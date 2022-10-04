Serial killer Peter Tobin has died after becoming unwell at the prison where he was serving three life sentences.The murderer in his 70s was taken to hospital earlier this week and subsequently died, sources said.Tobin was one of Britain’s most hated serial killers and the full extent of his violence may never be known.He was serving three life sentences for the murder of three women: Polish student 23-year-old Angelika Kluk, 15-year-old schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol. Tobin was given a whole life order on his third murder conviction, meaning he would spend the rest of his life in...

