Police investigating after student with gun reported at Holmes Middle School in Wheeling

A middle school in northwest suburban Wheeling was put on lockdown Tuesday as police investigated a report of a student potentially with a handgun.

Wheeling police said they responded to the incident at Holmes Middle School at 11:52 a.m.

Following district protocol, the school was placed on lockdown while police determined "whether the weapon is an airsoft gun," school officials said.

Wheeling police said in an update Tuesday afternoon that the students involved are currently being interviewed by school administrators along with juvenile officers of the Wheeling Police Dept.

There were no injuries to students or staff and school was dismissed early as a result of the incident, police said.

Police said there is no threat to the students or public at this time.

No additional details have been released at this time.