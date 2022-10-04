Read full article on original website
uwlax.edu
Learning and living social justice
New Race, Gender and Sexuality Studies Department courses reflect on society’s ‘hidden histories’ and how students can bring about change. The youngest generations are advocating for change. They want to see action to address issues that have plagued society for centuries from racial inequality to the oppression of women. A new UWL department provides foundational knowledge for social justice work like this.
