Omada Named “Overall ID Management Solution Provider of the Year” in 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program
Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies. Omada A/S (“Omada”), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), announced that it has been named the winner of the “Overall ID Management Solution Provider of the Year” award for the second year in a row in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. These awards are conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.
Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
Cloudify Launches Enhanced Partner Program Giving System Integrators Easy Access to the Cloudify DevOps Automation Platform to Grow Pipeline, Create New Revenue Streams
The Cloudify environment-as-a-service technology gives partners the arsenal of capabilities needed to win and expand any cloud automation project. Cloudify announced the launch of its Cloudify Partner Program, including an advanced Partner Portal, designed to equip system integrators with self-service training programs for sales, pre-sales and delivery as well as a diverse set of sales enablement assets. The Cloudify environment-as-a-service technology bridges the gap between applications and their cloud environments, equipping partners with the platform solution they need to deliver what their customers are asking for: automated, self-service DevOps pipelines and easy-to-scale orchestration workflows.
GAINSystems Named a Notable Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Spare/Service Parts Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions’
Analyst Report Identifies Supply Chain Planning Vendors with the Capabilities to Address the Specific Requirements of Spare and Service Parts Businesses. GAINS, a provider of innovative cloud-based supply chain planning solutions, announced that it has been named a Notable Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Spare/Service Parts Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions.’ The report addresses the specific needs of service and repair parts demand planning, inventory planning, and replenishment planning. GAINS believes this Context report is the first of its kind detailing the unique capabilities of this market and identifying known vendors with solutions used by spare and service parts customers.
Huloop and Wizeline Partner to Provide No-Code Intelligent Automation for Business Optimization
Initial offerings focus on accelerating digital transformation and time to market with test automation. HuLoop Automation (HuLoop), a fast-growing provider of AI-powered intelligent automation, announced a partnership with Wizeline, Inc. (Wizeline), a global technology services provider that builds seamless, scalable digital solutions, to offer no-code automation capabilities in two fast-growing sectors: intelligent automation for retailers and software test automation. Wizeline’s expertise in end-to-end delivery, combined with HuLoop’s all-in-one, no-code automation platform, enables fast deployment and seamless integration with existing IT systems and processes.
ActiveInsights Voice of Customer Solution from Wavicle Data Solutions Available in AWS Marketplace
Powered by AWS, ActiveInsights™ has been shown to increase accuracy of customer feedback analysis by up to 70%*. Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading data analytics firm offering cloud migration services and data management consulting, announced the availability of its ActiveInsightsTM voice of the customer (VOC) solution in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Equifax Introduces CloudControl to Strengthen Digital Supply Chain Security for Company’s Products and Services
Innovative Dashboard for Equifax Customers Continues Company’s Commitment to Furthering Transparency in Cybersecurity. Equifax announced the introduction of CloudControl, a dashboard that brings greater transparency and improved security to digital supply chains for organizations using Equifax products and solutions. Developed to provide customers with real-time insights into the security posture of Equifax Cloud™-based products and services, CloudControl is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to furthering transparency in cybersecurity.
MEGA International Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK MatrixTM for Enterprise Architecture Tools by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Enterprise Architecture tool vendors. MEGA International, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named MEGA...
Bricz, a Leading Supply Chain Solutions Provider, Is Excited to Announce the Addition of Vikas Aron as Chief Product Officer.
Bricz, a leading supply chain solutions provider, is excited to announce the addition of Vikas Aron as Chief Product Officer. Vikas will focus on building Bricz’s product line business, providing leadership and oversight for the development and go-to-market strategy of our next-generation inventory and fulfillment solutions product, while developing the strategic roadmap for future product offerings.
Replicon Unveils ZeroTime: Revolutionary AI-powered Automatic Time Tracking for the Global Workforce
ZeroTime Liberates Employees From Manual Time Tracking to Boost Data Accuracy and Employee Productivity. Replicon announced the launch of ZeroTime, a new revolution in time tracking, that enables organizations to modernize their time tracking process with AI/ML technology. It liberates employees from manual timesheets by automatically capturing their work and time data across more than 100 work applications, thus maximizing employee productivity and customer engagement.
Tecsys’ End-to-End Elite Healthcare Supply Chain Software Offering Adds Receiving Functionality; In a League of Its Own
With the Addition of Its Mobile Receiving App, Tecsys’ Elite™ Healthcare Becomes the Only Software Solution to Natively Span Dock to Doc with its Supply Chain Management Platform for Health Systems. Tecsys Inc., an industry-leading supply chain management software company, announces a key milestone for its end-to-end Elite...
iQ Global launches game-changing domain name threat monitoring service
Built for organisations seeking a predictable cost method of monitoring many domain names and internet resources, iQ Abuse Scan provides reports of malicious behaviour, which can be easily integrated into their existing support and security systems. iQ Global, a leading Norwegian-based Cyber Security and Business Intelligence company, operated by domain...
Forma.ai Partner Program to Bring Next-Generation Sales Performance Capabilities to a Wide Range of New Enterprise Partners
Building on its reputation for producing outstanding sales results, Forma.ai has announced a program that will allow enterprise partners to provide Forma.ai’s sales performance solution to their customers for the first time. Forma.ai, the Sales Performance Management solution (SPM) revolutionizing how sales compensation is designed, managed and optimized, today...
Creatio Releases the No-Code Playbook, a 200-page End-to-end Guide That Empowers Teams to Deliver Business Applications of Any Complexity with No-Code
The Playbook provides guidance on how to organize efficient IT and business collaboration and deliver game-changing results leveraging the potential of no-code approach while staying compliant with governance requirements. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has...
SecureAuth Strengthens Its Channel with Grupo TRC and SDG as New Channel Partners to Deliver Market-Leading Passwordless Continuous Authentication
Partnership Greatly Expands on SecureAuth Selling and Delivery Reach Globally. SecureAuth, a leader in next-gen authentication and access management, announces new partnerships with Grupo TRC and SDG. The SecureAuth Partner Program offers partners a differentiated and game-changing next-gen authentication solution with Arculix to jointly solve organizations’ identity security issues, partner enablement, and a true partnership. As a channel first company, SecureAuth is aggressively investing in channel enablement programs to accelerate growth and bring its vision for authentication to a wider range of customers.
Identity security platform Oort bags new cash to grow its product
Caulfield co-founded Oort after stints at Citi, Lockheed Martin and Cisco (hence Cisco’s involvement in the Series A), where he led their Boston-based product innovation team. Joined by Didi Dotan, the former chief architect of identity at EMC and director of identity services at Cisco, Caulfield set out to launch a service that could detect and respond to identity threats — e.g. social engineering, phishing and malware — at “enterprise scale.”
Siteimprove Receives 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award
Marketing departments using Optimizely and Siteimprove confidently deliver inclusive digital experiences and deliver top-line revenue growth with content optimized for performance. Siteimprove, the leading enterprise platform that transforms content into revenue, announced it received the 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award. This award honors a technology partner that is changing the...
SalesDuo Welcomes New Director of Solutions and Project Management to Their Growing Team
Previous Amazon Leader to Bring New Perspective to E-Commerce Platform. SalesDuo, an innovative force in the world of e-commerce platforms, is growing its team with the addition of Vijay Kalpathi Ramanathan, who will serve as the company’s Director of Solutions and Project Management. Vijay will be monitoring and operating the platform’s multichannel solution to assist brands and retailers with automation processes for over 150 marketplaces across the world.
Hammerspace Unveils New Global Data Environment Capabilities to Further Simplify, Automate and Secure Access to Global Data
SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, has a mission to enable the agile global workforce and agile global compute with an agile global data environment. Today, it introduced another leap forward for the data-driven global workforce with the Hammerspace Metadata Plugin, User Initiated File Protection, and an Automated File Reservation. Hammerspace also announced a new integration with Alchemi Data Elasticsearch. These capabilities enable users to better access, collaborate and get more value from their files globally from their desktop, regardless of which vendor system the data is stored within. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005075/en/ The Hammerspace Metadata Plugin enables users to add rich custom metadata to files and directories directly from within Windows. Such custom metadata can trigger workflows or other data placement policies, be used for chargeback/showback reporting, and much more. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Everi Deploys Prove’s Identity Solutions for Casino Transactions
Gaming industry supplier Everi has added Prove Identity’s digital identity verification solutions to further reduce bad actors, fraudulent accounts and user friction from transactions in casinos. Everi’s Digital CashClub Wallet technology helps casino operators with funding for on-premise gaming devices, payments at point-of-sale (POS) machines and offering customers ways...
