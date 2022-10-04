Read full article on original website
KMOV
Career criminal arrested following car robbery, St. Clair police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - David Bell, 41, was arrested on Thursday in St. Clair in connection to the robbery of a stolen 2004 Chevrolet. On Tuesday, St. Clair police officers were notified that a stolen vehicle was parked near the 200 block of Crescent Lake Rd. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the City of Washington, and the two perpetrators had been identified as David Bell, and his wife, Rachelle Bell, 44. Police arrived at the vehicle’s location and attempted to set a perimeter around the area but the Bells were not located.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man gets prison time for meth distribution scheme, got packages from Arizona
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man involved in a multi-state scheme to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to federal prison. The Department of Justice released information about a man from Oshkosh who was sentenced to federal prison. 39-year-old Cory Freyermuth was sentenced to eight and a half years in federal prison for his role in trafficking drugs and money laundering.
KMOV
St. Louis County settles lawsuit with former inmate’s family
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County has settled a lawsuit with a former inmate’s family. The county has agreed to pay $1.2 million to Daniel Stout’s family. Stout died in 2019. The lawsuit claimed nurses and guards at the St. Louis County jail ignored that Stout...
KMOV
2 teens arrested in connection to string of burglaries in St. Louis City, County
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two teenagers are in custody in connection with a string of burglaries in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Police have not released their names but identified them as being 15 and 17 years old. The younger suspect is believed to be connected to...
Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearings Held For Two Illinois Residents Accused of Stealing From Manitowoc Walmart
Two Illinois residents appeared recently in Manitowoc County Circuit Court for Bail hearings after allegedly attempting to steal from The Manitowoc Walmart late last week. Mahmoud W. Alrub and Alah H, Deeb, both 25 years of age, are charged with retail theft of between $500 and $5,000 and Alrub is also charged with Possession of Marijuana and of a Schedule I or II Drug.
wlip.com
Lake County Man Arrested on Wisconsin DOC Warrant
(Beach Park, IL) A man wanted in Wisconsin has been arrested in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s weekly arrest report says Sean Walkington was picked up on September 29th in Beach Park for an outstanding parole violation warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Prison records show that the 35-year-old was released from custody in August of 2017 on extended supervision. But court records out of Racine show an open case for operating a vehicle with a revoked license…and a modifier for being a repeat offender. Walkington was being held in the Lake County Jail until he was able to be transferred to Wisconsin DOC custody.
KMOV
Police chase ends with 2 in custody after assault on law enforcement, say O’Fallon, Missouri police
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was assaulted, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department. Officers pursued a vehicle that was involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and left the scene of an accident. Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle in the area of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Interstate 70. Two suspects were then taken into custody, one male and one female.
CBS 58
What is a sovereign citizen and how is Darrell Brooks using that argument in his trial?
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Among the numerous disruptions from Darrell Brooks is his claim to be a 'sovereign' or 'sovereign citizen,' but the argument lacks any merit, according to legal experts. Judge Jennifer Dorow acknowledged Brooks' claim during one exchange on Tuesday. "I realize it may very well be...
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
KMOV
St. Charles County Auto Theft Task Force arrests two people after overnight pursuits
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Charles County Auto Theft Task Force made arrests overnight following two different car pursuits. One pursuit went into St. Louis County and ended on Interstate 70 near Interstate 270. Another person was arrested after a chase ended in the front yard of a home in Spanish Lake.
KMOV
Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Legalizing recreational marijuana will remove barriers into the workforce, according to advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri. On Thursday President Joe Biden pardoned individuals with simple marijuana possession convictions at the federal level. Biden also encourage U.S. governors to expunge records in their respective states.
KMOV
Police officer shortage raises questions about public safety
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- There are labor shortages in St. Louis and around the world. The shortage of workers stretches from restaurants to factories to construction sites and law enforcement. Locally, there are more police officer jobs in the St. Louis region than there are qualified officers to fill them....
KMOV
Parson says he will not issue blanket pardon for marijuana offenses
MISSOURI (KMOV) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he will not issue pardons for marijuana offenses despite a push from the president for governors to do so. Yesterday President Joe Biden announced a plan to pardon those with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. In a statement, Parson’s office...
KMOV
St. Louis County searching for missing 42-year-old woman who left phone, wallet at home
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing St. Louis County woman. Janis Lynn Lopez reportedly left her home on Grampian Road in St. Louis County around 3 p.m. on Friday. According to police, the 42-year-old has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and is not compliant with her medication. It is believed she did not take her phone and wallet with her.
KMOV
Bellefontaine Neighbors Police gives up close look at officer’s struggles amid staffing shortage crisis
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (KMOV) - The push for a pay raise for one St. Louis suburb police department continues as the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department faces critically low staffing. The department will only have five patrol officers by the end of business Friday. There was a push to get a...
KMOV
Crestwood officer’s car hit on I-44
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A squad car was involved in a crash Thursday night. The crash happened on eastbound Interstate 44 near Big Bend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Crestwood police officer’s car and two other vehicles were hit. Police have not said what happened to the vehicle that hit them.
KMOV
MoDOT worker who survived work zone crash fired from department, still unable to work
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Missouri highway worker who suffered severe injuries in a deadly work zone crash was just fired by the Missouri Department of Transportation, all while he still can’t work and is on disability leave. Michael Brown was the only MoDOT employee on the crew who...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
KMOV
Person rushed to hospital after shooting at East St. Louis restaurant
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) -- One person was rushed to the hospital following an early morning shooting at an East St. Louis restaurant. News 4 crews were on the scene after the shooting around 2 a.m. Friday at Lum’s Chop Suey, which is located along State Street. There were several evidence markers seen inside the restaurant.
