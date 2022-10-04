ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
Seattle, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Tulalip Bay, WA
KIMA TV

Auburn police arrest suspect after finding drugs, guns and cash inside home

AUBURN, Wash. — Detectives arrested a suspect after finding drugs, firearms and cash inside their home in south Auburn this week. After obtaining a search warrant, detectives searched the suspect's residence and "found 5,337 suspected fentanyl pills, three firearms, two ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 22.9 grams of suspected cocaine, 22.5 grams of suspected fentanyl powder and about $7,000 in cash," the Auburn Police Department said.
KING 5

1 killed, another injured in Seattle shooting

SEATTLE — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood Friday morning. According to Seattle Police Department (SPD) Detective Valerie Carson, multiple people called 911 around 4:30 a.m. to report hearing shots being fired near the 1100 block of East Fir Street, which is north of Yesler Way and east of Interstate 5.
Chronicle

State Charges Washington Chiropractor for Allegedly Not Wearing a Mask in the Office

The Washington State Department of Health's Chiropractic Commission has charged a Bellingham chiropractor with unprofessional conduct after his office reportedly violated gubernatorial COVID-19 proclamations requiring masking and proper signage. Michael John Motel, who is the owner and operator of Ascend Chiropractic, was charged Aug. 29, according to a Department of...
The Stranger

Slog AM: SPD Emphasis Patrols the U-District, Satanic Temple Sues Idaho, and Ex-Cop Kills Dozens of Kids in Thailand

More gun violence: Last night, someone shot two teenage boys near the Pioneer Square light rail station at around 11:30 pm. The 18 year-old and 13 year-old victims were taken to Harborview to treat the gunshot wounds to their legs, KOMO reported. This latest episode of gun violence comes after a particularly rattling weekend in the U-District, which left several injured. But don't worry! All this will SURELY end the moment we implement Mayor Bruce Harrell's surveillance system, ShotSpotter! Which TOTALLY will prevent gun violence and not just help cops justify shooting civilians!!!
KXLY

Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
sanjuanjournal.com

Seattle man charged in local fraud case

Dimitri V. Paramonov, a 43-year-old Seattle man, is being charged with two counts of forgery, a felony. According to the Probable Cause statement, on July 17, a woman reported a fraudulent situation. She had hired Felix General Contracting, owned by Paramonov to install flooring. The flooring was installed, but while balancing her checkbook, the woman noticed that her account was off by $6,500.
MyNorthwest.com

King County Executive continues to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees

Despite Gov. Jay Inslee ending the COVID-19 state of emergency by Oct. 31, King County Executive Dow Constantine has released guidelines requiring all executive branch employees to be fully vaccinated unless they require accommodation. According to an internal announcement shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, the extended order...
