the Agel Open. Having set a record for the longest Hologic WTA Tour winning streak between February and July, US Open champion Swiatek's active streak has now ticked up to nine. The Pole's overall season record is 59-7 -- one victory away from tying Caroline Wozniacki, the last player to win 60 matches in a single season. The former World No.1 hit that mark in 2017.
Yardbarker
Andy Murray adds another event to his schedule as he receives Gijon Open wild card
Andy Murray will play in the Spanish province of Asturia taking part in the Gijon Open that debuts in the ATP calendar this year. The Gijon Open didn't happen last year, but it will this year, and Andy Murray will be there. The Brit will battle for the ATP 250 championship among players like Andrey Rublev, Pablo Carreno Busta, Roberto Bautista Agut, and more.
FOX Sports
USWNT vs. England: Strong emotions heading into 'really special' friendly at Wembley
When it was announced over the summer that the United States would play England at Wembley Stadium this October, tickets sold out within 24 hours. The U.S. women's national team has played the Lionesses plenty of times over the years, but this match wasn't going to be an ordinary friendly.
NBC Sports
How to watch USWNT vs. England friendly at Wembley Stadium
The U.S. will face England in two highly anticipated matches over the next two months. Before the two men’s squads go head-to-head in a pivotal 2022 World Cup group stage match in Qatar, the women’s teams from each country will face off at one of the world’s most famous venues.
UEFA・
