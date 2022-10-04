Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Tom Brady 'feels very hurt' by Gisele Bündchen amid marital troubles: Reports
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marital woes continue to make headlines as multiple reports claim the NFL star is "hurt" as the supermodel is the one spearheading their likely divorce. People and Entertainment Tonight posted similar articles with Brady sources alleging, "Tom isn't taking things well." "He wants to...
NFL・
AOL Corp
‘Chicago P.D.’ Fans Are Wrecked Over Jesse Lee Soffer's Heartbreaking Post Following Show Exit
Detective Jay Halstead has officially left the Chicago Police Department. The heartbreaking farewell was a moment Chicago P.D. fans had been dreading since actor Jesse Lee Soffer announced he would be leaving the NBC series after 10 seasons of playing the broody brunette detective. The 38-year-old actor, who's been on...
AOL Corp
Don Lemon Bids Emotional Farewell on Final CNN Prime-Time Show: 'I Hope I Made You Proud'
Don Lemon had a bittersweet onscreen goodbye as he prepares to switch to a new time slot. The CNN anchor, 56, reflected on his last eight years in prime-time news as he gave an emotional speech Friday on the final episode of Don Lemon Tonight, before he joins CNN's morning show as a co-anchor alongside Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.
AOL Corp
'Saturday Night Live's Cold Open Pushed People to The Edge With Headlines About Kanye West, Elon Musk and more
Everyone has their breaking point, and the news cycle isn’t helping. Saturday Night Live challenged just how much people could handle before they are sent over the edge during Saturday’s cold open. Bowen Yang played host, Morgan Freegirl, who moderated the show, So You Think You Won’t Snap!,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Jinkies! The ‘Velma’ Series Starring Mindy Kaling Has a New Teaser—and It Actually Looks Kinda Scary
Velma Dinkley (voiced by Mindy Kaling) is trying to evade a serial killer in the official teaser for the upcoming animated show, Velma. The new spin-off series delves into the origin story of Velma, who is arguably the smartest member of the notorious Scooby Gang. HBO Max released the first look teaser for the show across all of their social media platforms.
AOL Corp
Harry and Meghan Enjoy Date Night at a Jack Johnson Concert: Pic
Parents’ night out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a Jack Johnson concert following their return to California — and the couple shared a sweet moment during their date. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted on Wednesday, October 5, enjoying their time at the Santa Barbara...
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
AOL Corp
The Rock Finally Addresses Rumors of a Presidential Run
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a man of many gigs: professional wrestler, top billing movie star, energy drink and athletic-wear entrepreneur. He's also reportedly one of the nicest guys in any of those respective fields, which is perhaps why people keep encouraging him to run for political office. Johnson has...
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
It's Mexican Week on 'The Great British Baking Show.' Here's why some say episode depicts 'hurtful' stereotypes.
The Great British Baking Show is arguably one of the sweetest gems to stream on Netflix. This week, however, its co-hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding, as well as judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, found themselves in hot water by viewers who believe the latest episode promotes harmful stereotypes about Mexicans.
AOL Corp
'Triangle of Sadness': Behind the award-winning, critically acclaimed 'most disgusting movie of 2022'
It’s the kind of scene that would make Stand by Me’s “Lard Ass” proud. The s*** (and the vomit) nearly actually hits the fan in Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund’s dark comedy about a fashion model couple (Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean) who are invited onboard a luxury cruise for the ultra-wealthy. When a surging storm combines with spoiled seafood, it leads to a good old-fashioned barf-o-rama among the ship’s eccentric, filthy rich passengers — all while Woody Harrelson’s drunken captain reads The Communist Manifesto over the loud speaker.
AOL Corp
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Show Playful PDA After Reconciling: Pic
Sylvester Stallone never saw it coming -- a smooch from his wife, Jennifer Flavin!. The now-reconciled couple was spotted in midtown Manhattan and while out and about, the Rocky star, who was seen walking ahead of his wife, somehow didn't notice Flavin was about to plant a kiss on his neck. It's a cute PDA moment for the couple who reconciled about a month after she filed for divorce.
AOL Corp
Kelly Ripa, 52, says it’s ‘hurtful’ that people expect her not to age ‘under any circumstances’
Kelly Ripa is pulling back the curtain on the realities of aging. In an interview with theSkim, the talk show host discussed her new anthology, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. In the collection of essays, she writes candidly about aging as a woman. She also addresses the double standards about...
Comments / 0