Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
Suspect in case involving woman's remains found on UW campus charged
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The following story contains graphic content. A 32-year-old man was charged in connection to the murder of an Indigenous woman whose remains were found near the Burke-Gilman Trail on the University of Washington campus in June. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Seattle police arrested Charles W....
Man charged with murder in Federal Way rock throwing death
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 57-year-old man is facing a murder charge after prosecutors said he threw a “fist-sized” rock at another man’s head, killing him. Judi Kilma is being charged with second-degree murder and is accused of killing 33-year-old Joseph Simmons. According to court records,...
Charges filed after arrest linked to human remains found near UW
Seattle police have arrested a man in connection with the remains found near the University of Washington in June. Charles W. Becker of King County was charged with murder and sexually violating human remains on Friday. Family members of 56-year-old Mavis Kindness Nelson say they have mixed emotions after speaking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMA TV
Auburn police arrest suspect after finding drugs, guns and cash inside home
AUBURN, Wash. — Detectives arrested a suspect after finding drugs, firearms and cash inside their home in south Auburn this week. After obtaining a search warrant, detectives searched the suspect's residence and "found 5,337 suspected fentanyl pills, three firearms, two ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 22.9 grams of suspected cocaine, 22.5 grams of suspected fentanyl powder and about $7,000 in cash," the Auburn Police Department said.
1 killed, another injured in Seattle shooting
SEATTLE — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood Friday morning. According to Seattle Police Department (SPD) Detective Valerie Carson, multiple people called 911 around 4:30 a.m. to report hearing shots being fired near the 1100 block of East Fir Street, which is north of Yesler Way and east of Interstate 5.
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Yesler Terrace neighborhood
SEATTLE — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood on Friday. Neighbors who live on East Fir Street off of 12th Avenue say they first heard a loud crash followed by gunfire. “About four to five gunshots...
q13fox.com
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for soliciting explicit photos from minors on social media
CHICAGO - Federal authorities in Chicago are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of soliciting sexually explicit photos from minors on social media and making violent threats. An arrest warrant was issued on June 9 for David Patrick Sheffield after he was charged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMA TV
Police looking for four suspects reportedly involved in shooting in Renton Monday night
Renton Police said they have identified four possible suspects involved in a shooting that injured two at a gas station in Renton Monday night. Officers responded to the scene in the 200 block of Rainier Ave. North just before 9 p.m. Police said two adult men were found with gunshot wounds.
KIMA TV
Kent man arrested for allegedly killing his wife while child was inside their home
KENT, Wash. — Kent police say a 52-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly stabbed and killed his wife inside their home early Thursday morning. Police said a child was also in the home at the time, they were found safe and uninjured. Family members called police to...
Chronicle
State Charges Washington Chiropractor for Allegedly Not Wearing a Mask in the Office
The Washington State Department of Health's Chiropractic Commission has charged a Bellingham chiropractor with unprofessional conduct after his office reportedly violated gubernatorial COVID-19 proclamations requiring masking and proper signage. Michael John Motel, who is the owner and operator of Ascend Chiropractic, was charged Aug. 29, according to a Department of...
KIMA TV
Body washed ashore at Dungeness Spit identified as passenger from crashed floatplane
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Less than three weeks after a body washed ashore in Clallam County, the coroner's office confirmed the identity of the woman as one of the 10 passengers onboard a floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. Patricia Ann Hicks, a 66-year-old Spokane Valley...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
Suspected burglar uses stolen pickup truck to ram through 3 Federal Way businesses
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A brazen thief used their pickup truck to break into three businesses located in the Federal Way Business Park plaza. Investigators with the Federal Way Police Department are looking for the suspect that caused several thousands of dollars in damages and stolen items. Detectives believe all three cases are connected.
Two teens shot, wounded in Pioneer Square crime ‘hot spot’
SEATTLE — Two teenagers were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a shooting in a Pioneer Square crime “hot spot” on Wednesday night. At 11:30 p.m., Seattle police officers were called to Second Avenue and Yesler Way for a shooting that happened in an alley behind a bus shelter.
The Stranger
Slog AM: SPD Emphasis Patrols the U-District, Satanic Temple Sues Idaho, and Ex-Cop Kills Dozens of Kids in Thailand
More gun violence: Last night, someone shot two teenage boys near the Pioneer Square light rail station at around 11:30 pm. The 18 year-old and 13 year-old victims were taken to Harborview to treat the gunshot wounds to their legs, KOMO reported. This latest episode of gun violence comes after a particularly rattling weekend in the U-District, which left several injured. But don't worry! All this will SURELY end the moment we implement Mayor Bruce Harrell's surveillance system, ShotSpotter! Which TOTALLY will prevent gun violence and not just help cops justify shooting civilians!!!
publicola.com
In a Sign of Worsening Conditions, Understaffed King County Jail Has Lacked Water for a Week
The King County Jail in downtown Seattle has lacked potable water since Thursday, September 29, and people incarcerated at the jail have been relying on bottled water for the past week, PubliCola has confirmed. According to a spokesman for the county’s Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention (DAJD), the county...
Seattle police officer fired over ‘derogatory and entirely unacceptable’ social media posts
SEATTLE — A Seattle police officer was fired last month following an internal investigation that found he violated department policy by posting content to Twitter that caused “great harm to the Department’s relationship with the community.”. SPD launched the investigation after a Twitter user posted a lengthy...
KXLY
Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
sanjuanjournal.com
Seattle man charged in local fraud case
Dimitri V. Paramonov, a 43-year-old Seattle man, is being charged with two counts of forgery, a felony. According to the Probable Cause statement, on July 17, a woman reported a fraudulent situation. She had hired Felix General Contracting, owned by Paramonov to install flooring. The flooring was installed, but while balancing her checkbook, the woman noticed that her account was off by $6,500.
MyNorthwest.com
King County Executive continues to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees
Despite Gov. Jay Inslee ending the COVID-19 state of emergency by Oct. 31, King County Executive Dow Constantine has released guidelines requiring all executive branch employees to be fully vaccinated unless they require accommodation. According to an internal announcement shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, the extended order...
Comments / 0