Designers & Collections

POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show

Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
WWD

Beyoncé Wears Hooded Saint Laurent Dress and Tiffany & Co. Jewels to Celebrate ‘Renaissance’ During Paris Fashion Week

Beyoncé is continuing to celebrate her new album with another launch party. The musician hosted her second “Club Renaissance” party on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week to celebrate her “Renaissance” album, which was released in July. For the occasion, Beyoncé looked to Saint Laurent for her look, wearing a plum-colored dress with a cross-over design and hood worn under a leather coat. She paired the look with Saint Laurent’s Luna sunglasses.
Complex

Beyoncé Stars in New Tiffany & Co. Campaign Video Featuring “Summer Renaissance”

Beyoncé has teamed up with Tiffany & Co. for the jeweler’s latest campaign, which features her song “Summer Renaissance.”. Shot by Mark Romanek, who has directed iconic music videos for everyone from Jay-Z to Nine Inch Nails, the Lose Yourself in Love campaign video is a striking black-and-white look at a sweaty nightclub. Bey even gets into the crowd of dancers herself before sitting atop a jewel-encrusted horse.
OK! Magazine

Born To Stun! Michelle Obama Rocks Chic Monochrome Outfit To NYC Dinner With Bruce Springsteen

Born to Stun!Former First Lady Michelle Obama took New York City by storm this week, looking chic in all-black while meeting pal Bruce Springsteen and his wife for an upscale dinner at Ralph Lauren’s Manhattan eatery. On Wednesday, September 28, Obama was spotted outside of Midtown hot spot Polo Bar, sporting an edgy monochrome look as she entered the establishment.The advocate rocked a fitted black bustier underneath a techwear-inspired set consisting of a black cropped jacket and matching parachute pants. She completed the futuristic ensemble with a structured black handbag, a pair of silver statement earrings and slingback stilettos, while...
Donna Summer
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Rocks Baggy Jeans & Sneakers In 1st Photo Since White House Portrait Unveiled

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 58-year-old former First Lady was spotted rocking a chic ensemble in New York City on Saturday (September 10). Enjoying the last few days of summer weather, Michelle sported a simple white tee with high-waisted, baggy denim pants and a set of fierce black-and-white snakeskin sneakers, as seen in photos here. She topped off the enviable look with a pair of gold designer sunglasses and matching earrings.
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
shefinds

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'

Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
WWD

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat and Jaden Smith Take in Thom Browne’s Opera Spectacle

Thom Browne knows how to put on a great show, and this season he didn’t disappoint. With nearly 60 looks and clocking in at 30 minutes — an eternity in the era of fast-paced runways — Browne offered up a delectable piece of Opera cake with layers and layers of performance art. It was a play on the classic tale of Cinderella, with Gwendoline Christie swanning up and down the gilded halls to open the show. Models walked in a succession of gowns in confectionery colors and blending eras of history.More from WWDSituationist RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Yeezy RTW Spring...
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey Shines in White Blazer Dress and Crystal-Dusted Pumps at Emmy Awards 2022

Oprah Winfrey brought a new take to suiting at the 2022 Emmy Awards. While presenting Michael Keaton with his Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for Hulu’s “Dopesick,” the former talk show host wore a floor-length blazer dress in a bright white hue. The piece included a double-breasted silhouette with pointed lapels, buttoned long sleeves and a front slit. Completing Winfrey’s ensemble were diamond rings and drop earrings. When it came to shoes, Winfrey went monochrome with a set of white pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers with toes sprinkled with crystals, giving them a...
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

