People are obsessed with Kim Kardashian asking what tortellini is while in Italy

There’s a rich world of culinary delights out there, so anyone would be forgiven for not knowing about the latest gastronomical offerings. But when it comes to the stars of “The Kardashians,” it’s not just obscure delicacies that cause them confusion. As Kim Kardashian proved in the third episode of the second season of the Hulu streaming hit, even a very common pasta can be a conundrum.
Wynonna Judd opens up about how husband Cactus supports her through difficult times

Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser’s bond began long before she and the drummer swapped vows at her Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee, home 10 years ago. In fact, the 58-year-old country music star once confessed she's loved the man who eventually became her third husband since years before she married her first two spouses. It's a relationship that's only grown stronger over the years — and it’s made her stronger, too.
This happily divorced mom is sharing hilarious ‘Sad Single Mom’ viral TikToks

Kayla Acevedo, creator of the “Sad Single Mom” series on TikTok, filmed her first installment shortly after announcing she was getting divorced. “Someone made a comment on my page that I was going to regret it because no one wants to date someone with kids,” Acevedo told TODAY Parents. “I was like, ‘Who is this person to assume I’m just waiting around for Mr. Right?’"
Hilary Swank reveals the sweet significance of her twins’ due date

Hilary Swank’s baby news is double the surprise we thought it was!. A day after announcing that she is expecting twins, a sneak peek of Swank’s upcoming appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” was shared on Instagram on Oct. 6. At the top of the clip, host Drew Barrymore noted that Swank had recently marked the first anniversary of her father Stephen Swank’s death.
Christine and Kody Brown's daughters weigh in on parents' divorce in 'Sister Wives' exclusive

Two of Christine and Kody Brown's six children share their thoughts on their parent's divorce in the upcoming episode of Season 17 of "Sister Wives," out Oct. 9. The former couple, who publicly announced their split in November 2021, gets together with their extended family to celebrate their daughter Ysabel's 18th birthday and high school graduation in the episode, titled "The Last Family Gathering."
Valerie Bertinelli is encouraging fans to start a walking routine with inspirational video

Welcome to the Start TODAY Walking Challenge sponsored by Easy Spirit. Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to join the challenge with Al Roker and receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox. Then, join us on the Start TODAY Facebook group for tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan — and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!
