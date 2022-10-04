Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
People are obsessed with Kim Kardashian asking what tortellini is while in Italy
There’s a rich world of culinary delights out there, so anyone would be forgiven for not knowing about the latest gastronomical offerings. But when it comes to the stars of “The Kardashians,” it’s not just obscure delicacies that cause them confusion. As Kim Kardashian proved in the third episode of the second season of the Hulu streaming hit, even a very common pasta can be a conundrum.
TODAY.com
Serena Williams shares hilarious video of daughter Olympia mistaking tampon for cat toy
Serena Williams' daughter Olympia gave her cat a "toy" that she snagged from her mom's bathroom. On Oct. 4, the 41-year-old tennis icon shared a hilarious TikTok video of her 5-year-old daughter unwrapping a tampon. "What's that?" asked Williams. "A cat toy for Karma," Olympia answered in a matter-of-fact tone.
TODAY.com
Wynonna Judd opens up about how husband Cactus supports her through difficult times
Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser’s bond began long before she and the drummer swapped vows at her Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee, home 10 years ago. In fact, the 58-year-old country music star once confessed she's loved the man who eventually became her third husband since years before she married her first two spouses. It's a relationship that's only grown stronger over the years — and it’s made her stronger, too.
TODAY.com
Hilaria Baldwin shares first full family pic with all 7 kids: ‘Dream team’
On Oct. 4, Hilaria Baldwin shared the first family photo of her and husband Alec Baldwin with all seven of their kids, including newborn daughter Ilaria, who was born in September. “Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins! What a Baldwinito dream team. Ireland, you are missed and loved,” she...
RELATED PEOPLE
TODAY.com
This happily divorced mom is sharing hilarious ‘Sad Single Mom’ viral TikToks
Kayla Acevedo, creator of the “Sad Single Mom” series on TikTok, filmed her first installment shortly after announcing she was getting divorced. “Someone made a comment on my page that I was going to regret it because no one wants to date someone with kids,” Acevedo told TODAY Parents. “I was like, ‘Who is this person to assume I’m just waiting around for Mr. Right?’"
TODAY.com
Hilary Swank reveals the sweet significance of her twins’ due date
Hilary Swank’s baby news is double the surprise we thought it was!. A day after announcing that she is expecting twins, a sneak peek of Swank’s upcoming appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” was shared on Instagram on Oct. 6. At the top of the clip, host Drew Barrymore noted that Swank had recently marked the first anniversary of her father Stephen Swank’s death.
TODAY.com
Christine and Kody Brown's daughters weigh in on parents' divorce in 'Sister Wives' exclusive
Two of Christine and Kody Brown's six children share their thoughts on their parent's divorce in the upcoming episode of Season 17 of "Sister Wives," out Oct. 9. The former couple, who publicly announced their split in November 2021, gets together with their extended family to celebrate their daughter Ysabel's 18th birthday and high school graduation in the episode, titled "The Last Family Gathering."
TODAY.com
Dylan Dreyer posts cute wedding pics for 10th anniversary with husband Brian Fichera
It’s double digits for Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera. The TODAY meteorologist celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary Oct. 6 with a series of photos on Instagram, featuring the couple on their wedding day as well as with their three kids all these years later. “Marry this man...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
Valerie Bertinelli is encouraging fans to start a walking routine with inspirational video
Welcome to the Start TODAY Walking Challenge sponsored by Easy Spirit. Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to join the challenge with Al Roker and receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox. Then, join us on the Start TODAY Facebook group for tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan — and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!
TODAY.com
Here’s the story of the ‘Brady Bunch’ brothers wowing on ‘The Masked Singer’
The identities of the Mummies were revealed on the Oct. 5 episode of “The Masked Singer” as the former boys of the “Brady Bunch.”. Barry Williams, 68, Christopher Knight, 64, and Mike Lookinland, 61, played Greg, Peter and Bobby in the classic sitcom, which ran from 1969 to 1974.
TODAY.com
Iman tells Hoda Kotb of David Bowie: ‘If there is an afterlife, I’d like to see my husband again’
Iman opened up about her enduring love for David Bowie, saying she thinks about him “every day and every minute.”. For the supermodel, 67, Bowie is still very much a presence in her life. “I think of him all the time,” she told Hoda Kotb on an episode of...
TODAY.com
Oliva Culpo and her sisters star in a new TLC series: ‘No filter, no boundaries’
TLC's latest reality show will give viewers an intimate look at the life of one of social media's most popular influencers. Olivia Culpo who took home the titles of Miss USA and Miss Universe in 2012, stars in the new series "The Culpo Sisters" alongside her two sisters, Aurora and Sophia.
Comments / 0