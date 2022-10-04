ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

HipHopDX.com

Trick Daddy Paid 'Pennies' For Ozzy Osbourne To Clear 'Let's Go' Sample

Trick Daddy has revealed that he not only had Ozzy Osbourne’s blessing to sample his work, but that the up front cost to use the sample was beyond reasonable. Speaking to HipHopDX on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, the Miami OG recounted how he came to use Osbourne’s 1980 track “Crazy Train” on his hit single “Let’s Go,” which featured Lil Jon and Twista.
HipHopDX.com

Travis Scott & Pharrell Shoot ‘Down In Atlanta’ Music Video With Tyler, The Creator

Travis Scott and Pharrell were spotted shooting the visual accompaniment to their new song “Down In Atlanta,” and Tyler, The Creator even stopped by the shoot to hang out. In a quick montage of clips posted to Instagram, Travis Scott and Pharrell can be seen shooting the video as the funky new single soundtracks the whole experience. Tyler, the Creator is briefly seen chilling with the pair in their trailer, and Pharrell additionally confirmed the music video was in the works by posting a still of him alongside the Astroworld crooner.
HipHopDX.com

No I.D. Recalls J. Cole Passing On Nas, Big Sean & Rick Ross Beats

J. Cole has had the privilege of working with some of Hip Hop’s greatest producers throughout his career, but when it comes to No I.D., the Dreamville boss has passed up on his fair share of hot beats. During a recent appearance on Spotify’s RapCaviar Podcast, the Grammy-winning beatsmith...
HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Names The Best Rapper Alive

Joe Budden isn’t one to mince his words on the mic. The New Jersey native joined Brian “B.Dot” Miller for an episode of Brackets where he crowned the best rapper alive. In his first return to his old Complex studio, Joe Budden finally narrowed it down to a final four, which included JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and J. Cole.
HipHopDX.com

Ma$e Doubles Down On Diddy Comments In True Pastor Fashion

Ma$e has shared another video addressing Diddy’s recent comments on The Breakfast Club about him being a “fake pastor” who owes $3 million. In a five-minute clip titled “Thank You For Not Believing” that was uploaded to his YouTube page on Thursday (October 6), the Harlem rapper doubled down on his initial response to Puff’s allegations, telling fans: “I know what I said was right.”
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Reacts To adidas Saying Their Partnership Is 'Under Review'

Kanye West has reacted to adidas placing their YEEZY partnership “under review” for the foreseeable future as they continue to investigate his conduct. Ye flipped the bird to the apparel giant and claimed they “raped” and “stole” his designs in the past. “FUUUUUUCK ADIDAS,”...
HipHopDX.com

Yasiin Bey Puts Clever Spin On Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' Shirt

Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def) has repurposed Kanye West‘s “White Lives Matter” shirt with the help of Spanish-Moroccan artist Anuar Khalifi. Late Thursday night (October 6), the “Umi Says” rapper shared a collaborative Instagram post with Khalifi in which Bey first appears with his back turned to the camera. Printed on the back of his long-sleeved shirt is Ye’s now infamous reimagining of the Black Lives Matter slogan in white with the letter “v” appearing in Black, thus spelling “White Lies Matter.”
HipHopDX.com

Jeezy & DJ Drama Announce New ‘Snofall’ Mixtape

Jeezy and DJ Drama have announced a new joint mixtape called Snofall, which marks their first project together in nearly two decades. The last time Drama and The Snowman joined forces was in 2002 for their iconic Trap Or Die project. On Wednesday (October 5), Jeezy announced in an Instagram trailer that Snofall would arrive on October 21, and previewed a new track to unveil the tape’s cover art.
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy’s Team Issues Ominous Warning To Druski Over Joke About Rapper’s Baby Mother

NBA YoungBoy’s label has threatened Druski over a joke about the rapper’s baby mother and fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle, that they believe crossed the line. The Baton Rouge native recently shared a vlog of him hanging out with Mychelle at their home, which was reposted on Akademiks’ Instagram page. That’s when Druski slid into the comments section to poke fun at YoungBoy’s partner.
HipHopDX.com

N.O.R.E. Says Issa Rae Helped Him Realize He Was Being Too Messy On ‘Drink Champs’

N.O.R.E. has revealed that Issa Rae inspired him to change up his demeanour on his Drink Champs podcast after she said he was messy during her appearance on the show. On the red carpet of the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards, the “Super Thug” rapper stopped to chat with Hot 107.9‘s Lore’l who ended up asking him about the “Messyeaga” name the Insecure creator gave him.
HipHopDX.com

Diddy Clarifies Stance On Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Diddy has issued another statement, reconfirming his thoughts about Kanye West‘s controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt. In a quick video shared to his Instagram account, Diddy made it clear that, while his general support for Ye remains unwavering, the two are clearly at odds on this issue.
HipHopDX.com

Freddie Gibbs Makes Jeezy Truce Official With Instagram Apology

Freddie Gibbs has made his truce with Jeezy official through a touching Instagram apology. On Wednesday (October 5), the Gary, Indiana rapper shared a post showing love to his former CTE World label boss along a slideshow of photos of the two of them over the years. Gangsta Gibbs expressed...
HipHopDX.com

Miguel’s Wife Nazanin Mandi Files For Divorce

Miguel’s wife Nazanin Mandi has filed for divorce after nearly two decades together. Mandi made things official with a court filing on Tuesday (October 4). According to TMZ, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorcing the “Adorn” singer. The couple had been married for four years and there is already a prenup involved that was agreed to by both parties.
HipHopDX.com

LL COOL J, Jadakiss & Mary J. Blige Join Wu-Tang Clan & Nas For N.Y. State Of Mind Tour

Los Angeles, CA – LL COOL J, Jadakiss and Mary J. Blige surprised fans on Wu-Tang Clan and Nas‘ N.Y. State of Mind Tour by stopping by to perform some hits. Footage from the concert showed the legendary artists taking the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday (October 4). Method Man and Redman also joined the fun with another surprise appearance to take the show to another level following their first one last month in New Jersey.
