It’s time to gather your household hazardous waste. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors and the San Bernardino County Protection District are co-sponsoring a Tri-Community Household Hazardous Waste Collection set for Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 9am-1pm at the Country Transportation/Flood Yard located 1450 Hwy 2 in Wrightwood. The guidelines are: Household Waste only. No business-generated waste accepted. SB County residents only. ID is required. No early birds! Waste brought before 9am will not be accepted. Waste must be accepted by County Fire Department personnel. The transport container must be sound and not leaking. No larger than 5 gallons. Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 lbs of household hazardous waste. Used oil filters are 100% recyclable. No solid waste; such as business/commercial wastes, radioactive waste, asbestos, explosives, tires, appliances, or furniture. Please see ad in the NewsPlus newspaper on page 17 for further details on transporting and for the list of household items that will or will not be accepted. Visit www.sbcfire.org/hhw for more information.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO