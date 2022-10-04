Read full article on original website
BBC
NI Protocol: NI secretary repeats assembly election pledge
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has again warned he will call another Northern Ireland Assembly election if power-sharing is not restored within weeks. He said he wanted to be "positive" about the chances of a new deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Earlier Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said a...
BBC
NI Protocol dispute will not be resolved by 28 October, says Coveney
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said he does not believe the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol will be solved within weeks. The UK and EU held technical talks over the protocol on Thursday afternoon, in a bid to make progress. The meeting was via video link, with a...
Truss takes aim at ‘anti-growth coalition’ on final day of turbulent conference
Liz Truss has attempted to unite her party around a common enemy of the “anti-growth coalition” of unions, remainers and green campaigners after a turbulent Tory conference that left her party downbeat and divided, and her leadership in peril. After a fractious four-day gathering in Birmingham, the prime...
Ukraine Situation Report: European Vote Calls For Providing Leopard Tanks
Modern tanks could add a heavy punch to Ukraine’s ongoing offensive operations against Russian forces on the run in the east and south. The European Union has passed a sweeping, but non-binding resolution condemning Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine that, among many other items, calls on member states to begin the transfer of Leopard main battle tanks to the Ukrainian Army and training troops in their use immediately.
Bank of England must ‘stay the course’ fighting inflation; US keeps adding jobs; UK house prices fall – as it happened
Deputy governor Dave Ramsden says “however difficult the consequences might be for the economy, the MPC must stay the course” on interest rates
BBC
Electricity: NI could face blackouts by 2024, officials say
Northern Ireland could face electricity blackouts in 2024 and 2025 unless action is taken, the grid operator has warned. The details are contained in the annual capacity statement from System Operator NI (SONI). SONI says the issue centres on Kilroot power station and environmental permits which limit its operating hours.
BBC
East Yorkshire Conservative council votes for fracking ban
A Conservative-led council has voted to oppose fracking in its area. East Riding of Yorkshire members supported a motion tabled by the Liberal Democrat opposition. The vote comes after Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg recently announced the lifting of the 2019 ban in order to boost domestic gas production in the wake of the war in Ukraine.
US urges no more ‘flare ups’ from UK over Northern Ireland
European unity ‘is our north star’ says Department of State official, as protocol standoff appears to ease
U.S. Treasury's Yellen calls for World Bank revamp to tackle global challenges
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday urged the World Bank Group and other multilateral development banks to revamp their business models and dramatically boost lending to address pressing global needs such as climate change.
ECB will have to reduce bond holdings in foreseeable future, Nagel says
BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will have to reduce its bond holdings in the foreseeable future and the next ECB meetings must send out clear signals that inflation will be countered, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Friday.
