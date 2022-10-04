Liv Morgan wants the world to know that she's ready to get extreme this Saturday night. Morgan is set to put her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on the line against Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. This will be an Extreme Rules Match, the only one currently scheduled for the card. Ahead of the big championship match, Morgan appeared on the "Bleav in Pro Wrestling" podcast and said that Rousey will need to do something drastic in order to get the "SmackDown" Women's Championship off of her.

WWE ・ 9 HOURS AGO