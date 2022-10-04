Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Shows Respect To Fellow WWE Star Following Raw
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his opponent from last night's episode of "WWE Raw." During the broadcast at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, "The All Mighty" went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a non-title match, successfully defeating the former Retribution leader via referee's stoppage. As a show of respect, Lashley posted an image of himself and Ali backstage fist pumping after the bout on social media, captioning the image "You brought the fight, @AliWWE. Much respect. #WWERaw."
PWMania
Update on Charlotte Flair’s Absence From WWE Television
Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair at the 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backash PLE in May, Charlotte Flair has not competed in any wrestling matches. Andrade brought up Charlotte’s absence from WWE while speaking during an interview that was broadcast on the Más Lucha channel on YouTube. Andrade also discussed his relationship with Triple H.
Yardbarker
Former WWE star Alicia Fox is getting married
Fox worked for WWE for over a decade after training in developmental territories Ohio Valley Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling before going to the main roster in 2008, where she was inserted into a main event program as she portrayed Vickie Guerrero and Edge's wedding planner. She started wrestling on...
stillrealtous.com
Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look During WWE Hiatus
It’s been a while since fans have seen Becky Lynch on WWE programming as she had to step away from the squared circle after she suffered an injury during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam a few months ago. Lynch spent several months feuding with Belair this year, and things got heated when Belair cut Becky Lynch’s hair on the road to WrestleMania 38.
ringsidenews.com
Bayley Teases Return To WWE NXT
Bayley is most definitely one of the most established female wrestlers in all of WWE. She is a record-breaking Smackdown Women’s Champion and can be both a babyface and heel with effortless ease. The Role Model was away for well over a year after suffering an ACL injury while...
PWMania
Bayley Trolls a Young Fan Who Brought a Sign for Her at WWE RAW
When Bayley performed as a babyface in WWE NXT and on the main roster, both of which are where she had a great deal of success, she was once held up as an example for younger fans to follow and follow. Since she is a heel now, she is free to have fun with the younger fans.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Says Top WWE Star Will Have To Kill Her For SmackDown Women's Title
Liv Morgan wants the world to know that she's ready to get extreme this Saturday night. Morgan is set to put her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on the line against Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. This will be an Extreme Rules Match, the only one currently scheduled for the card. Ahead of the big championship match, Morgan appeared on the "Bleav in Pro Wrestling" podcast and said that Rousey will need to do something drastic in order to get the "SmackDown" Women's Championship off of her.
ewrestlingnews.com
Opening Match Revealed For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
MJF announced on Twitter that his match against Wheeler Yuta would open this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the anniversary edition of the weekly television show that started in 2019. He wrote the following to promote the match:. “I was the first match at ALL IN. I was in...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Heavily Criticized For Ronda Rousey’s Current Booking
Ronda Rousey made her return as a babyface during the Royal Rumble and remained that way for a long time, especially throughout her feud with Charlotte Flair. However, fans haven’t really been into her current character much at all. Rousey failed to win back the SmackDown Women’s Champion from...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Names WWE Star She Wants Match Against If She Becomes Raw Women's Champion
Since returning at SummerSlam this past July, Bayley has been all over WWE television as the leader of Damage CTRL alongside Dakota Kai and IO Sky. She helped her stable mates acquire the Women's Tag Team Championships and now she has her mind set on capturing gold herself. At Extreme Rules on October 8, the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion will look to win the red brand's Women's Championship when she competes against the champion, Bianca Belair, in a ladder match.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Sandman Reveals Why Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley In 2007
Back in 2007, Vince McMahon fired Bobby Lashley. If you believe The Sandman, the Almighty One was fired after he complained about his pay. During a recent appearance on a “Captain’s Corner” virtual signing, the ECW legend claimed Lashley was fired after speaking up about his pay for his WrestleMania 23 Hair vs. Hair match. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Discusses His Relationship With Roman Reigns, Talks Vince McMahon
During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins commented on his relationship with Roman Reigns, his reaction to Vince McMahon retiring, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his relationship with Roman Reigns: “Oh great. Yeah, yeah, yeah,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW
At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mia Yim Claims Former Knockouts Champion Significantly Impacted Her Career
During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Mia Yim spoke highly of Gail Kim and claimed she had a significant impact on her career and life. Yim is set to face legendary star Mickie James in a career threatening match on October 7th at Bound for Glory.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jake Roberts Says Brock Lesnar Should Have Never Ended The Undertaker’s Streak
During the latest edition of his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts commented on why Brock Lesnar beating The Undertaker was a bad decision, why it should have ended with Roman Reigns, and more. You can check out some highlights...
PWMania
Video: Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Brawl After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
In the buildup to their match at Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle did not touch one other during Monday night’s episode of RAW due to a No Contact policy. However, it appears that the clause was not in place after the show had ended and the broadcast went off the air.
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Hints At A Babyface Turn On AEW Dynamite
Is AEW actually turning MJF babyface? That certainly seemed to be hinted at during Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After MJF defeated Wheeler Yuta in their singles bout to open the show, Yuta went for a handshake. It looked like MJF was actually about to shake his hand before Lee Moriarty from The Firm came out of nowhere to attack Yuta.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News & Notes From RAW, Several Late Changes
According to a report from Fightful, WWE had plans to have The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio headline last night’s episode of RAW. That didn’t happen, as IYO SKY vs. Alexa Bliss was the main event. The Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles match kicked off the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Card For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage
We have some new matches that have been added to this week’s live episode of AEW Rampage following Wednesday night’s Dynamite broadcast. Most notably, two trios matchups have been added to the card. You can check out the updated lineup for AEW Rampage below:. AEW World Trios Championship:...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Comments On AEW’s Current Crew, Provides ‘Winter Is Coming’ Update
AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including the plans for ‘Winter Is Coming,’ the company’s stability as of late, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
