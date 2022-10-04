ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

BBC

NI Protocol: NI secretary repeats assembly election pledge

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has again warned he will call another Northern Ireland Assembly election if power-sharing is not restored within weeks. He said he wanted to be "positive" about the chances of a new deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Earlier Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said a...
WORLD
BBC

NI Protocol dispute will not be resolved by 28 October, says Coveney

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said he does not believe the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol will be solved within weeks. The UK and EU held technical talks over the protocol on Thursday afternoon, in a bid to make progress. The meeting was via video link, with a...
POLITICS
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: European Vote Calls For Providing Leopard Tanks

Modern tanks could add a heavy punch to Ukraine’s ongoing offensive operations against Russian forces on the run in the east and south. The European Union has passed a sweeping, but non-binding resolution condemning Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine that, among many other items, calls on member states to begin the transfer of Leopard main battle tanks to the Ukrainian Army and training troops in their use immediately.
MILITARY
BBC

Electricity: NI could face blackouts by 2024, officials say

Northern Ireland could face electricity blackouts in 2024 and 2025 unless action is taken, the grid operator has warned. The details are contained in the annual capacity statement from System Operator NI (SONI). SONI says the issue centres on Kilroot power station and environmental permits which limit its operating hours.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

East Yorkshire Conservative council votes for fracking ban

A Conservative-led council has voted to oppose fracking in its area. East Riding of Yorkshire members supported a motion tabled by the Liberal Democrat opposition. The vote comes after Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg recently announced the lifting of the 2019 ban in order to boost domestic gas production in the wake of the war in Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
