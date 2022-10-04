Read full article on original website
Related
4newsplus.com
Open Mic Night Returns to The Yodeler
Blues Nite Open Mic is back in town at Wrightwood’s Yodeler with a brand-new look and sound. The Wrightwood Blues Society is proud to present a series of monthly musical events with the first Fridays Blues Open Mic, the first Tuesdays Folk & Bluegrass, and the first Wednesdays Jazz Night! With the Yodeler continuing the tradition with “Blues Nite Open Mic Night,” join the show from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm and “sit in” with the outstanding musicians and the house band playing your favorite familiar Blues tunes. “We appreciate the Yodeler for bringing nightlife and awesome music back to our communities,” said Greg Jones of the Wrightwood Blues Society. The Yodeler Craft Beer Bar & Grill will be kicking off the series with a special Saturday edition of “Open Mic” Saturday, October 8, 2022, at The Yodeler Craft Beer Bar & Grill, 6046 Park Dr. Wrightwood, CA. For information, call 760-249-6482.
4newsplus.com
Things To Do This Weekend: October 7-9, 2022
Bring on the Fall festivities! The weather will stay warm in Phelan/Pinon Hills with temperatures in the 80s all weekend and Wrightwood in the mid 70s. There is plenty activities this weekend including the Wrightwood Camp Pumpkin Patch, Mountain High Oktoberfest, and the Apple Valley Airshow. Be sure to share your events with us. We would love to hear about them. Enjoy your weekend!
4newsplus.com
Apple Valley Airshow Takes Flight on October 8th
The 19th Annual Apple Valley Airshow and NAPA® Auto Parts Car Show returns after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Apple Valley Airport featuring extreme aerobatics from legendary pilots, skydivers, paratroopers, warbirds and military fly-bys. Vintage planes, classic cars and military vehicles will also be on display.
4newsplus.com
Tri-Community Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day
It’s time to gather your household hazardous waste. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors and the San Bernardino County Protection District are co-sponsoring a Tri-Community Household Hazardous Waste Collection set for Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 9am-1pm at the Country Transportation/Flood Yard located 1450 Hwy 2 in Wrightwood. The guidelines are: Household Waste only. No business-generated waste accepted. SB County residents only. ID is required. No early birds! Waste brought before 9am will not be accepted. Waste must be accepted by County Fire Department personnel. The transport container must be sound and not leaking. No larger than 5 gallons. Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 lbs of household hazardous waste. Used oil filters are 100% recyclable. No solid waste; such as business/commercial wastes, radioactive waste, asbestos, explosives, tires, appliances, or furniture. Please see ad in the NewsPlus newspaper on page 17 for further details on transporting and for the list of household items that will or will not be accepted. Visit www.sbcfire.org/hhw for more information.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4newsplus.com
Wrightwood Fire Station Receives 1 Million Dollars in State Funding for Wild Land Fire Fighting Equipment
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, Assemblyman Tom Lackey attended a press conference at Wrightwood Fire Station 14 and presented a one-million-dollar check to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (SBCoFD). Through state budget requests from SBCoFD, a total of 6 million dollars of funding for the county was included in the recently passed 2022-23 budget. SBCoFD allocated 1 million dollars to the Wrightwood Fire Station to obtain wildland fire fighting equipment. The remaining 5 million dollars was allocated to the Hesperia Fire Station to renovate existing 50-year-old facilities.
Comments / 0