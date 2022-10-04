ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

REPORT: Colorado home to some of worst roads in the country

By Tamera Twitty
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: zazamaza. File photo. (iStock)

Did you have a bumpy commute this morning?

According to a recent analysis by MoneyGeek.com, Colorado is home to some of the worst roads in the country.

"MoneyGeek analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Census Bureau to learn more about America’s urban road infrastructure, find the states with the best and worst road quality and determine if more state spending translated to better roads," the report said.

The analysis found that one in every 10 roads in the United States is considered to be "in poor condition." Roads are even worse in urban areas, where one of every five roads is in poor condition, according to the report.

"States generally spend in proportion to how much their roads are utilized, reflecting both the need to address wear and tear and how roads are funded — typically, via gas taxes. However, how much each state spends on roads has no correlation with road quality after adjusting for vehicle miles," the analysis found.

The study also used the road roughness index (outlined by the Federal Highway Administration) to determine each state's percent of roads that are in poor condition.

Colorado placed 16th in terms worst roads among the 50 states. According to the results of the analysis, 18 percent of Colorado roads are in poor condition.

The MoneyGeek provided map below shows how the other states matched up.

According to the results of the analysis, California has the worst roads in the country while New Hampshire has the best.

The full report can be found, here.

Vin k
3d ago

was on a trip on the western slope coming back from Utah and once we crossed into Colorado I thought I seen bad roads tell that day Colorado western slope roads suck

OutThere Colorado

Colorado mountain destination dubbed one of 'best small cities' in America

One Colorado mountain city recently got a nod in the annual Condé Naste Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, ranked as one of the 'best small cities' in the country. Found in the 2nd place spot on the list of 10 destinations around the country was Aspen, Colorado. The publication gave this resort town a shoutout for the great dining, ample outdoor recreation opportunities, and how it's home to plenty of great places to stay.
OutThere Colorado

7 totally legitimate complaints about life in Colorado

If you've been a longtime reader of OutThere Colorado, you know I love Colorado as much as the next person. It's an incredible place to live and, in my opinion, it lives up to the international hype it gets. That being said, there are a few common complaints I tend to hear and some of those complaints might be worth mentioning to people looking to relocate in the Centennial State.
skyhinews.com

Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
OutThere Colorado

Homeowners sell in this Colorado city faster than anywhere else in country

A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
OutThere Colorado

California takes major step to cut back on use of Colorado River water

California water providers, in a letter Wednesday to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, announced they would conserve up to 400,000 acre-feet annually of Colorado River water in Lake Mead, beginning in 2023 and continuing until 2026. "This water, which would otherwise be used by California’s communities and farms, will meaningfully contribute to stabilizing the Colorado River reservoir system," said the letter from a coalition of some of the largest water providers in the state. That's the Imperial Irrigation District, the The Metropolitan Water District of...
The Denver Gazette

Ganahl to skip 9News debate with Polis in Fort Collins, calls TV station's coverage 'biased'

Claiming she's standing up to intimidation from a Denver TV station, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl's campaign on Friday said the Republican won't participate in a statewide televised debate with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis later this month. Sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette and three local TV stations from around the state, the debate was scheduled for Oct. 27 on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. Polis, who is seeking a second term, agreed in July to show up for the...
coloradopolitics.com

SLOAN | Polis, Colorado embrace the war on warmth

Gov. Jared Polis found himself in a bit of a dilemma recently. He didn't obtain for Colorado a waiver from federal ozone pollution regulations despite the fact much of that pollution is from out of state. Nevertheless, he's effectively condemning the federal agency who'd grant that waiver, the Environmental Protection Agency, for reclassifying the Denver Metro North Front Range to "severe" non-attainment of federal ozone guidelines.
Westword

Worst Colorado Places for Drivers Who Won't Stay in Their Lane

"Stay in your lane" is a phrase frequently used when people drift from what they do best. But failing to remain between the lines on roadways can have tragic consequences, as seen in the growing death toll on Colorado roadways. According to the Colorado State Patrol, fatalities caused by lane...
9NEWS

Sand Creek Massacre site in southeast Colorado expanding

EADS, Colo. — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
