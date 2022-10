DALLAS and HOUSTON, TX—Six Weil attorneys from the Texas offices of international law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP have earned recognition as 2022 Texas Super Lawyers. Two attorneys from Weil’s Texas offices – Paul R. Genender in Dallas and Alfredo R. Perez in Houston – also earned “Top 100” honors in their respective local markets. Additionally, Dallas Office Co-Managing Partner Courtney S. Marcus will be recognized in Super Lawyers’ 2023 “Top 50 Women Attorneys in Texas” publication.

