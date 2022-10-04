Read full article on original website
Smithonian
A Moon of Saturn May Be More Habitable Than Expected
Prior to its dramatic and intentional crash into Saturn in 2017, the Cassini spacecraft gathered data that suggests Enceladus, one of Saturn’s moons, contains most of the ingredients that are essential to life on Earth. Ammonia, carbon, nitrogen and oxygen were all found to be present on Enceladus, and research from last year revealed that the moon also harbors methane, another potential sign of life.
Smithonian
The World’s Whitest Paint May Soon Help Cool Airplanes and Spacecraft
On a hot tarmac in the peak of summer, an airplane’s crew has little choice but to run the air conditioner to keep themselves and their passengers cool. But soon, crews could become less reliant on the A.C., thanks to a new lightweight, ultra-white paint that can reflect up to 97.9 percent of sunlight.
