Wisconsin State

KMOV

Career criminal arrested following car robbery, St. Clair police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - David Bell, 41, was arrested on Thursday in St. Clair in connection to the robbery of a stolen 2004 Chevrolet. On Tuesday, St. Clair police officers were notified that a stolen vehicle was parked near the 200 block of Crescent Lake Rd. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the City of Washington, and the two perpetrators had been identified as David Bell, and his wife, Rachelle Bell, 44. Police arrived at the vehicle’s location and attempted to set a perimeter around the area but the Bells were not located.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
wiproud.com

Wisconsin man gets prison time for meth distribution scheme, got packages from Arizona

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man involved in a multi-state scheme to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to federal prison. The Department of Justice released information about a man from Oshkosh who was sentenced to federal prison. 39-year-old Cory Freyermuth was sentenced to eight and a half years in federal prison for his role in trafficking drugs and money laundering.
OSHKOSH, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase

MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
MENOMONIE, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearings Held For Two Illinois Residents Accused of Stealing From Manitowoc Walmart

Two Illinois residents appeared recently in Manitowoc County Circuit Court for Bail hearings after allegedly attempting to steal from The Manitowoc Walmart late last week. Mahmoud W. Alrub and Alah H, Deeb, both 25 years of age, are charged with retail theft of between $500 and $5,000 and Alrub is also charged with Possession of Marijuana and of a Schedule I or II Drug.
MANITOWOC, WI
wlip.com

Lake County Man Arrested on Wisconsin DOC Warrant

(Beach Park, IL) A man wanted in Wisconsin has been arrested in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s weekly arrest report says Sean Walkington was picked up on September 29th in Beach Park for an outstanding parole violation warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Prison records show that the 35-year-old was released from custody in August of 2017 on extended supervision. But court records out of Racine show an open case for operating a vehicle with a revoked license…and a modifier for being a repeat offender. Walkington was being held in the Lake County Jail until he was able to be transferred to Wisconsin DOC custody.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Police chase ends with 2 in custody after assault on law enforcement, say O’Fallon, Missouri police

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was assaulted, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department. Officers pursued a vehicle that was involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and left the scene of an accident. Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle in the area of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Interstate 70. Two suspects were then taken into custody, one male and one female.
O'FALLON, MO
#Murder#Shooting#Sentencing#Federal Prosecutors#Violent Crime#Diemel S Livestock#Cass County Circuit Court
KMOV

Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Legalizing recreational marijuana will remove barriers into the workforce, according to advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri. On Thursday President Joe Biden pardoned individuals with simple marijuana possession convictions at the federal level. Biden also encourage U.S. governors to expunge records in their respective states.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Police officer shortage raises questions about public safety

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- There are labor shortages in St. Louis and around the world. The shortage of workers stretches from restaurants to factories to construction sites and law enforcement. Locally, there are more police officer jobs in the St. Louis region than there are qualified officers to fill them....
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Parson says he will not issue blanket pardon for marijuana offenses

MISSOURI (KMOV) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he will not issue pardons for marijuana offenses despite a push from the president for governors to do so. Yesterday President Joe Biden announced a plan to pardon those with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. In a statement, Parson’s office...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

St. Louis County searching for missing 42-year-old woman who left phone, wallet at home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing St. Louis County woman. Janis Lynn Lopez reportedly left her home on Grampian Road in St. Louis County around 3 p.m. on Friday. According to police, the 42-year-old has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and is not compliant with her medication. It is believed she did not take her phone and wallet with her.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Crestwood officer’s car hit on I-44

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A squad car was involved in a crash Thursday night. The crash happened on eastbound Interstate 44 near Big Bend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Crestwood police officer’s car and two other vehicles were hit. Police have not said what happened to the vehicle that hit them.
CRESTWOOD, MO
Sasquatch 107.7

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
LA CROSSE, WI

