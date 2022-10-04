Travis Scott and Pharrell were spotted shooting the visual accompaniment to their new song “Down In Atlanta,” and Tyler, The Creator even stopped by the shoot to hang out. In a quick montage of clips posted to Instagram, Travis Scott and Pharrell can be seen shooting the video as the funky new single soundtracks the whole experience. Tyler, the Creator is briefly seen chilling with the pair in their trailer, and Pharrell additionally confirmed the music video was in the works by posting a still of him alongside the Astroworld crooner.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO