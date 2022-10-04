REPORT: Colorado home to some of worst roads in the country

Photo Credit: zazamaza. File photo. (iStock)

Did you have a bumpy commute this morning?

According to a recent analysis by MoneyGeek.com, Colorado is home to some of the worst roads in the country.

"MoneyGeek analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Census Bureau to learn more about America’s urban road infrastructure, find the states with the best and worst road quality and determine if more state spending translated to better roads," the report said.

The analysis found that one in every 10 roads in the United States is considered to be "in poor condition." Roads are even worse in urban areas, where one of every five roads is in poor condition, according to the report.

"States generally spend in proportion to how much their roads are utilized, reflecting both the need to address wear and tear and how roads are funded — typically, via gas taxes. However, how much each state spends on roads has no correlation with road quality after adjusting for vehicle miles," the analysis found.

The study also used the road roughness index (outlined by the Federal Highway Administration) to determine each state's percent of roads that are in poor condition.

Colorado placed 16th in terms worst roads among the 50 states. According to the results of the analysis, 18 percent of Colorado roads are in poor condition.

The MoneyGeek provided map below shows how the other states matched up.

According to the results of the analysis, California has the worst roads in the country while New Hampshire has the best.

The full report can be found, here.